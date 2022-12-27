Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
Sweetgreen to open at Corners of Brookfield in 2023
BROOKFIELD — The Corners of Brookfield announced that Sweetgreen, a restaurant specializing in bowls and salads, will be opening at the mall in 2023. The chain is also opening a location in Madison in 2023, its first locations in Wisconsin. The restaurant will be located between Lululemon and Here...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Recalling the end of an era for The Coachman House
West Bend, WI – In 2015, a changing landscape on S. Main Street in West Bend was taking place as the Coachman House/Club Ten 06 was leveled to make way for the new Forward Dental clinic. The building that once stood at 1006 S. Main St., came down on...
Greater Milwaukee Today
OAW Indoor Sports Complex in New Berlin is now open
NEW BERLIN — Ethic Indoor, LLC, the owner of OAW Indoor Sports Complex, announced the facility is now open. Part of the roof of the complex collapsed during a storm on July 5, 2022, while about 50 people were inside. The fire department said the collapse could have been due to water pooling on the roof as storms came through the Waukesha area.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Sippie Hippie will be moving inside Slinger’s Ney’s Premium Meats & Sweets
SLINGER — Ney’s Premium Meats & Sweets announced Wednesday that Sippie Hippie, a mobile coffee and tea shop, is moving inside of its storefront in Slinger during the first week of the new year. Ney’s Premium Meats & Sweets, 310 E. Washington St., Slinger, will be welcoming the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Beverly Stoll
Beverly Stoll, 97, of Sturgeon Bay and formerly of New Berlin, passed away on Dec. 8, 2022, in Sturgeon Bay. She was born in 1925 in Chicago to Ervin and Esther (Magritz) Joost. On March 9, 1946, she married Richard Stoll; he preceded her in death. Beverly and her husband...
wisconsinlife.org
The joy and resiliency of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies
The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies are a staple in southern Wisconsin’s parade scene. With their matching outfits and dance routines, they bring joy and inspiration to people…even after an unthinkable tragedy. Christina Lieffring brings us their story. ==. The day of Muskego’s Christmas parade has been cold, rainy and...
Milwaukee to get its spotlight in Times Square on New Year's Eve
VISIT Milwaukee announced Thursday it will kick off the new year with a 35 x 23-foot billboard in Times Square. National Geographic named Milwaukee to its "Best of the World" list.
CBS 58
'A special treat:' The story of marinated herring and the Midwest NYE tradition that follows
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- You can smell it before you taste it. Chunks of gray, pickled herring, floating in a vinegary, sweet and spiced clear liquid. And in the Midwest, it's a delicacy. You may recognize the iconic white and blue -- or white and green if you get the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Alice Carolyn Elmquist-Michelic
July 31, 1929 - Dec. 20, 2022. On December 20th, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, Alice Elmquist-Michelic, age 93, died peacefully in her New Berlin home from complications of influenza. Born in Chicago on July 31, 1929, her parents were Axel Emanuelson Elmquist and Bessie Alice Elmquist (nee Wenthe).
Greater Milwaukee Today
Joan L. MacGregor
Joan L. MacGregor of Waukesha was born to eternal life on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 88. She was born in Chicago on April 30, 1934, the only child of William and Anita (nee Kerrigan) Lamberty. Joan was a...
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap brokers sale of 13,763-square-foot retail center in Wisconsin
Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of Bayshore Area Retail Plaza, a 13,763-square-foot retail property in Glendale, Wisconsin. The asset sold for $3.225 million. Jared Shapiro, Craig Fuller, Erin Patton and Scott Wiles, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Columbus and Cleveland offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Todd Lindblom, Wisconsin Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Southwest Airlines fiasco impacted Waukesha residents
WAUKESHA — The Becker family in Waukesha had their Christmas holiday all planned out. The family was going to fly out Christmas Eve to Phoenix for the Wisconsin Badger bowl game. “We were going to leave there and got to Las Vegas for a few days and flew home...
Greater Milwaukee Today
City and Town of Delafield to discuss fire department funding
DELAFIELD — The city of Delafield will hold a special meeting Tuesday to discuss funding of the understaffed Lake Country Fire and Rescue (LCFR) including the development of a fire fee and possible referendum. This comes as LCFR, which serves the Town of Delafield, city of Delafield, Town of...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Downtown Waukesha businesses report good holiday sales amid economic turmoil
WAUKESHA — When Norman Bruce, owner of Martha Merrell’s Books and Toys, placed an inventory order in June, he knew it was a gamble given turbulence in the economy. The order that normally would have arrived before September, didn't come in until Dec. 26. “People would call and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Milwaukee homicide; 2 dead in car near 5th and Bay Heights
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights. The victims are an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, police said in a Facebook post. Officials say they received a call shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 about two unconscious...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Putting West Bend on the map
WEST BEND — The West Bend BID Board will meet Tuesday, Jan. 3 to vote on designating $5,000 for a grant program to support tourism marketing, a potential platform to host an interactive map of downtown and they will receive an update on the new Downtown Parking Ordinance approved by the Common Council.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ann Elizabeth Smart (nee Fauerbach)
Dec. 6, 1954 - Dec. 26, 2022. Ann Elizabeth Smart (nee Fauerbach), 68, was born to eternal life with her family at her side on Monday, December 26, 2022. Ann was born in Madison on December 6, 1954, the daughter of Richard and Mary (Gorman) Fauerbach. She was a graduate...
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Ennis!
Ennis is a six month old mixed breed dog. Staff at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County say he’s really smart and very friendly!
WISN
2 Milwaukee Popeyes restaurants temporarily shut down
MILWAUKEE — A pair of Popeyes restaurants in Milwaukee are temporarily shut down. The locations at 29th Street and Capitol Drive and on Silver Spring Drive are now listed as "temporarily closed." In a statement, Popeyes said the closures are because of infrastructure issues and damage from severe weather...
