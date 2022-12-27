ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Greater Milwaukee Today

Sweetgreen to open at Corners of Brookfield in 2023

BROOKFIELD — The Corners of Brookfield announced that Sweetgreen, a restaurant specializing in bowls and salads, will be opening at the mall in 2023. The chain is also opening a location in Madison in 2023, its first locations in Wisconsin. The restaurant will be located between Lululemon and Here...
BROOKFIELD, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Recalling the end of an era for The Coachman House

West Bend, WI – In 2015, a changing landscape on S. Main Street in West Bend was taking place as the Coachman House/Club Ten 06 was leveled to make way for the new Forward Dental clinic. The building that once stood at 1006 S. Main St., came down on...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

OAW Indoor Sports Complex in New Berlin is now open

NEW BERLIN — Ethic Indoor, LLC, the owner of OAW Indoor Sports Complex, announced the facility is now open. Part of the roof of the complex collapsed during a storm on July 5, 2022, while about 50 people were inside. The fire department said the collapse could have been due to water pooling on the roof as storms came through the Waukesha area.
NEW BERLIN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Beverly Stoll

Beverly Stoll, 97, of Sturgeon Bay and formerly of New Berlin, passed away on Dec. 8, 2022, in Sturgeon Bay. She was born in 1925 in Chicago to Ervin and Esther (Magritz) Joost. On March 9, 1946, she married Richard Stoll; he preceded her in death. Beverly and her husband...
STURGEON BAY, WI
wisconsinlife.org

The joy and resiliency of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies are a staple in southern Wisconsin’s parade scene. With their matching outfits and dance routines, they bring joy and inspiration to people…even after an unthinkable tragedy. Christina Lieffring brings us their story. ==. The day of Muskego’s Christmas parade has been cold, rainy and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Alice Carolyn Elmquist-Michelic

July 31, 1929 - Dec. 20, 2022. On December 20th, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, Alice Elmquist-Michelic, age 93, died peacefully in her New Berlin home from complications of influenza. Born in Chicago on July 31, 1929, her parents were Axel Emanuelson Elmquist and Bessie Alice Elmquist (nee Wenthe).
NEW BERLIN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Joan L. MacGregor

Joan L. MacGregor of Waukesha was born to eternal life on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 88. She was born in Chicago on April 30, 1934, the only child of William and Anita (nee Kerrigan) Lamberty. Joan was a...
WAUKESHA, WI
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap brokers sale of 13,763-square-foot retail center in Wisconsin

Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of Bayshore Area Retail Plaza, a 13,763-square-foot retail property in Glendale, Wisconsin. The asset sold for $3.225 million. Jared Shapiro, Craig Fuller, Erin Patton and Scott Wiles, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Columbus and Cleveland offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Todd Lindblom, Wisconsin Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.
GLENDALE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Southwest Airlines fiasco impacted Waukesha residents

WAUKESHA — The Becker family in Waukesha had their Christmas holiday all planned out. The family was going to fly out Christmas Eve to Phoenix for the Wisconsin Badger bowl game. “We were going to leave there and got to Las Vegas for a few days and flew home...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

City and Town of Delafield to discuss fire department funding

DELAFIELD — The city of Delafield will hold a special meeting Tuesday to discuss funding of the understaffed Lake Country Fire and Rescue (LCFR) including the development of a fire fee and possible referendum. This comes as LCFR, which serves the Town of Delafield, city of Delafield, Town of...
DELAFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Milwaukee homicide; 2 dead in car near 5th and Bay Heights

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights. The victims are an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, police said in a Facebook post. Officials say they received a call shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 about two unconscious...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Putting West Bend on the map

WEST BEND — The West Bend BID Board will meet Tuesday, Jan. 3 to vote on designating $5,000 for a grant program to support tourism marketing, a potential platform to host an interactive map of downtown and they will receive an update on the new Downtown Parking Ordinance approved by the Common Council.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ann Elizabeth Smart (nee Fauerbach)

Dec. 6, 1954 - Dec. 26, 2022. Ann Elizabeth Smart (nee Fauerbach), 68, was born to eternal life with her family at her side on Monday, December 26, 2022. Ann was born in Madison on December 6, 1954, the daughter of Richard and Mary (Gorman) Fauerbach. She was a graduate...
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

2 Milwaukee Popeyes restaurants temporarily shut down

MILWAUKEE — A pair of Popeyes restaurants in Milwaukee are temporarily shut down. The locations at 29th Street and Capitol Drive and on Silver Spring Drive are now listed as "temporarily closed." In a statement, Popeyes said the closures are because of infrastructure issues and damage from severe weather...
MILWAUKEE, WI

