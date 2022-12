LOUISBURG — Junior quarterback Declan Battle played with ice in his veins, calm and cool, even in the midst of chaos. Battle had one of those drives for Louisburg that proved to be a defining moment in the Wildcats’ season. It was right out of the playbook of “The Drive” by John Elway, the fourth-quarter heroics of Tom Brady and Peyton Manning or Patrick Mahomes and the comeback Kansas City Chiefs onto winning the Super Bowl.

