Graduate Spotlight: Karson GopffarthHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Greer Graduates! - Hardin-Simmons UniversityHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Three Cowboys Earn Academic All-American AccoladesHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Former Texas teacher leaves record donation for universityAsh JurbergAbilene, TX
Cowboys' Second Half Surge Stings Yellow JacketsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
5 residents receiving assistance after converted shed catches Abilene home on fire
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Five residents are receiving assistance after a converted shed caught an Abilene home on fire Monday afternoon. The fire happened at a property on the 1700 block of Grape Street around 3:00 p.m. First responders arrived at the scene and found a backyard shed that had been converted into a living […]
GALLERY: Historic Ranger building collapses, nearby businesses close for the day
RANGER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The historic 1924 Halbert Building in Ranger collapsed Wednesday afternoon, causing traffic to be blocked off for an amount of time. Around 1:30 p.m., Ranger police alerted the public that West Main Street was blocked off from all traffic because of a “dangerous situation involving the partial collapse of a vacant […]
HAPPENING NOW: Grass fire burns in south Taylor County
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A grass fire was burning in south Taylor County Wednesday afternoon. The fire ignited off Belle Plains Road and CR 127 around 2:00 p.m. No homes were threatened by the fire, and as of 2:45 p.m., crews were mopping up what was left of the blaze, making quick work containing […]
Early man killed in Brown County crash
WARNING: Escaped inmates could be in Abilene area
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Escaped inmates could be on I-20 in the Abilene area. The Wood County, Texas Sheriff’s Office reported the Cisco Police Department attempted to make contact with a vehicle that had no license plate Tuesday, but instead of stopping, the vehicle evaded the stop. “The Chief of Cisco advised the male […]
BREAKING: House fire in North Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) –A house has caught on fire near the corner of Grape Street and North 18th Street. UPDATE – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) received the call around 3:04 p.m. and the fire started behind the house. AFD confirmed no injuries. Witnesses told KTAB/KRBC that occupants were asleep at the time of the […]
KLTV
Mississippi inmates who dumped van in Wood County believed spotted near Abilene
Where to get a free meal in Abilene this winter
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Hunger Coalition, known for its summer meal program, has some opportunities for those in need of a meal this winter. Take a look at the flyer below, provided by the Abilene Hunger Coalition, to learn where and how to get your free meal. This free winter meal program begins […]
Crime Reports: More than $1,000 worth of Air Jordans stolen from Abilene home
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1100 block of Industrial Boulevard – Criminal MischiefA jacket and tools were reported stolen […]
Electrical malfunction in attic causes fire at Abilene home
2 new Mexican restaurants in Abilene gain online attention during slow time for business
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two new Mexican restaurants have opened up in the Key City during the holiday season, and many people have been raving about the new eateries. KTAB/KRBC spoke with the owners of both restaurants – Celso’s and Mexico Viejo – to find out why they both opened and how they became so […]
Abilene man accused of abandoning dog on tether in yard with no food or water
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of abandoning a dog on a tether in a yard with no food or water has been arrested. Jerry Day was arrested on an Animal Cruelty charge last week in connection to the investigation, which took place in December 2021. Court documents state officers in Tye responded […]
brownwoodnews.com
Early man killed in two-vehicle accident near May
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police searching for suspect in ‘several violent crimes’
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a suspect they believe is behind several violent crimes. Angel Lerma currently has active warrants for Parole Violation, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Reckless Driving. Police believe he also committed multiple violent crimes in the area, though they did not provide any further information on […]
City of Breckenridge Convenience Station closed this week
Friday – 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday – 9 a.m-5 p.m. For more information, call the Convenience Station at 254-559-5258 or the Breckenridge City Offices at 254-559-8287.
Crime Reports: Abilene man’s identity reported stolen, used to buy $60K car + insurance
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2500 block of S 3rd Street – Criminal MischiefA victim reported her vehicle was […]
Is Abilene’s landscape changing? A look at new construction projects around town
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There’s no doubt you’ve seen a lot of construction going on recently… but what is being fixed or built? From a new cheese manufacturing plant to the renovations of Abilene schools’ playing fields, here are some projects going on in the city right now. Abilene Christian University’s NEXT Lab ACU is […]
Abilene man accused of forcing woman into vehicle, raping her at local park
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of forcing a woman into his car then raping her has been arrested. Mavric Hobbins was arrested Thursday for Sexual Assault in connection to an incident that happened in April 2021. Court documents state a woman reported she was in the driveway of her boyfriend’s house when […]
Abilene FD: Fire at Chestnut Street home intentionally set
Have You Seen Inside The Craziest Abandoned Mansion In West Texas?
First off, yes this house looks like the White House! And it's probably the most googled and questioned house in West Texas! If you ever head to Abilene State Park in Abilene Texas, ,more than likely, you have passed this abandoned house leading to the park on Buffalo Gap Road. The house looks abandoned but has had different owners throughout the years. It is behind a gate but is clearly visible from the street. But, thanks to this awesome video from the YouTube channel, Exploring With Project Bad, we are able to tour the house.
