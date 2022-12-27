ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

BigCountryHomepage

Early man killed in Brown County crash

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Early man was killed during a crash in Brown County Wednesday evening. William Calhoun, 70, of Early, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Hwy 183 7 miles north of May, Texas around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, according to a crash report from the Texas Department of […]
BROWN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

WARNING: Escaped inmates could be in Abilene area

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Escaped inmates could be on I-20 in the Abilene area. The Wood County, Texas Sheriff’s Office reported the Cisco Police Department attempted to make contact with a vehicle that had no license plate Tuesday, but instead of stopping, the vehicle evaded the stop. “The Chief of Cisco advised the male […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BREAKING: House fire in North Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) –A house has caught on fire near the corner of Grape Street and North 18th Street. UPDATE – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) received the call around 3:04 p.m. and the fire started behind the house. AFD confirmed no injuries. Witnesses told KTAB/KRBC that occupants were asleep at the time of the […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Where to get a free meal in Abilene this winter

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Hunger Coalition, known for its summer meal program, has some opportunities for those in need of a meal this winter. Take a look at the flyer below, provided by the Abilene Hunger Coalition, to learn where and how to get your free meal. This free winter meal program begins […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: More than $1,000 worth of Air Jordans stolen from Abilene home

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1100 block of Industrial Boulevard – Criminal MischiefA jacket and tools were reported stolen […]
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Early man killed in two-vehicle accident near May

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued the following information regarding a two-vehicle accident that took place at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 on U.S. Highway 183, approximately 8 miles north of May, that claimed the life of an Early man. William Mark Calhoun, 70, perished in the accident as...
EARLY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

PLEASE HELP: Abilene police searching for suspect in ‘several violent crimes’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a suspect they believe is behind several violent crimes. Angel Lerma currently has active warrants for Parole Violation, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Reckless Driving. Police believe he also committed multiple violent crimes in the area, though they did not provide any further information on […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man’s identity reported stolen, used to buy $60K car + insurance

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2500 block of S 3rd Street – Criminal MischiefA victim reported her vehicle was […]
ABILENE, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Have You Seen Inside The Craziest Abandoned Mansion In West Texas?

First off, yes this house looks like the White House! And it's probably the most googled and questioned house in West Texas! If you ever head to Abilene State Park in Abilene Texas, ,more than likely, you have passed this abandoned house leading to the park on Buffalo Gap Road. The house looks abandoned but has had different owners throughout the years. It is behind a gate but is clearly visible from the street. But, thanks to this awesome video from the YouTube channel, Exploring With Project Bad, we are able to tour the house.
ABILENE, TX
