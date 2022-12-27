ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

IMPD opens death investigation after body found at 21st and Arlington

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department opened a death investigation in connection to an incident on the east side. According to a police report, IMPD responded to what was listed as a fatal hit-and-run at 21st and Arlington around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The victim was an adult female. When asked for an […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Two People Shot, Another Injured in the Span of an Hour in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS-Three people were injured in Indianapolis in the span of an hour from Thursday night into early Friday morning. In the first incident, police responded to a report of a shooting near West Morris Street and South Belmont Avenue shortly before 11:30 p.m. A person was found with a gunshot wound and rushed to a hospital. That person is in stable condition.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 hurt after Jeep is pinned under semi in Hancock Co. crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — One driver was taken to the hospital following a crash involving a semi in Hancock County. The McCordsville Police Department responded to a crash Thursday at the intersection of East 86th Street/County Road 900 North and Carroll Road/County Road 700 West in West McCordsville. According to police, the crash involved a […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Puppies rescued from crashed truck after driver flees from Indy police

INDIANAPOLIS — A few lucky dogs found themselves escaping harm despite being unwilling passengers of a police pursuit that ended in a crash on Thursday. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers located a stolen white pickup truck on Thursday which ended up becoming a police pursuit after the driver refused to stop. The driver […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

8-year-old shot on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a child was injured in an east side shooting Wednesday night. Officers were sent to the 4200 block of East Washington Street, near North Sherman Drive, around 9 p.m. after dispatchers received calls about a shooting. Police found a girl who had been shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Footage Of Car Driving Down Frozen Indianapolis Canal is Wild

Downtown Indianapolis is home to a canal that many people like to enjoy. In the warmer months, the canal is a great place to go to enjoy a paddle boat or a gondola ride, or even a serene place to take a walk around the canal. With the figid temperatures the Hoosier state has seen over the last week, the Indianapolis canal saw a first, a car driving down the frozen canal.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

No injuries in Westfield apartment fire

Crews from the Westfield Fire Department on Tuesday quickly extinguished an apartment complex fire. No injuries were reported, and the resident was not home at the time of the fire. Assistance was provided by the Noblesville and Carmel fire departments.
WESTFIELD, IN
wrtv.com

No injuries report from large building fire on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, IFD firefighters began battling a heavy blaze and below freezing temperatures on the city's east side. A large fire broke out in a vacant structure in the 2400 block of E. Washington Street. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke pushing from...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Marion County John Doe identified as missing Carmel man

CARMEL — Carmel Police say the body of a man who was last seen in October has been found in Indianapolis. Bernard Caillouet, 24, of Carmel was reported missing on Nov. 3 after not being seen since Oct. 29. A Silver Alert was issued on Nov. 4. On Dec....
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

UPDATE: Dog dies after IMPD officer finds her dumped in trash

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services says a dog has died after IMPD found it in a dumpster Wednesday. IMPD Southwest District posted on Facebook saying the dog was thrown away in a dumpster — less than a mile from the shelter — and someone called it in to police. The dog's whiskers had also been cut off.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD: Man Shot and Killed on Northeast Side

INDIANAPOLIS–A man was shot and killed on the northeast side of Indianapolis. IMPD says it happened on Alsuda Court around 3 o’clock Wednesday morning. That’s at an apartment complex near East Fall Creek Parkway and Binford Boulevard. Police found a man with a gunshot wound and he...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 people, dogs evacuated after south side fire

INDIANAPOLIS — An early morning fire led to the evacuation of two people and their dogs Tuesday. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, a woman in a home on Bacon Street awoke around 3:30 a.m. to heavy smoke in her room. She was able to safely evacuate along with her husband and their two dogs. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
38K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy