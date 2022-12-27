Read full article on original website
Video Shows U.S. Plane Avoid Colliding With Chinese War Jet
U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said the Chinese jet came within 20 feet of the U.S. aircraft's nose, forcing it to "take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision."
Trump's taxes: Takeaways from release of long-sought returns
In one of its last acts under Democratic control, the House of Representatives on Friday released six years of former President Donald Trump's tax returns, dating to 2015, the year he announced his presidential bid. The thousands of pages of financial documents were the subject of a prolonged legal battle...
Brazil will have first Indigenous woman chief for key post
RIO DE JANEIRO – Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced Thursday that Sônia Guajajara will head up a new Ministry of Indigenous Peoples, with a mandate to oversee policies ranging from land demarcation to health care. Guajajara was elected to Congress in October. She...
Israel's Netanyahu back in power with hard-line government
JERUSALEM – Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday returned to power for an unprecedented sixth term as Israel’s prime minister, taking the helm of the most right-wing and religiously conservative government in the country’s 74-year history. The swearing-in ceremony capped a remarkable comeback for Netanyahu, who was ousted last...
