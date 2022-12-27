I remember as a teenager we used to sit by the tv and wait for the winter snow forecast just so we could all pile in one of our friends' SUVs and head out for a day of sledding. We loved a variety of places because in Owensboro there are actually tons of places to grab a sled and make some memories. Now I do the very same thing with my little ones and they absolutely love it.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO