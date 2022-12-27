Read full article on original website
Vanderburgh County Christmas tree recycling program not happening
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District will not be holding a Christmas tree recycling program that has taken place in the years before.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Cascade Cafe dedicated to great food, great service
Dubois County residents clamoring for a new breakfast joint need to look no further than the latest spot in Ferdinand. It’s an experience that encapsulates Southern Indiana charm and hospitality, from the beaming smiles from staff as you enter a roomy dining space complete with a high ceiling and walls garnished with bright colors and aesthetic artwork depicting scenes in Ferdinand and the area to the fantastic breakfast offerings.
14news.com
Evansville plumbing service receives around 700 calls for frozen, burst pipes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The rush to restore water to hundreds of customers has plumbers very busy in the Tri-State. Altstadt Hoffman Plumbing Services has crews out in full force, responding to businesses and homes to restore their water. ”This is probably the worst winter that I’ve seen since I’ve...
Irish pub planned to open on Main Street next Fall
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Come next Fall, chances are you’ll be able to visit a brand new Irish Pub on Evansville’s Main Street. Joshua Pietrowski announced on social media that he will be opening “Hartigan’s Irish Pub”, which will sit next to Peephole Bar & Grill in the Strouse’s building. “Our plan is to forego […]
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Alice A. Morris, 83, Jasper
Alice A. Morris, 83, of Jasper, passed away at 9:17 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, surrounded by family. Alice was born in Elizabethtown, Ky., on February 19, 1939, to Emmett and Vira (Best) Jeffries. She married Billy Joe Morris on June 8,...
Don’t Worry this Evansville Restaurant isn’t Closed Just Taking a Holiday Break and Will Re-Open in January
If you wanted to get a delicious pie but noticed a locked door, no worries they'll be open soon!. The holiday season is here, and we're all just a tad busier than normal. This time of year many businesses are extremely busy with the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, one local business has decided to take a well-deserved break for the holidays but will be returning in January.
104.1 WIKY
Humane Society Offering Low Cost Vaccinations
The Warrick County Humane Society in Newburgh will hold a low cost vaccination clinic for dogs and cats on Tuesday January 10. The clinic is from 11:00 am and will remain open until the last pet is seen. ‘. Registration starts at 10:00 am and is limited to the first...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Louis Rex Emmons, 80, French Lick
Louis Rex Emmons, 80, of French Lick, Ind., entered into eternal rest on December 28, 2022 at his residence in Jasper. He was born in Martin County, Ind., on January 14, 1942, to Delbert Hiram and Mayme Ruth (Collins) Emmons. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Brenda...
This Kentucky Town Has 3 of the Best Sledding Spots Ever
I remember as a teenager we used to sit by the tv and wait for the winter snow forecast just so we could all pile in one of our friends' SUVs and head out for a day of sledding. We loved a variety of places because in Owensboro there are actually tons of places to grab a sled and make some memories. Now I do the very same thing with my little ones and they absolutely love it.
The Crawford Garage Door building has been sold
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Crawford Garage Door building on North Heidelbach in Evansville has sold. Listing agent F.C. Tucker Commercial says the building went for a little over one point one million dollars. The sale closed on December 22, and the building is over 88,000 square feet. The building was prominently featured in the movie “A […]
wevv.com
Vanderburgh Humane Society in need of Wet Dog Food
The Vanderburgh Humane Society has once reached out to social media for helping to feed the shelter animals. The last time the shelter ran into scarcity, it was cat food, now its specifically for dogs. Nearly a dozen senior dogs and several litters of puppies are in the shelters care,...
Old Jigsaw Puzzle Illustrates an Owensboro Some May Not Recognize — See Photos
I'm pretty sure I think the same thing every time I'm out in the Highway 54 area. I see Menard's, Meijer, Academy Sports, Walmart, Kohl's, Don Moore, and everything else that's made the east side Owensboro's busiest, and I just KNOW that anyone who moved away from here 20 years ago would recognize the place if they returned for the first time today.
14news.com
Evansville apartment without water for days
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The residents of Lexbrook Apartments in Evansville say it’s been anything but a pleasant holiday season. They say in the early hours of the morning on Christmas Eve, the cold snap we experienced here in the Tri-State proved too much for their water lines. That’s...
spencercountyonline.com
Claus Land of Lights Closed TONIGHT, Monday Dec 26
Due to slick road conditions within our property, the Santa Claus Land of Lights at Sun Outdoors Lake Rudolph in Santa Claus, Indiana will be closed tonight, Monday, December 26, 2022. As tonight was the last scheduled night of the light show, there are no plans to open again this season. We hope to see everyone again next November for the 2023 Santa Claus Land of Lights.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Lyn Kay Clark, 54, Jasper
Lyn Kay Clark, 54, of Jasper, passed away at 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the Timbers in Jasper. Lyn was born in Jasper on September 24, 1968, to Ivan and Judith (Blackwell) Clark. She was a graduate of Forest Park High School. She had been previously employed...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Emma L. Schipp, 83, Jasper
Emma L. Schipp, 83, of Jasper, passed away at 8:31 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at her daughter’s home surrounded by family after a brief battle with lymphoma. Emma was born in Tell City, Indiana, on July 16, 1939, to Albert and Anna (Harpenau) Dauby. She married Ronald...
Community comes out for Daviess Co. animal shelter after pipes burst
The Daviess County Animal Care and Control was in a tight spot when it found the shelter had sprung a leak.
After Nearly Five Years in an Evansville Shelter One Lucky Senior Dog Finds Her Happily Ever After
Here is a story that will definitely warm your icy heart!. It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue has been serving the Evansville area since 2010, and since opening in 2010 has a second location in Chrisney, Indiana as well. Since beginning to serve the homeless animal population in 2010 It Takes a Village has helped more than 8,200 animals. Their mission is they won't stop until all paws have a home. The story of their longest resident, Gemma goes to show It Takes a Village's commitment to that motto.
14news.com
Building seen in ‘A League of Their Own’ has sold
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The historic warehouse that was up for sale near Bosse Field has sold. The Crawford Door Sales building at 1701 N. Heidelbach was listed on F.C. Tucker’s Commercial website for $1,750,000. They recently shared it sold for $1,150,000. We shared some history on the building...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dubois County Ecumenical Security Council holding quarterly meeting
The Dubois County Ecumenical Security Council will hold its quarterly meeting at Redemption Christian Church, 1450 Energy Drive, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The security council was formed in 2019 with the goal of addressing safety and security concerns at area churches and religious institutes by sharing information and possibly, resources.
