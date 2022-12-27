Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
City record
-9 p.m.: summons. Nathaniel Alexander Miller, 18, of Sidney, was given a summons to appear in court for assault and criminal damaging/endangering. -6:15 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 500 block of North West Avenue. -2:07 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— Sidney is to have another steam railroad. It will be the Miami River and Belt Railroad and will be sure to be built and be in operation within a year if it receives proper encouragement from cities and towns along the line. The proposed route is northwest from Sidney direct to Loramies. From there the route is to Minster and thence over the Minster branch of the Lake Erie and western to St. Marys. At St. Marys, the line will connect with the Columbus and Northwestern now under construction. A branch of the latter will also run from Lakeview through Jackson Center, Maplewood, and Port Jefferson to Sidney.
Sidney Daily News
Names of Sidney officers released
SIDNEY — The names of the four officers involved in the fatal shooting on Dec. 21 have been released by the Sidney Police Department. According to a press release from Capt. Jerry Tangeman, Officers Jason Viapiano, Andrew Shappie, Aaron Wesbecher and Sergeant Chris Burmeister have all been placed on administrative leave pending review of the incident. The investigation is being conducted by the Ohio BCI.
Sidney Daily News
Factory fire
Sidney firefighters get the lay of the land from on top the Quint 3 ladder as they respond to a fire at Auria Sidney located at 2000 Schlater Drive. The Sidney Fire Department was called out to the fire shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29. Responding firefighters reported the building was filled with smoke. The workers were evacuated from the building. According to the Auria website they make automotive acoustics, flooring and other fiber-based systems.
Sidney Daily News
New Sidney police chief announced
SIDNEY — Sidney City Manager Andrew Bowsher has announced Mark McDonough has been selected to be Sidney’s next police chief. McDonough most recently served as the police chief for the village of Whitehouse, Ohio,for a little over 10 years. Prior to that, he was a member of the Bowling Green, Ohio,Police Division for over 20 years.
Sidney Daily News
SAAT extends a helping hand
SIDNEY — The Sidney Addict Assistant Team (SAAT) through the Sidney Police Department works to help addicts in the area that are working through recovery or would like to begin their recovery journey. The SAAT was started in 2016 when the opiate pandemic started to get out of control...
Sidney Daily News
Tiffin man sentenced to prison on drug charges
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for drug trafficking and possession, tampering with evidence and endangering children, among other charges. Ryan D. Steward, 35, of Tiffin, was sentenced to 17 months in prison with three days of jail credit and discretionary post-release...
Sidney Daily News
Former Disney child actor remains jailed in Lima
LIMA — A one-time star on the Disney Channel remained in the Allen County jail Wednesday, nearly a week after his arrest on a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing. An incident report from the Lima Police Department says Orlando Brown, 35, appeared to be suffering from mental disorders and was “delusional” when he was taken into custody on the morning of Dec. 22 following a domestic incident in Lima.
Sidney Daily News
Blood donors wanted at Sidney-Shelby County YMCA
DAYTON — Join the mission of strengthening the winter blood supply during January, National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month, by making a blood donation at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA community blood drive Wednesday, Jan. 4, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 300 E. Parkwood, Sidney. Everyone who registers...
Sidney Daily News
Cupp’s lifetime of public service
LIMA — Bob Cupp understood the difficult job he inherited when colleagues elected him Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives. Cupp, R-Lima, said all he really wanted to do was work as a representative on public policy, especially redesigning Ohio’s school funding system. The House had been rocked when his predecessor, Larry Householder, was arrested in a bribery scandal surrounding House Bill 6, which aided Ohio’s nuclear power plants. People distrusted the people leading the legislative branch of the government. Things seemed impossibly broken.
Sidney Daily News
CBC-CTS to sponsor Rose Bowl Parade Donate Life float
DAYTON – Community Blood Center-Community Tissue Services will sponsor the Donate Life Rose Parade float in Pasadena on Jan. 2, 2023. The Donate Life float is part of a national campaign to help share the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation with millions of people who either visit Pasadena or tune in to watch the Rose Parade every year from across the nation and around the world.
Sidney Daily News
A whole new world
FORT LORAMIE — A 2022 Fort Loramie High School graduate is combining his desire to serve his country, furthering his education and his love of sports into one location: West Point. Gavin Kemper, son of Dean and Polly Kemper, received his appointment to West Point from U.S. Rep. Jim...
Sidney Daily News
Sports Extra with Dave Ross:
Back in my high school days, our Varsity “S” club at Sidney High School made a few interesting Sunday afternoon jaunts to Hara Arena for Dayton Gems hockey. Our seating area of choice was in the south end zone where many unique and notable fans gathered. One of those trips was in February 1971.
Sidney Daily News
Monnier Engineering Scholarship established
SIDNEY — Shelby County high school seniors dreaming of an engineering career may seek a scholarship from the recently established Ken and Mary Beth Monnier Engineering Scholarship Fund, administered by the Community Foundation of Shelby County. “The satisfaction we found with careers in engineering and knowing that this field...
