Read full article on original website
Related
Unique last-minute NJ New Year’s ideas if you insist on going out
Is it just me, or are New Year's plans always made way too last minute? I always find myself unsure of what I am doing for the night just days before, and oftentimes it’s a little too hectic for my liking. Whether you’re looking for New Year's Eve to...
jerseysbest.com
10 fun ways to stay active this winter in N.J.
Wintertime in the Garden State ushers in chilly temperatures and the arrival of snow. Though we may be tempted to stay indoors and keep warm, there are still plenty of things to do to stay active and enjoy the beauty of the season. Following are 10 fun activities in New...
New Year’s Eve fireworks — where to watch in New Jersey
There may not be as many options as you'd have on July Fourth, but you can still find plenty of towns and businesses in New Jersey that are running fireworks displays to ring in the new year. Some are free to the public, others may come at a price so...
The best reasons to stay home on New Year’s Eve this year
As the countdown to the New Year begins, many people start making plans to go out and celebrate. But why not stay home this year?. Here are five reasons why staying home on New Year's Eve in New Jersey can be just as fun (if not more!) than going out.
Last Chance: Final weekend for these NJ holiday drive-thru displays (Dec 30 – Jan 1)
If you've been meaning to check out New Jersey's holiday drive-thru displays but haven't gotten around to it yet, time is about to run out. This is your last chance to check out the amazing drive-thru holiday displays in New Jersey. And although many remained open this final week of 2022, only a select few will keep it going up to New Year's Day.
The definitive list: The 5 best New Year’s Day brunches in NJ
The best way to ring in a new year or celebrate something new is with an amazing meal. Lucky for us New Jersyeans, the brunch scene has been on quite the come-up, and there are a ton of exciting options when it comes to a great meal to start the day.
Where to spend New Year’s Eve in New Jersey
New Year's Eve is an exciting time of year, and New Jersey is full of great places to celebrate. From glittering city streets and popular nightclubs to family-friendly events, there is no shortage of ways to ring in the new year. Whether you're looking for a night of dancing, a...
Cardi B and family at American Dream Big SNOW for NJ winter break
EAST RUTHERFORD — Rappers Cardi B and Offset took their two kids and “hit the slopes” over winter break at American Dream. Cardi B — who bought a North Jersey mansion for just under $6 million over a year ago — shared plenty of Instagram photos and video from Big SNOW American Dream on Tuesday.
Another NJ Shore gem closes its doors at year’s end
UPDATE: Friday is the last day the Main Street Bar and Grill will be open, according to its Facebook page. After Dec. 30, it will close its doors forever. The owners encourage patrons to stop in, grab a bite to eat, and say goodbye. The restaurant is open from 11...
Life sized dinosaurs are coming to New Jersey
Jurassic Quest, a traveling display of life sized replica dinosaurs, will be coming to New Jersey at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center. The producers of Jurassic Quest say that the display is among the country’s biggest dinosaur exhibitions, with a herd of life-sized dinos - including a T-Rex, Apatosaurus and a 50-foot-long Megalodon.
A sudden and more impactful way to help feed NJ families in need
As we close out 2022, food pantries across New Jersey are struggling to keep up with demand, but a special opportunity to help is now at hand. Karen Leies, the chief of external affairs for the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, said with inflation still pushing prices higher across the board donations have dropped off.
Stay In NJ This NYE At Bar Anticipation in Belmar, NJ
Christmas has officially come and gone and it’s time to start thinking about the next holiday coming up in just a few days. New Year’s Eve is coming up quickly and there are plenty of places to go right in New Jersey to celebrate the new year! If you’re anything like me, you don’t want anything to do with Philadelphia or New York City for this holiday. So if that’s your vibe, this iconic bar sling the Jersey Shore is hosting a New Years' party that you for sure want to get to.
The Return of South Jersey’s Most Beloved Pachyderm
What do you get a lady who's a hundred and forty years old? A facelift, of course!. Lucy the Elephant is perhaps one of the most recognizable attractions in all of New Jersey, and she's located right here in our backyard. Lucy the Elephant stands 6 stories high and is...
Popular NJ burrito chain opens a new Garden State location
Bubbakoo’s Burritos, which started at the Jersey Shore in 2008, has opened another New Jersey location. This new one is in Mahwah. Being a fan of Bubbakoo’s myself, it warms my heart to know that no matter where I am in the Garden State, there is one nearby (they have over 50 in New Jersey alone).
After 30 Years, This Burlington County Hallmark is Shutting Its Doors in 2023
It's been a decades-long run for this beloved store in Marlton, New Jersey, but now it's coming to an end. Joy's Hallmark, located in the Crispin Square in Marlton NJ (230 N Maple Ave C1), has announced that after 30 years, they'll be shutting their doors for good come Jan 25, 2023, according to Facebook community page A View from Evesham.
Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot
TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
These New Jersey News stories caught a lot of attention in 2022
There is always something to learn in the news every day and there is so much that happens daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, and looking back at what happened over the course of a year that makes us want to take a look at what successes can be built on and what took place that calls for action and change.
wrnjradio.com
Ring in the new year with one of more than 40 first day hikes in New Jersey’s state parks, forests, historic sites on Jan. 1
NEW JERSEY – Residents are invited to put their best foot forward in the new year by starting off 2023 with a First Day Hike in New Jersey’s state parks, forests and historic sites on Jan. 1, according to Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette. In...
Six South Jersey Towns Deemed Most Affordable Places To Live In NJ
We've said it before and we'll say it again: Jersey's not exactly known for being cheap. Nope, quite the opposite. In fact, unless you have absolutely no idea about the value of a dollar, then you know that the Garden State is pretty expensive in just about every category there is when it comes to spending money. Buying a home and raising a family here in New Jersey isn't cheap, but when you think about how close you are to so many different places and experiences, most people come to the conclusion that it's worth it.
Mangia! The Best New Italian Restaurant in New Jersey You Need to Visit
When it comes to different types of cuisine, one of the most popular around the world is Italian. Italian food has appeal around the world, around America, and right here in New Jersey. It's no wonder that when you have a new Italian restaurant open, it becomes news. Even bigger news when it's an outstanding new Italian restaurant.
94.5 PST
Princeton, NJ
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wpst.com
Comments / 0