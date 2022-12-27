ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
jerseysbest.com

10 fun ways to stay active this winter in N.J.

Wintertime in the Garden State ushers in chilly temperatures and the arrival of snow. Though we may be tempted to stay indoors and keep warm, there are still plenty of things to do to stay active and enjoy the beauty of the season. Following are 10 fun activities in New...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

Life sized dinosaurs are coming to New Jersey

Jurassic Quest, a traveling display of life sized replica dinosaurs, will be coming to New Jersey at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center. The producers of Jurassic Quest say that the display is among the country’s biggest dinosaur exhibitions, with a herd of life-sized dinos - including a T-Rex, Apatosaurus and a 50-foot-long Megalodon.
EDISON, NJ
94.5 PST

Stay In NJ This NYE At Bar Anticipation in Belmar, NJ

Christmas has officially come and gone and it’s time to start thinking about the next holiday coming up in just a few days. New Year’s Eve is coming up quickly and there are plenty of places to go right in New Jersey to celebrate the new year! If you’re anything like me, you don’t want anything to do with Philadelphia or New York City for this holiday. So if that’s your vibe, this iconic bar sling the Jersey Shore is hosting a New Years' party that you for sure want to get to.
BELMAR, NJ
94.5 PST

Popular NJ burrito chain opens a new Garden State location

Bubbakoo’s Burritos, which started at the Jersey Shore in 2008, has opened another New Jersey location. This new one is in Mahwah. Being a fan of Bubbakoo’s myself, it warms my heart to know that no matter where I am in the Garden State, there is one nearby (they have over 50 in New Jersey alone).
MAHWAH, NJ
Shore News Network

Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot

TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
94.5 PST

Six South Jersey Towns Deemed Most Affordable Places To Live In NJ

We've said it before and we'll say it again: Jersey's not exactly known for being cheap. Nope, quite the opposite. In fact, unless you have absolutely no idea about the value of a dollar, then you know that the Garden State is pretty expensive in just about every category there is when it comes to spending money. Buying a home and raising a family here in New Jersey isn't cheap, but when you think about how close you are to so many different places and experiences, most people come to the conclusion that it's worth it.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy