Rock Hill, SC

Rock Hill firefighter dies in crash days before Christmas

By Mike Andrews
 3 days ago

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A firefighter and paramedic died in a crash while on his way to work days before Christmas, according to the Rock Hill Fire Department.

Officials said David Campbell died on December 23 in a crash on his way to his firefighter shift.

North Carolina firefighter killed in crash on Christmas

The fire department said Campbell was assigned to RHFD Engine 6, A-Shift.

“With the heaviest of hearts, we share the loss of one of our own. Please pray for the Campbell family, his friends and his coworkers,” the department said in an announcement of his death.

It was unclear what led up to the deadly crash.

WNCT

WNCT

