Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
losalamosreporter.com
School Board Appoints New Student Liaisons For 2022-2023 School Year
The LAPS School Board’s student liaisons include (top row, left to right): Willow Chartrand, Lizeth Garcia and Samatha Kranthijanya; (middle row, left to right): Alea Kretz, Quintin Madsen, Emily McLaughlin; and (bottom row, left to right): Fayrouz Mourad, Max Posada and Arianne Terrones. Photo Courtesy LAPS. LAPS NEWS RELEASE.
rrobserver.com
Boys & Girls Club facility has new tenants
Countless memories remain for the thousands of youngsters who once enjoyed basketball, arts and crafts, after-school homework and more at the Boys & Girls Club building at 4600 Sundt Road. The City of Vision institution, which has been here for more than 30 years, had seen the building fall into...
KRQE News 13
One of the largest Native American basketball tournaments for high school and middle school students is taking place at UNM
One of the largest Native American basketball tournaments for high school and middle school students is taking place at UNM. One of the largest Native American basketball tournaments …. One of the largest Native American basketball tournaments for high school and middle school students is taking place at UNM. Search...
bernco.gov
BernCo Commission Seeks Applications, Sets Special Meeting to Fill New Mexico House District 16 Seat
Bernalillo County – The Bernalillo County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from individuals interested in filling the New Mexico House of Representatives District 16 seat that will become effective on Jan.1, 2023. The commission will be appointing for a House District 16 seat with a term ending Dec....
Keller pushes back against city council over ‘safe outdoor space’ designation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The tug-of-war continues between Albuquerque’s mayor and city councilors, over sanctioned homeless camps. The mayor upheld zoning rules that allow the camps, blocking Councilor Brook Bassan’s effort earlier this month to undo those rules and remove all references to “safe outdoor spaces” from the zoning code. In his veto message to the […]
corralescomment.com
Elderly Are Zoned Out of Corrales
It’s an age-old question for all of us: how do we live out our final years?. Turning 52 in the new year, it may be time for the incorporated village of Corrales to take action to accommodate its most elderly citizens – even if they’re baby steps.
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 30 – Jan. 5
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 30 – January 5. Albuquerque Dec. 30 – Valle de Oro Christmas Bird Count – Head to the Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge for the Christmas bird count. New and experienced birdwatchers are welcome to participate. Those who are interested should email, ChristmasBirdCount@FriendsOfValleDeOro.org. […]
bernco.gov
BernCo East Mountain Transfer Station Announces Change in Plastic Recycling
Bernalillo County – The Bernalillo County East Mountain Transfer Station is changing which types of plastics will be allowed for recycling. Beginning on Jan.1, 2023, the transfer station will only be accepting plastics #1 and #2 in the mixed plastic recycling bin. Plastics #1 and #2 include most bottles...
UNM hosts large-scale Native American basketball tournament
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the largest Native American basketball tournaments for high school and middle school students is taking place at UNM. This tournament brings teams from Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico. Sixty teams from 23 Native American tribes are playing for trophies at the 11th Annual Striking Eagle Native American Invitational. The goal is […]
New program aims to aid low-income homebuyers with down payment assistance
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority (MFA) is rolling out one of its largest grants ever to get New Mexicans into a home they can call their own. It couldn’t come at a better time as interest rates in the housing market continue to rise. “The home prices are probably 30% higher […]
newmexicomagazine.org
Bernalillo Is Grounded by Faith
For a small town, Bernalillo brings a big heart to its history, traditions, and sense of community. THIS MONTH, NEW MEXICO’S FAITHFUL will observe the Christmas season with cherished traditions. That’s especially true in Bernalillo, a small town north of Albuquerque that has resisted the urban advancement charging up to its edges. A twinkle-light parade and nine days of the traditional Las Posadas events mark holiday observances here. Catholic residents will recite prayers in the 1857 Santuario de San Lorenzo, which dates back to the era of Archbishop Jean-Baptiste Lamy. This isn’t a December-only kind of thing, though. In Bernalillo, the devoted who make la promesa have honored their faith, history, and sense of community every day for nearly 330 years.
BioPark class registration now open
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Registration is now open for BioPark Beginnings classes. Parents and children ages three to six will be able to learn about nature through movement, stories, songs, and actions. The classes rotate between the zoo, aquarium, Tingley Beach, and Botanic Garden. They will run every other Friday from January 20 to March 31. […]
Santa Fe County rural areas soon to have internet access
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Broadband internet service will soon be available to more than 3,000 homes, businesses, and a school in rural parts of New Mexico. This, according to a press release from Commnet Broadband. The company has partnered with Santa Fe County and REDINet to provide internet access for residents in El Rancho, Jacona, and […]
Sports Desk: Lobo basketball is streaking
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s basketball team improved to 13-0 on the year thanks to a 88-69 win over Colorado State on Wednesday night. This is the best start for the program since 1967 when Bob King’s team went 17-0. “It feels great, I mean it was exactly our goal and what we wanted […]
KOAT 7
New minimum wage law could have negative impact on some workers, economists say
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — George Griego cares about his employees. "I care about you as long as you work well for me. I'll treat you very well,” said the restaurant owner. “That's just the way of society. That's just the way it is in any type of business."
Albuquerque city council targeting rundown section of Menaul Boulevard
The city is looking at sprucing up a stretch of a busy Albuquerque street.
KRQE News 13
Trash collection halted for New Year's
Albuquerque Solid Waste Management Department will not be collecting trash, recycling, or large items on New Year's Day. Albuquerque Solid Waste Management Department will not be collecting trash, recycling, or large items on New Year's Day. Video shows San Juan County deputy shoot sword-wielding …. Video shows San Juan County...
pinonpost.com
KOAT 7 report admits minimum wage increase harms businesses, workers
This Sunday, New Mexico’s minimum wage is set to increase to $12.00 per hour or 50 cents more than the current wage. The new wage will be mandated beginning the first day of the New Year. Despite leftists using increases in the minimum wage to claim it is for social justice reasons, the increase will harm businesses and workers.
KRQE News 13
US bankruptcy court approves $121M clergy abuse settlement
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A federal bankruptcy judge on Thursday approved a $121 million reorganization plan for one of the oldest Roman Catholic dioceses in the U.S. as it tries to stem financial losses from clergy abuse claims that date back decades. The Archdiocese of Santa Fe in New...
Santa Fe authorities searching for missing men
If you have any information about either of these men, call Santa Fe police at 505-428-3710 or Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at 505-955-5265.
Comments / 0