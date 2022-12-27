ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

losalamosreporter.com

School Board Appoints New Student Liaisons For 2022-2023 School Year

The LAPS School Board’s student liaisons include (top row, left to right): Willow Chartrand, Lizeth Garcia and Samatha Kranthijanya; (middle row, left to right): Alea Kretz, Quintin Madsen, Emily McLaughlin; and (bottom row, left to right): Fayrouz Mourad, Max Posada and Arianne Terrones. Photo Courtesy LAPS. LAPS NEWS RELEASE.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
rrobserver.com

Boys & Girls Club facility has new tenants

Countless memories remain for the thousands of youngsters who once enjoyed basketball, arts and crafts, after-school homework and more at the Boys & Girls Club building at 4600 Sundt Road. The City of Vision institution, which has been here for more than 30 years, had seen the building fall into...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Keller pushes back against city council over ‘safe outdoor space’ designation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The tug-of-war continues between Albuquerque’s mayor and city councilors, over sanctioned homeless camps. The mayor upheld zoning rules that allow the camps, blocking Councilor Brook Bassan’s effort earlier this month to undo those rules and remove all references to “safe outdoor spaces” from the zoning code. In his veto message to the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
corralescomment.com

Elderly Are Zoned Out of Corrales

It’s an age-old question for all of us: how do we live out our final years?. Turning 52 in the new year, it may be time for the incorporated village of Corrales to take action to accommodate its most elderly citizens – even if they’re baby steps.
CORRALES, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 30 – Jan. 5

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 30 – January 5. Albuquerque Dec. 30 – Valle de Oro Christmas Bird Count – Head to the Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge for the Christmas bird count. New and experienced birdwatchers are welcome to participate. Those who are interested should email, ChristmasBirdCount@FriendsOfValleDeOro.org. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM hosts large-scale Native American basketball tournament

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the largest Native American basketball tournaments for high school and middle school students is taking place at UNM. This tournament brings teams from Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico. Sixty teams from 23 Native American tribes are playing for trophies at the 11th Annual Striking Eagle Native American Invitational. The goal is […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

Bernalillo Is Grounded by Faith

For a small town, Bernalillo brings a big heart to its history, traditions, and sense of community. THIS MONTH, NEW MEXICO’S FAITHFUL will observe the Christmas season with cherished traditions. That’s especially true in Bernalillo, a small town north of Albuquerque that has resisted the urban advancement charging up to its edges. A twinkle-light parade and nine days of the traditional Las Posadas events mark holiday observances here. Catholic residents will recite prayers in the 1857 Santuario de San Lorenzo, which dates back to the era of Archbishop Jean-Baptiste Lamy. This isn’t a December-only kind of thing, though. In Bernalillo, the devoted who make la promesa have honored their faith, history, and sense of community every day for nearly 330 years.
BERNALILLO, NM
KRQE News 13

BioPark class registration now open

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Registration is now open for BioPark Beginnings classes. Parents and children ages three to six will be able to learn about nature through movement, stories, songs, and actions. The classes rotate between the zoo, aquarium, Tingley Beach, and Botanic Garden. They will run every other Friday from January 20 to March 31. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe County rural areas soon to have internet access

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Broadband internet service will soon be available to more than 3,000 homes, businesses, and a school in rural parts of New Mexico. This, according to a press release from Commnet Broadband. The company has partnered with Santa Fe County and REDINet to provide internet access for residents in El Rancho, Jacona, and […]
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Lobo basketball is streaking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s basketball team improved to 13-0 on the year thanks to a 88-69 win over Colorado State on Wednesday night. This is the best start for the program since 1967 when Bob King’s team went 17-0. “It feels great, I mean it was exactly our goal and what we wanted […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Trash collection halted for New Year's

Albuquerque Solid Waste Management Department will not be collecting trash, recycling, or large items on New Year's Day. Albuquerque Solid Waste Management Department will not be collecting trash, recycling, or large items on New Year's Day. Video shows San Juan County deputy shoot sword-wielding …. Video shows San Juan County...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
pinonpost.com

KOAT 7 report admits minimum wage increase harms businesses, workers

This Sunday, New Mexico’s minimum wage is set to increase to $12.00 per hour or 50 cents more than the current wage. The new wage will be mandated beginning the first day of the New Year. Despite leftists using increases in the minimum wage to claim it is for social justice reasons, the increase will harm businesses and workers.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

US bankruptcy court approves $121M clergy abuse settlement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A federal bankruptcy judge on Thursday approved a $121 million reorganization plan for one of the oldest Roman Catholic dioceses in the U.S. as it tries to stem financial losses from clergy abuse claims that date back decades. The Archdiocese of Santa Fe in New...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

