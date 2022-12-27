Read full article on original website
Cook County State Attorney's Office Secretary Reported Missing From Richton Park, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichton Park, IL
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
Social Security payment increases starting soonR.A. Heim
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Chicago Heights Continues Ten Year Tradition As Harvey Park District Vendor Event Brings Joy In The South Land.South Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Printers Row Park Fountain Restoration Is Underway
SOUTH LOOP — Work is underway on one of the South Loop’s most prized landmarks, the Printers Row Fountain, which was removed in early December for repairs. Efforts to restore the 24-year-old fountain in Printers Row Park, 632 S. Dearborn St., began last September when the Printers Row Park Advisory Council kicked off a fundraising campaign for the project. Earlier this month, the group announced it had met its $110,000 goal.
Burst Pipe At Avondale’s Bric-A-Brac Record Shop Destroys At Least 3,000 Records
AVONDALE — An Avondale shop known for its hard-to-find records and pop culture memorabilia is temporarily closed after a frozen pipe burst in the store over the weekend, causing flooding and damaging inventory. The pipe burst in the ceiling of Bric-a-Brac Records & Collectibles, 2845 N. Milwaukee Ave., on...
City Should Inspect Apartments Every 5 Years To Prevent Landlord Neglect, Ald. Says
CHICAGO — A proposed ordinance aims to hold neglectful landlords to account by requiring apartments to be inspected regularly. The Metropolitan Tenants Organization, a tenants rights advocacy group, has teamed up with progressives in City Council to push for its Chicago Healthy Homes ordinance. The ordinance would require apartments be inspected by the city’s health department at least once every five years.
Stamp Collection Spanning More Than A Hundred Years Of Chicago’s History To Be Auctioned Off
DOWNTOWN — You can learn a lot about Chicago from its mail. Lifelong Chicagoan Leonard Piszkiewicz knew this all too well — he spent his life painstakingly collecting hundreds of letters that documented his hometown’s transformation from an isolated settlement of a few hundred people to the interconnected metropolis seen today.
City Gave 500 Free Bikes To Chicagoans. Here’s How You Can Get One Next Year
CHICAGO — The city wants to help more Chicagoans get around town on two wheels. The Department of Transportation passed out more than 500 bikes to eligible residents in the first year of its Bike Chicago program, a five-year plan to increase accessibility to bikes, according to a news release.
Hilco Plans Fleet Storage Yard Next To Target Warehouse In Little Village
LITTLE VILLAGE — The developer who owns Exchange 55, a Target distribution center in Little Village, plans to build a trailer storage site nearby. Construction on the trailer storage buildings, at 3307 S. Lawndale Ave. just 900 feet from the Exchange 55 site, is set to begin early next year, said Nick Pullara, Hilco Revelopment Partners’ vice president of development. The redevelopment of the Exchange 55 site made headlines in 2020 because of a botched implosion of an old coal smokestack at the site.
A Warmup Is Coming: It’ll Hit The 50s This Week After A Brutally Cold Christmas Weekend
CHICAGO — It might have felt like it was 30 degrees below zero over the weekend — but Chicago’s expected to hit the 50s this week. The quick switchup in the weather means it could end up feeling like it’s 90 degrees warmer this week than it was during the weekend’s winter storm.
Thousands In Christmas Mass Donations Stolen From Saint Vincent De Paul Church In Lincoln Park
LINCOLN PARK — A burglar broke into a Lincoln Park church and stole thousands of dollars from its Christmas mass collections overnight Monday. The burglar used a crowbar to pry a window open and sneak into Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1010 W. Webster Ave., police said. The...
Southwest Customers Celebrate Luggage Retrieval At Midway After Days Of Waiting — But Some Aren’t So Lucky
MIDWAY AIRPORT — Cheers erupted Wednesday near baggage carousel eight at Midway Airport as weary Southwest Airlines traveler Patrick Keane was finally able to reunite with his luggage. Keane was one of thousands of travelers across the country experiencing flight difficulties and luggage troubles after the winter storm and...
‘Blindsided’ By The City, Ald. Taylor Vows To Fight Mayor’s Plan To Place Migrants In Closed Woodlawn School
WOODLAWN — The city is turning a closed Woodlawn school into a shelter for migrants — after previously saying that wasn’t in the cards. Officials announced the change at a community meeting Wednesday night, saying 150 migrants will move into the former site of Wadsworth Elementary, 5420 S. University Ave., starting Jan. 6, according to CBS2. It’s “a slap in the face,” said Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th).
Southwest Disaster At Midway Leaves Passengers Trapped — With Their Bags ‘In Purgatory’
CHICAGO — Midway Airport has become an epicenter of the holiday weekend’s nationwide travel disaster, with flights canceled, travelers stranded and luggage piling up. Tens of thousands of flights have been canceled across the country due to the winter storm and other issues, spoiling holiday plans for many — and Midway has been hit particularly hard by the Christmas chaos. As of Tuesday morning, at least 245 flights there had been canceled in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of Aviation.
The ‘Great Lake Jumper’ Just Dove Into Lake Michigan … While It Was -7 Outside
CHICAGO — The city’s famed “Great Lake Jumper” just dove into Lake Michigan — in the middle of a raging winter storm that has had it feeling as cold as 40 below zero out at times. Dan O’Conor, known as the Great Lake Jumper, has...
Christkindlmarket Closing Early As Winter Storm Approaches, But Wrigleyville Location Will Be Open Next Week
CHICAGO — The area’s three Christkindlmarket locations will close early and stay closed through Christmas as a winter storm approaches Chicago. The market’s Daley Plaza and Aurora locations will close at 4 p.m. Thursday and stay closed, wrapping up for the season two days earlier than usual, organizers announced Wednesday. The Wrigleyville location will be closed all day Thursday through the end of the week, but will reopen Dec. 26-31.
City’s Neighborhood Opportunity Fund Has ‘Potential’ But Lacks Way To Measure Success, Watchdog Says
CITYWIDE — The Neighborhood Opportunity Fund small grants program needs improvement, according to an audit released Wednesday from the city’s watchdog. The grant program, managed by the city’s Department of Planning and Development, awards grants up to $250,000 for development projects supporting “commercial corridors in Chicago’s underserved neighborhoods” on the South and West sides.
As Flooding Increases, Chicago Looks To Make Basement Housing Safer
This story was originally published by Borderless Magazine. Sign up for their weekly newsletter to learn the latest about the Midwest’s immigrant communities.”. This story is part of a collaborative series, from the Institute for Nonprofit News, Borderless Magazine and four other news partners, examining climate resilience across the Great Lakes. This reporting was made possible with support from the Joyce Foundation.
It Could Feel 90 Degrees Warmer Next Week In Chicago
CHICAGO — The city’s been in the grips of a winter storm that’s making it feel as cold as 40 degrees below zero. But much, much, much warmer weather is coming next week — and it could even feel 90 degrees warmer, as it might hit the high 40s or 50s, according to the National Weather Service.
New State Laws Will Change Some Rules Of The Road. Here’s What You Need To Know
CHICAGO — A slew of new driving-related laws will go into effect at the start of the new year. A full list of new state laws can be found here. Community Service For Reckless Drivers Near Schools. One of the new laws, SB03793, will crack down on drivers who...
This Pop-Up ‘Closet’ Helps LGBTQ+ People Get Gender-Affirming Clothes. It Needs Donations To Keep Going
CHICAGO — A free pop-up closet has worked to create safe, welcoming places to shop for transgender and gender nonconforming people — but it needs community support to keep going. The group behind the gods closet pop-up launched a GoFundMe last month to cover its operating costs, compensate...
Winter Storm Brings Snow, Frigid Temperatures, High Winds To Chicago
CHICAGO — Temperatures dropped about 20 degrees Thursday afternoon as a severe winter storm hit Chicago. Weather conditions deteriorated quickly during the day as the storm moved in. It began snowing around noon, and by 4 p.m. temperatures dropped from 35 to 13 degrees in parts of the city and suburbs.
West Loop’s Federales Coming To Former Father & Son Site In Logan Square
LOGAN SQUARE — Sprawling Mexican restaurant and party bar Federales is opening a new location in Logan Square. Four Corners, the hospitality group behind Federales and other popular spots such as Ranalli’s, Benchmark and Kirkwood, is opening Federales Logan Square at the corner of Milwaukee and Sacramento avenues. The building previously housed Marcello’s Father & Son restaurant.
