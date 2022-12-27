ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Printers Row Park Fountain Restoration Is Underway

SOUTH LOOP — Work is underway on one of the South Loop’s most prized landmarks, the Printers Row Fountain, which was removed in early December for repairs. Efforts to restore the 24-year-old fountain in Printers Row Park, 632 S. Dearborn St., began last September when the Printers Row Park Advisory Council kicked off a fundraising campaign for the project. Earlier this month, the group announced it had met its $110,000 goal.
City Should Inspect Apartments Every 5 Years To Prevent Landlord Neglect, Ald. Says

CHICAGO — A proposed ordinance aims to hold neglectful landlords to account by requiring apartments to be inspected regularly. The Metropolitan Tenants Organization, a tenants rights advocacy group, has teamed up with progressives in City Council to push for its Chicago Healthy Homes ordinance. The ordinance would require apartments be inspected by the city’s health department at least once every five years.
Hilco Plans Fleet Storage Yard Next To Target Warehouse In Little Village

LITTLE VILLAGE — The developer who owns Exchange 55, a Target distribution center in Little Village, plans to build a trailer storage site nearby. Construction on the trailer storage buildings, at 3307 S. Lawndale Ave. just 900 feet from the Exchange 55 site, is set to begin early next year, said Nick Pullara, Hilco Revelopment Partners’ vice president of development. The redevelopment of the Exchange 55 site made headlines in 2020 because of a botched implosion of an old coal smokestack at the site.
‘Blindsided’ By The City, Ald. Taylor Vows To Fight Mayor’s Plan To Place Migrants In Closed Woodlawn School

WOODLAWN — The city is turning a closed Woodlawn school into a shelter for migrants — after previously saying that wasn’t in the cards. Officials announced the change at a community meeting Wednesday night, saying 150 migrants will move into the former site of Wadsworth Elementary, 5420 S. University Ave., starting Jan. 6, according to CBS2. It’s “a slap in the face,” said Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th).
Southwest Disaster At Midway Leaves Passengers Trapped — With Their Bags ‘In Purgatory’

CHICAGO — Midway Airport has become an epicenter of the holiday weekend’s nationwide travel disaster, with flights canceled, travelers stranded and luggage piling up. Tens of thousands of flights have been canceled across the country due to the winter storm and other issues, spoiling holiday plans for many — and Midway has been hit particularly hard by the Christmas chaos. As of Tuesday morning, at least 245 flights there had been canceled in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of Aviation.
Christkindlmarket Closing Early As Winter Storm Approaches, But Wrigleyville Location Will Be Open Next Week

CHICAGO — The area’s three Christkindlmarket locations will close early and stay closed through Christmas as a winter storm approaches Chicago. The market’s Daley Plaza and Aurora locations will close at 4 p.m. Thursday and stay closed, wrapping up for the season two days earlier than usual, organizers announced Wednesday. The Wrigleyville location will be closed all day Thursday through the end of the week, but will reopen Dec. 26-31.
City’s Neighborhood Opportunity Fund Has ‘Potential’ But Lacks Way To Measure Success, Watchdog Says

CITYWIDE — The Neighborhood Opportunity Fund small grants program needs improvement, according to an audit released Wednesday from the city’s watchdog. The grant program, managed by the city’s Department of Planning and Development, awards grants up to $250,000 for development projects supporting “commercial corridors in Chicago’s underserved neighborhoods” on the South and West sides.
As Flooding Increases, Chicago Looks To Make Basement Housing Safer

This story was originally published by Borderless Magazine. Sign up for their weekly newsletter to learn the latest about the Midwest’s immigrant communities.”. This story is part of a collaborative series, from the Institute for Nonprofit News, Borderless Magazine and four other news partners, examining climate resilience across the Great Lakes. This reporting was made possible with support from the Joyce Foundation.
West Loop’s Federales Coming To Former Father & Son Site In Logan Square

LOGAN SQUARE — Sprawling Mexican restaurant and party bar Federales is opening a new location in Logan Square. Four Corners, the hospitality group behind Federales and other popular spots such as Ranalli’s, Benchmark and Kirkwood, is opening Federales Logan Square at the corner of Milwaukee and Sacramento avenues. The building previously housed Marcello’s Father & Son restaurant.
