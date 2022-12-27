CHICAGO — Midway Airport has become an epicenter of the holiday weekend’s nationwide travel disaster, with flights canceled, travelers stranded and luggage piling up. Tens of thousands of flights have been canceled across the country due to the winter storm and other issues, spoiling holiday plans for many — and Midway has been hit particularly hard by the Christmas chaos. As of Tuesday morning, at least 245 flights there had been canceled in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of Aviation.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO