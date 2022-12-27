Read full article on original website
US Border Patrol El Paso Sector Alamogordo Las Cruces ApprehensionsAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Happy Birthday to Tuskegee Airmen Lt Flowers Age 107 a member Americas club of centenariansAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Diego Pavia led Bowl Victory for the Las Cruces Based New Mexico State AggiesAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com
Why not us Aggies?
At the end of the Quick Lane Bowl on ESPN Dec. 26 in Detroit, New Mexico State University head football coach Jerry Kill was on the turf of Ford Field accepting congratulations from fans and well-wishers who had spilled onto the turf following the Aggies’ victory over Bowling Green.
laprensanewspaper.com
La Prensa sports round up
DETROIT, MI, Sunday, December 27, 2022: The Quick Lane Bowl Trophy turned out to be the perfect present for the New Mexico State Aggies, defeating the Bowling Green Falcons 24-19. With over 22,000 in attendance, football fans were treated to a game that featured a Ta’Ron Keith, 75 yard kick off return for a touchdown, a Ahmonte Watkins 45 yard sprint for a score and a Davion Daniels, Safety (#26) blocked punt that caused a safety. Diego Pavia, Quarterback (#10) took control late in the game to seal the win for the Aggies and give the New Mexicans a winning season at 7-6.
UNM student’s arraignment delayed
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the University of New Mexico students charged with attacking New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake was supposed to be in court for an arraignment hearing but his lawyer was out of the country. Jonathan Smith is charged with aggravated battery and tampering with evidence in connection to the […]
lascrucesbulletin.com
Board of Regents authorizes search for NMSU’s next chancellor
Today, the New Mexico State University Board of Regents authorized and instructed the university’s administration to begin working with the board on a search process for the university’s next chancellor. NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu signed a five-year contract with the university in 2018. That contract expires June 30, 2023.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Highlights show a busy year in Las Cruces
For the arts, business, public safety, nonprofits helping those in need and much more, 2022 was a busy year in Las Cruces and Doña Ana County. Casa de Peregrinos (CdP) emergency food program broke ground in March on a new building at 991 W. Amador Ave., the location of the old Horse N Hound feed and supply store.
Gas prices in New Mexico start increasing
"They are going up and down; it's a roller coaster."
Delicious Restaurants El Pasoans Sorely Miss – Did You Eat There?
Some great restaurants have come and gone in El Paso. Here are a few that I really miss. The Back Door Lounge. It was located at the corner of Mesa and Rio Grande. They moved Downtown briefly but closed that location quickly. Best place ever for drinks and a burger or sandwich.
This El Paso Restaurant Has a Passion For Tacos That Defies the Border
At Elemi, fresh masa, avocado leaves, and agave are part of the mission and the menu.
KVIA
ABC-7 First Alert: Wind and rain expected today
Happy Wednesday everyone! The First Alert is here, with winds and rain expected throughout the day today. For rain chances, it's likely most of us will see rain a few times throughout the day today, but mostly in the afternoon. By 11 AM the rain will be approaching our northern region, including those of you in Las Cruces. After 12 PM I think the rain will be near El Paso and the rest of our region. Watch for slick roads!
Must Try Burgers in Texas Includes One Delicious El Paso Burger
I don't usually question the science behind it- I just order the burger and enjoy it. But it is a favorite, and in Texas we don't mess around with our burgers. East Coast Traveler has named their "Best Must Try Burgers in Texas". I know what you're thinking: "East Coast Traveler? Did they get lost?" They don't explain what they were doing in Texas, but we can all thank them for compiling a list that is worthy of any burger lover or Texas foodie.
Governor Abbott Takes a Play From Arizona Governor on Stopping Migrants
Recently Arizona Governor Doug Ducey lined up shipping containers to stop migrants from crossing the Arizona-Mexican border. This drew a lot of controversy from locals and the federal government who eventually sued the governor for placing the containers on federal land. Now, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is doing the same.
Police find dead woman, injured man on suspicious vehicle call near UTEP
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police have responded to an incident involving a death and an injured person along the 500 block of Gregory in the Kern Place neighborhood near UTEP. Police say they received a call about a suspicious vehicle. In it, a woman in her 20s was found dead. A man […]
lascrucesbulletin.com
Mesilla Valley Fine Arts Gallery features Rimbach, Zucker in January
The Mesilla Valley Fine Arts Gallery (MVFG), 2470-A Calle de Guadalupe on the historic Mesilla Plaza, will feature the works of local artists Frank Rimbach and Naida Zucker during the month of January 2023, the gallery said in a news release. Zucker, a mixed-media artist, combines gelatin monoprinting (hectography) with...
The Ugliest City in Texas Award Once Again Goes to the 915
Well, it happened again; El Paso made a very unflattering list. In the past, El Paso has topped the list of least literate city, drunkest city, sweatiest, fattest city, oh, and we also have the ugliest men. Today, El Paso ranks as the "Ugliest City" in Texas, this according to...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Deputy Sheriff Jamar Cotton to speak at MLK Breakfast
Doña Ana County Deputy Sheriff Jamar Cotton will be the keynote speaker at the Doña Ana County NAACP’s Martin Luther King Breakfast, which will begin at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the Las Cruces Convention Center, 680 E. University Ave. Tickets to the breakfast are $30....
Washington Examiner
Sun Bowl cancels El Paso event after facility is turned into 1,000-cot shelter for immigrants
EL PASO, Texas — A major community event on the eve of the Sun Bowl college football game next week has been canceled as a result of the city’s decision to use the convention center to house up to 1,000 immigrants living on the streets downtown. The Sun...
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
KVIA
Texas Military Department deployed to El Paso Christmas Day to construct concertina barrier near U.S.-Mexico border
EL PASO, Texas -- Texas Military Department service members deployed to El Paso Sunday morning and put up a triple-strand concertina barrier near the border in an attempt to deter illegal crossings, according to a Tweet from the department. Service members moved 400 people and over 40 vehicles to El...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Creche exhibit in Mesquite Historic District
“The Epiphany: Día de los Reyes” is an exhibit sharing creches (nacimientos) from the collection of Faith Hutson and John Verploegh, including creches from their world travels. The exhibition will be noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at 706 B S. Mesquite St., Hutson said in a news...
Police: Failure to yield causes rollover crash that injures 1 near state line
UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was injured Saturday, Dec. 24 in a rollover crash in Northeast El Paso near the state line, El Paso police reported. Police say 35-year-old Kenneth Jones was driving along Edge of Texas street near the restaurant of the same name at about 5 p.m. when he crossed […]
