Las Cruces, NM

lascrucesbulletin.com

Why not us Aggies?

At the end of the Quick Lane Bowl on ESPN Dec. 26 in Detroit, New Mexico State University head football coach Jerry Kill was on the turf of Ford Field accepting congratulations from fans and well-wishers who had spilled onto the turf following the Aggies’ victory over Bowling Green.
LAS CRUCES, NM
laprensanewspaper.com

La Prensa sports round up

DETROIT, MI, Sunday, December 27, 2022: The Quick Lane Bowl Trophy turned out to be the perfect present for the New Mexico State Aggies, defeating the Bowling Green Falcons 24-19. With over 22,000 in attendance, football fans were treated to a game that featured a Ta’Ron Keith, 75 yard kick off return for a touchdown, a Ahmonte Watkins 45 yard sprint for a score and a Davion Daniels, Safety (#26) blocked punt that caused a safety. Diego Pavia, Quarterback (#10) took control late in the game to seal the win for the Aggies and give the New Mexicans a winning season at 7-6.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM student’s arraignment delayed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the University of New Mexico students charged with attacking New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake was supposed to be in court for an arraignment hearing but his lawyer was out of the country. Jonathan Smith is charged with aggravated battery and tampering with evidence in connection to the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Board of Regents authorizes search for NMSU’s next chancellor

Today, the New Mexico State University Board of Regents authorized and instructed the university’s administration to begin working with the board on a search process for the university’s next chancellor. NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu signed a five-year contract with the university in 2018. That contract expires June 30, 2023.
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Highlights show a busy year in Las Cruces

For the arts, business, public safety, nonprofits helping those in need and much more, 2022 was a busy year in Las Cruces and Doña Ana County. Casa de Peregrinos (CdP) emergency food program broke ground in March on a new building at 991 W. Amador Ave., the location of the old Horse N Hound feed and supply store.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

ABC-7 First Alert: Wind and rain expected today

Happy Wednesday everyone! The First Alert is here, with winds and rain expected throughout the day today. For rain chances, it's likely most of us will see rain a few times throughout the day today, but mostly in the afternoon. By 11 AM the rain will be approaching our northern region, including those of you in Las Cruces. After 12 PM I think the rain will be near El Paso and the rest of our region. Watch for slick roads!
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

Must Try Burgers in Texas Includes One Delicious El Paso Burger

I don't usually question the science behind it- I just order the burger and enjoy it. But it is a favorite, and in Texas we don't mess around with our burgers. East Coast Traveler has named their "Best Must Try Burgers in Texas". I know what you're thinking: "East Coast Traveler? Did they get lost?" They don't explain what they were doing in Texas, but we can all thank them for compiling a list that is worthy of any burger lover or Texas foodie.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Mesilla Valley Fine Arts Gallery features Rimbach, Zucker in January

The Mesilla Valley Fine Arts Gallery (MVFG), 2470-A Calle de Guadalupe on the historic Mesilla Plaza, will feature the works of local artists Frank Rimbach and Naida Zucker during the month of January 2023, the gallery said in a news release. Zucker, a mixed-media artist, combines gelatin monoprinting (hectography) with...
MESILLA, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Deputy Sheriff Jamar Cotton to speak at MLK Breakfast

Doña Ana County Deputy Sheriff Jamar Cotton will be the keynote speaker at the Doña Ana County NAACP’s Martin Luther King Breakfast, which will begin at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the Las Cruces Convention Center, 680 E. University Ave. Tickets to the breakfast are $30....
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Creche exhibit in Mesquite Historic District

“The Epiphany: Día de los Reyes” is an exhibit sharing creches (nacimientos) from the collection of Faith Hutson and John Verploegh, including creches from their world travels. The exhibition will be noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at 706 B S. Mesquite St., Hutson said in a news...
LAS CRUCES, NM

