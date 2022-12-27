The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect in a stabbing that occurred last week. According to a news release, officers are attempting to locate 37-year-old Marshal Reed, who has a warrant out of his arrest for aggravated assault. He is alleged to have stabbed a victim around 5 p.m. last Thursday on Avalon Street, after being in a dispute with the victim.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO