Motorcyclist injured in I-24 crash in Christian County
An Indiana man was injured when his motorcycle struck the cable barriers on Interstate 24 in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Deputies said the man was getting onto Interstate 24 from the Pennyrile Parkway when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit the cable barrier in the median. WKDZ reported...
Man seriously injured in Canton Pike crash
A man was critically injured in a head on collision on Canton Pike Thursday night in Christian County. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Canton and Hopkinsville Fire Department Lt. Payton Rogers says the patient had to be extricated and was flown by Air Evac to Skyline Medical Center with leg, back and neck injuries.
Name Released In Interstate 24 Motorcycle Crash
Deputies have released the name of an Indiana man that was injured when his motorcycle struck the cable barriers on Interstate 24 in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 19-year-old Timothy Towne was getting onto Interstate 24 from Pennyrile Parkway when he lost control causing his motorcycle to cross through the grass and then both eastbound lanes before hitting the cable barrier.
Pennyrile Parkway Crash Sends Man To The Hospital
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkinsville sent a man to the hospital Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just after 6 am a southbound truck and SUV collided on the icy overpass for Pembroke Road. The driver of the SUV was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart...
One Person Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County injured one person Monday night. Christian County emergency personnel say a southbound truck ran off the road and while investigating that crash a second wreck happened involving three vehicles. No one was injured in the first crash but one person was taken...
Pedestrian kneeling in roadway fatally hit by vehicle
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian has died following a crash on I-40 in Dickson County on Wednesday. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Kamuela Martin was driving westbound at around 7:30 p.m. when he made an attempt to merge onto the interstate. The pedestrian, 28-year-old Andrew Houston, was...
Crews on scene of deadly I-40 crash in Dickson County
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says one vehicle was involved in the crash.
Woman Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Rollover Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkinsville sent an Illinois woman to the hospital Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Pearl Scott was northbound when she lost control of her SUV causing it to run off the road and hit a brick wall then overturn. She was taken...
Hendersonville man killed in Sumner County crash on Highway 31
A 26-year-old man has died following a crash along Highway 31 in Sumner County Wednesday morning.
Tractor-Trailer Fire Temporarily Blocks Interstate 24
A tractor-trailer fire in Trigg County on Interstate 24 led to the road being temporarily blocked Wednesday morning. Trigg County emergency personnel say firefighters from Montgomery Fire Department were called to the 59-mile marker eastbound for a tractor-trailer with a tire on fire. The driver of the truck was able...
Hopkinsville Home Damaged In Fire
A home on Stanley Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a fire that started in the area of a heating and cooling unit Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Firefighters say a fire that appears to have started around a heating and cooling unit damaged the side of the home and sent smoke inside the structure.
Marshall County teen charged after stealing vehicle, causing four-vehicle crash
A 16-year-old male juvenile faces numerous charges after stealing a vehicle and causing a four-vehicle collision in Benton Wednesday, Dec. 22. Authorities responded to a vehicle collision at the intersection of West 5th and Ash streets. Witnesses said the driver of the vehicle who caused the collision had fled the scene on foot.
Ashland City man killed in head-on crash on West End Avenue
A 24-year-old man has died following a head-on collision that occurred in the West End area late Tuesday night.
Hopkinsville man arrested on first-degree rape charge
The Hopkinsville Police Department has charged a Hopkinsville man with first-degree rape. According to the police report, 65-year-old Michael Neal of Hopkinsville allegedly engaged in forcible sexual intercourse with a female victim who was considered physically helpless and unable to give consent due to her being on medication. Neal reportedly...
Cheatham County man loses $20K after falling victim to a scam
A Cheatham County man is out $20,000 after he fell victim to a relentless scammer.
Christmas 'Gang attack' sends Eddyville correctional officer to hospital, KSP investigates
EDDYVILLE, KY — Kentucky State Police are investigating after they say a five inmates assaulted a corrections officer in the state penitentiary, sending the officer to a local hospital with multiple injuries. According to a release from the KSP, the "gang attack" happened around 8:45 a.m. on Christmas morning.
Clarksville police looking for man accused of stabbing person during fight
The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that sent one person to a hospital.
Stabbing suspect sought by Clarksville police
The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect in a stabbing that occurred last week. According to a news release, officers are attempting to locate 37-year-old Marshal Reed, who has a warrant out of his arrest for aggravated assault. He is alleged to have stabbed a victim around 5 p.m. last Thursday on Avalon Street, after being in a dispute with the victim.
Police: 5 inmates suspected in attack of corrections officer
EDDYVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Five inmates at the Kentucky State Penitentiary are suspected of orchestrating an attack that sent a corrections officer to the hospital, police said. The officer was attacked Christmas morning in a common area of the prison in Eddyville, Kentucky State Police said Tuesday in a statement. A preliminary investigation found the […]
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Meth Trafficking
A Hopkinsville man was charged with drug trafficking after being stopped by law enforcement on South Virginia Street Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 32-year-old William Carneyhan and while talking with them he continued to reach in his pocket several times. Police say they noticed a bag containing 3 grams of suspected meth he was attempting to hide underneath him while sitting on the ground.
