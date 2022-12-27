Read full article on original website
Trails Near Atlanta's Perimeter Are Perfect for Keeping Those New Years Hiking and Health ResolutionsDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Bursted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Deported bear walks 1,000 miles back home by herself with a stop at the mall, breaks a recordMaya DeviAlpharetta, GA
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Marietta City Schools thank employees for helping out after schools suffer water damage
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Marietta City School officials thanked employees for stepping up after two schools suffered water damage over the holiday weekend. The Emily Lembeck Early Learning Center and Sawyer Road Elementary were damaged by extreme cold weather that moved into the metro Atlanta area over the holiday break.
Atlanta church evaluates damages from busted water pipes
ATLANTA — A local church is still evaluating damages after pipes burst, sending thousands of gallons of water rushing through part of its building on Christmas Day. Water could be seen pouring from Ponce Presbyterian Church in Midtown Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Low water pressure hampers efforts to put out Clayton County fire; 11 families now homeless
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Almost a dozen families are left homeless after a fire tore through a Clayton County townhome community early Wednesday morning. The county deputy fire chief said low water pressure made it harder for firefighters to get the blaze under control. Morgan Barnes moved into the...
Library and two senior centers in Cobb County damaged by burst pipes
Like hundreds of Cobb County businesses and homes, some county facilities suffered water damage from pipes bursting following three days of sub-freezing temperatures. The damage will keep the facilities closed to the public at least through the New Year’s Day weekend. Crews responded to the Vinings Branch Library on...
Lanes re-open after 'bad crash' on Canton Road, Cobb DOT says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews in Cobb County responded to a serious crash on Canton Road. Cobb County Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Canton Road were blocked on Friday morning at Hawkins Store Road for what's described as a "bad crash." A DOT camera located at the...
Metro Atlanta's pipe problem | Who pays the water bill?
ATLANTA — Christmas weekend ushered in an extreme wave of winter weather across the country with Georgia experiencing a flash freeze that triggered a chronic series of cracked and broken pipes. As metro Atlanta pipe problems persist through the week, water authorities have cut off the supply in some...
UPDATES: ‘We had an emergency. No one answered.’ Neighbors angry over slow response to water outage
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta leaders continue to respond to water system problems around the area. After record-breaking cold temperatures over the holiday weekend, many residents are dealing with broken pipes and flooding. Several counties have set up water-distribution sites as crews scramble to repair water lines. LIVE UPDATES. 4:38...
1 person dead, another injured in fire at Cobb County home
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An early morning house fire in Cobb County claimed the life of one person and sent another to the hospital Friday. Officials say the fire broke out at around 12:30 a.m. Friday at the house on the 4000 block of Cooper Lake Court in Smyrna. When...
Gwinnett County students to return to school with much different discipline policy
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County students will see big changes in the way the district addresses school violence when they return to school next week. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Gwinnett County County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was in Gwinnett County...
1 dead, 1 injured in Cobb County house fire
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Smyrna fire investigators are working a fatal fire at a Cobb County home. Earlier Friday morning, investigators confirmed that one person is dead and another was injured in a house fire on Cooper Lake Court overnight. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was LIVE in Cobb County...
Who pays for the water when a pipe bursts? Your city may be able to help
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — When pipes burst and water sprays everywhere, who pays for all that water?. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin spent the day Tuesday asking several water metro districts that exact question. She also found one city of South Fulton neighborhood homeowner Terry Francis said the water...
Gwinnett County homeowner grateful neighbors saved his house from further destruction
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County homeowner is crediting his neighbors, including a former mayor, for helping to contain a water leak that damaged his home while he was away for Christmas. “It’s nice to know there’s good people in this world,” Jared Estes told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson,...
Burst pipe disrupts MARTA train service at Civic Center | Live updates
ATLANTA — As metro Atlanta counties struggle with Georgia's recent freeze, damaged water pipes are wreaking havoc for plumbers, landlords and residents. Cracked and busted pipes have impacted water pressure in residential and commercial buildings - some have triggered water outages and boil water advisories. Here's a list of...
'We haven't experienced this since COVID' | College Park businesses frustrated, forced to close due to water woes
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — As thousands of homes and businesses are still without water across metro Atlanta, 11Alive is working to get answers as to why this happened and how long it's going to take until the water is turned back on. "We'd like more communication, and we want...
1 dead, 4 first responders hurt after 2 teens fall through ice while playing on frozen Kennesaw lake
KENNESAW, Ga. — A teenager is dead and another was hospitalized after the two boys feel through an icy Kennesaw lake they were playing on Wednesday night, according to the Cobb County Fire Department. Four first responders were also treated for extensive cold exposure during the rescue operation. Kennesaw...
Johns Creek to allow golf carts on neighborhood streets
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - The City of Johns Creek has adopted a new ordinance allowing drivers to hit the road in golf cars. The changes to the law will go into effect on New Year's Day. According to the city, drivers will be able to use personal transportation vehicles like...
What can renters do if their pipes burst due to the winter weather?
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hundreds of metro Atlanta renters are mad at their landlords, but do they have a right to be angry?. The answer is no if your landlord is trying to mitigate the damage. Erin Willoughby, an Atlanta Legal Aid attorney specializing in tenants’ rights says it’s only been a couple of days.
Vinings Library Branch closed after suffering sprinkler burst
VININGS, Ga. — The Vinings Branch Library at 4290 Paces Ferry Road is closed for repair after suffering a burst sprinkler line over the weekend. The branch believes the cause was due to the “frigid weather” and drop in temperature. The library’s website said staff discovered the...
50 years later, remembering the deadly Doraville Refinery Fire of 1972
Fifty years ago, an explosion at the Triangle Refinery in Doraville shook the entire community. It resulted in mass evacuations, a three-day-long fire, and several casualties. Todd Drummond was five years old on the morning of April 6th, 1972, when it occurred. “It was a huge explosion. It felt like it had moved the house off the foundation,” Drummond said. He continued, “My father said, ‘Go with your mom.’ And I said, ‘I want to stay with you.’ And then he yelled at me to follow my mom, and my mom was gone. She was down the road in her nightgown, and she was trucking it out of there with my brother.”
Leaks at empty buildings making water outage worse, Clayton County officials say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Water Authority needs the community's help to find leaks in unoccupied properties. County leaders are asking the public to report any leaks they see while they're out. Staff with the water authority continue to come across unreported line breaks at vacant commercial properties, worsening water pressure in the area, they said.
