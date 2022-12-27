ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

Lanes re-open after 'bad crash' on Canton Road, Cobb DOT says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews in Cobb County responded to a serious crash on Canton Road. Cobb County Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Canton Road were blocked on Friday morning at Hawkins Store Road for what's described as a "bad crash." A DOT camera located at the...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Metro Atlanta's pipe problem | Who pays the water bill?

ATLANTA — Christmas weekend ushered in an extreme wave of winter weather across the country with Georgia experiencing a flash freeze that triggered a chronic series of cracked and broken pipes. As metro Atlanta pipe problems persist through the week, water authorities have cut off the supply in some...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
1 person dead, another injured in fire at Cobb County home

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An early morning house fire in Cobb County claimed the life of one person and sent another to the hospital Friday. Officials say the fire broke out at around 12:30 a.m. Friday at the house on the 4000 block of Cooper Lake Court in Smyrna. When...
COBB COUNTY, GA
1 dead, 1 injured in Cobb County house fire

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Smyrna fire investigators are working a fatal fire at a Cobb County home. Earlier Friday morning, investigators confirmed that one person is dead and another was injured in a house fire on Cooper Lake Court overnight. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was LIVE in Cobb County...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Johns Creek to allow golf carts on neighborhood streets

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - The City of Johns Creek has adopted a new ordinance allowing drivers to hit the road in golf cars. The changes to the law will go into effect on New Year's Day. According to the city, drivers will be able to use personal transportation vehicles like...
JOHNS CREEK, GA
What can renters do if their pipes burst due to the winter weather?

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hundreds of metro Atlanta renters are mad at their landlords, but do they have a right to be angry?. The answer is no if your landlord is trying to mitigate the damage. Erin Willoughby, an Atlanta Legal Aid attorney specializing in tenants’ rights says it’s only been a couple of days.
ATLANTA, GA
Vinings Library Branch closed after suffering sprinkler burst

VININGS, Ga. — The Vinings Branch Library at 4290 Paces Ferry Road is closed for repair after suffering a burst sprinkler line over the weekend. The branch believes the cause was due to the “frigid weather” and drop in temperature. The library’s website said staff discovered the...
VININGS, GA
50 years later, remembering the deadly Doraville Refinery Fire of 1972

Fifty years ago, an explosion at the Triangle Refinery in Doraville shook the entire community. It resulted in mass evacuations, a three-day-long fire, and several casualties. Todd Drummond was five years old on the morning of April 6th, 1972, when it occurred. “It was a huge explosion. It felt like it had moved the house off the foundation,” Drummond said. He continued, “My father said, ‘Go with your mom.’ And I said, ‘I want to stay with you.’ And then he yelled at me to follow my mom, and my mom was gone. She was down the road in her nightgown, and she was trucking it out of there with my brother.”
DORAVILLE, GA
