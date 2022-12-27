Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Governor Gretchen Whitmer to officially begin second term on Sunday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Sunday there will be an Inauguration Ceremony for Governor Gretchen Whitmer to officially begin her second term. During the next four years, Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist told News 10 that they will continue trying to fix Michigan roads and finding long terms solutions to our state’s aging infrastructure, as well as looking at education, upscaling Michigan’s workforce, and steering Michigan towards an electric vehicle economy.
Detroit News
Michigan House's 'quiet leader' departs after more than 40 years
When House Clerk Gary Randall officially retires shortly after the New Year, he’ll have spent more than 40 years ushering legislation through the lower chamber — 18 years as a Republican lawmaker and roughly 26 years as a clerk and assistant clerk for the Michigan House. The Gratiot...
Tasty Trip: Michigan’s Best Reuben Is A Short Drive From Flint
Michigan food is shining on lists all around the country for "must try" and "best" lists. Check out Michigan's favorite pizza (hint: it's not from Detroit) here. This time, it's a deli sandwich just a short drive south from Flint. Who has the best sandwich in Michigan?. According to cheapism.com...
travelnowsmart.com
Top 10 romantic getaways in michigan for couples
The following are the top 10 most romantic weekend getaways that couples may experience in the state of Michigan. The top 10 most romantic weekend getaways in the state of Michigan are for couples to enjoy together. If you and your significant other are thinking about taking a trip away...
CDC: 5 Michigan counties at high COVID level this week
Michigan has five counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from Thursday, Dec. 29. The five counties are: Marquette, Delta, Alger, Schoolcraft and Luce counties – all in the Upper Peninsula. Michigan hasn’t had that many counties at a high COVID level since September.
Here's Why: We are removing more dams in West Michigan!
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — When it comes to living in West Michigan, rivers and fishing have long been two of the most popular attractions for the region. However, in years past, these rivers weren't primarily used for recreation, they were used for industry. A relic of this era are...
Michigan doctor found dead, new home built for mother of triplets: Jackson headlines Dec. 24-29
JACKSON, MI – A Michigan doctor reported missing before Christmas was found dead in a frozen pond behind his home this week. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed. Dr. Bolek Jahan Payan was a well-respected psychiatrist and the friendliest of neighbors, according to people...
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
24-hour diners are getting rarer – but a few hold strong in Michigan
BYRON CENTER, MI - A couple huddles in their favorite booth after finishing their shift at a nightclub. An overnight gas station clerk orders a cherry Coke under warm lights. And a group of retired men trade jokes over plates of buttered toast and hot mugs of coffee. This is...
Tragedy Causes Popular Lansing Eatery to Close Temporarily
Lansing's popular Fidler's on the Grand restaurant will be closed indefinitely while its owners recuperate from serious injuries sustained during a multi-vehicle pile-up in Ohio two days before Christmas. According to multiple sources, nearly four dozen vehicles were involved in a pile-up in eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike between...
wkar.org
Michigan Gubernatorial Inauguration 2023
Jan 1, 2023 11am-noon WKAR-HD 23.1, WKAR NewsTalk 102.3 FM | The second inauguration of Governor Gretchen Whitmer, live from the steps of the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing. Video streaming live at video.wkar.org and at Livestream. WKAR television coverage anchored by Rick Pluta, Michigan Public Radio Network, and Zoe...
Detroit News
Colleen House, a political trailblazer for the Michigan GOP, dies at 70
Colleen Mary House, whose unexpected foray into Michigan politics nearly 50 years ago blazed a trail for women lawmakers, died Christmas Eve after a two-year battle with dementia, her family announced Wednesday. She was 70. House died at her Foggy Bottom home in Washington, D.C., with her husband, John Gizzi,...
How Much Is Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Worth?
After escaping an attempted kidnapping by far-right perpetrators back in 2020, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, 51, is set to be sworn in for her second term as the governor of Michigan on Jan. 1. Explore: How...
103.3 WKFR
5 Michigan Pasty Shops That Ship Their Goodies Nationwide
I think we can all agree that Pasties are delicious. But, heaven forbid you ever move out of Michigan. What will you do then? WHERE will you get your Pasty fix??. Not to fear, there are several spots around Michigan that actually ship their Pasties nationwide. Should you move out of the Mitten State or desire to send the beloved Michigan treat to friends or families, these places should be able to help you out.
Inflation hits Michigan food banks hard as statewide need increases during the holidays
Some food banks in Michigan are spending significantly more than what they normally would to stock shelves this holiday season as inflation strains the food supply chain in the state. Phil Knight, the executive director of the Food Bank Council of Michigan, said food distribution was at its peak last year during the pandemic when […] The post Inflation hits Michigan food banks hard as statewide need increases during the holidays appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Power utility ponders fate of 13 historic Michigan dams
Federal licenses to operate dams owned by Consumers Energy are set to expire in 2034
WILX-TV
Grand Ledge animal sanctuary needs new barn
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary is in need of a new barn. The sanctuary takes in elderly farm animals when their original owners can’t support them in their old age. There is currently a waiting list for horses. While the owners have the land,...
wkar.org
Evening with the Governor 2022
Fri Dec 30 at 8:30PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reflects on the year in office with Anchor Tim Skubick. Watch now at video.wkar.org. The campaign, the rhetoric and questions about her presidential aspirations, it's a rare opportunity for the governor and Off the Record anchor Tim Skubick to discuss her year in office in a relaxed format. Later in the show they are joined by Michigan First Gentleman Dr. Marc Mallory.
Lansing man finds illegal deer hunt set-up near playground
When Brandon McGhan came across deer feed, a hunting blind and a space heater near graves park with a playground nearby, he had to warn others.
wkar.org
Lansing River Trail more accessible with new EZ Launch at Kruger's Landing
Kayakers and canoers of all abilities should have an easier time getting into the water at the Lansing River Trail. The city of Lansing recently upgraded the Kruger’s Landing launch site with an "EZ Launch." The addition of an ADA-compliant EZ Launch makes Kruger’s Landing more accessible for wheelchair...
