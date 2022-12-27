ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelham, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Shelby Reporter

Pelham Public Library holds winter clothing drive

PELHAM – Those looking to help others in the season of giving can do so by donating a coat to the Pelham Public Library for the winter clothing drive hosted during the month of January. All items should be placed in the marked box by the elevator. New or...
PELHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Shelby County offers Christmas tree recycling, drop-off

Those looking to dispose of their live Christmas trees have the option of multiple recycling drop-off points throughout the county. “We are happy to offer the Christmas Tree Recycling Program again this year,” read an official Facebook post by Shelby County. “All drop-off areas are located in parking lots designated with orange traffic cones and signage and (are) monitored daily.”
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Ensley Fairfield Mattress Co. to close after 100 years in business

PELHAM – Ensley Fairfield Mattress Co. will close its doors after over 100 years of service to the area. Ensley Fairfield Mattress Co. started operation in 1915, 2023 would be its 108th year of operation. The official announcement of the closing took place on Monday, Dec. 26. January 2023 will be its final month of operation.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Moody man arrested in deadly downtown Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested after turning himself in to police Thursday for a deadly shooting that occurred in downtown Birmingham last week. According to Birmingham Police, Quinton Little, 25, was charged with murder for the death of De’Anthony Samuels. Samuels was shot and killed on Dec. 19 in the 2300 block of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Trussville church stepping up to aid nursing home after pipes burst

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Magnolia Ridge nursing home is another facility dealing with burst pipes. The issue actually forcing management to close its kitchen and call in aid from off site. The Jefferson County EMA reached out to First Baptist Church in Trussville to help and they are...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Shelby Reporter

The Church at Cahaba Bend offers divorce care program

HELENA – The Church at Cahaba Bend is offering a 12-week Divorce Care program for those struggling after or going through divorce. “Divorce Care offers support, answers, and practical tools to help you manage the many stresses of separation and divorce and healing,” read a Divorce Care press release. “Divorce Care features nationally recognized experts on divorce and recovery topics.”
wbrc.com

City leaders point out trend in Birmingham homicide cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City leaders said there is a common thread in many of the homicides throughout the city, in that the suspect and victim usually know each other. So far there have been 134 homicides in Birmingham, with 10 being ruled justifiable. Mayor Randall Woodfin took to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Pizza Hut opens off Caldwell Mill

NORTH SHELBY – The Pizza Hut grand opening event is set for Friday, Jan. 6, and the location replaced the old Taco Bell restaurant. Amenities of the restaurant include: a new, compact design of the building and a “hut lane” drive-thru pick up window. To celebrate the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Sheriff’s reports for Nov. 22 through Dec. 9

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Nov. 22-Dec. 9:. -Permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 block of Shelby County 97, Columbiana. A chain link fence around a dog kennel was damaged. Dec. 1. -Unlawful possession of a...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

BFRS: Water leak occurs at Birmingham City Hall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is on the scene of a water leak at Birmingham City Hall. BFRS says an elevator was filling with water. No one is trapped and no injuries have been reported. A Public Information Officer with the city says the leak was...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Municipal police reports for Nov. 28 through Dec. 20

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Nov. 28 through Dec. 20. -MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 232. -MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 31. -MVC from the 4900 Block of Spring Creek Road. -Violation of a domestic violation protection order...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Police Searching for Missing Elderly Man Wednesday

The Tuscaloosa Police Department needs the public's help locating a missing elderly man who has not been heard from in several months. According to a Facebook post from TPD, 65-year-old Michael Eric Seals was last known to be living at Valor Grove at the VA Hospital in Tuscaloosa, however family members have not been in contact with him for several months.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Police make arrest in recent Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A man is in jail after his arrest in the shooting death of Charles Edward Smith Jr. in Birmingham. Smith was found shot Monday in the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue Southwest. A woman and a teenager were also injured. Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

