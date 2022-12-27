Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
Shelby Reporter
Pelham Public Library holds winter clothing drive
PELHAM – Those looking to help others in the season of giving can do so by donating a coat to the Pelham Public Library for the winter clothing drive hosted during the month of January. All items should be placed in the marked box by the elevator. New or...
Year in Review: Tuscaloosa Restaurants and Businesses That Closed Their Doors in 2022
As we prepare to say goodbye to the year 2022, the Druid City and surrounding area saw several restaurants and businesses permanently close. Chain restaurants, long-time local eats and new businesses saw themselves closing shop this year. Check out 12 Tuscaloosa businesses and restaurants that shut down in 2022 in...
Shelby Reporter
Shelby County offers Christmas tree recycling, drop-off
Those looking to dispose of their live Christmas trees have the option of multiple recycling drop-off points throughout the county. “We are happy to offer the Christmas Tree Recycling Program again this year,” read an official Facebook post by Shelby County. “All drop-off areas are located in parking lots designated with orange traffic cones and signage and (are) monitored daily.”
Shelby Reporter
Ensley Fairfield Mattress Co. to close after 100 years in business
PELHAM – Ensley Fairfield Mattress Co. will close its doors after over 100 years of service to the area. Ensley Fairfield Mattress Co. started operation in 1915, 2023 would be its 108th year of operation. The official announcement of the closing took place on Monday, Dec. 26. January 2023 will be its final month of operation.
DCH Hospital to Close South Parking Deck, Entrance for Construction Process Beginning January 2
The south parking deck and south entrance of DCH Regional Medical Center will close beginning January 2 as construction crews prepare for its demolition and replacement. According to the Tuscaloosa County Emergency Management Agency, the entrance and deck project will take two years before it is completed. The hospital will...
Bham Now
15 places we were heartbroken to see close in 2022 in The Magic City
While the Greater Birmingham Area had over 60 openings in 2022, we also saw some of our community favorites close. Our hearts broke to say goodbye to these 15 local spots in the past year. January. 1. Macy’s at Brookwood Village. Brookwood Village has been a staple shopping center...
Moody man arrested in deadly downtown Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested after turning himself in to police Thursday for a deadly shooting that occurred in downtown Birmingham last week. According to Birmingham Police, Quinton Little, 25, was charged with murder for the death of De’Anthony Samuels. Samuels was shot and killed on Dec. 19 in the 2300 block of […]
wbrc.com
Trussville church stepping up to aid nursing home after pipes burst
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Magnolia Ridge nursing home is another facility dealing with burst pipes. The issue actually forcing management to close its kitchen and call in aid from off site. The Jefferson County EMA reached out to First Baptist Church in Trussville to help and they are...
Shelby Reporter
The Church at Cahaba Bend offers divorce care program
HELENA – The Church at Cahaba Bend is offering a 12-week Divorce Care program for those struggling after or going through divorce. “Divorce Care offers support, answers, and practical tools to help you manage the many stresses of separation and divorce and healing,” read a Divorce Care press release. “Divorce Care features nationally recognized experts on divorce and recovery topics.”
Possible punishment for Moody landfill fire won’t be given until underground blaze put out: State
Any potential punishment won’t be handed out against the operator of the environmental landfill that has been burning near Moody for more than a month until the underground inferno is extinguished, the state’s environmental agency said Thursday. Environmental Landfill, Inc.’s facility on Annie Lee Road in St. Clair...
ABC 33/40 News
Water issues impact Talladega residents for days, some progress made in restoring system
Many residents in Talladega have had little to no water since Sunday after freezing temperatures caused problems with the city's water system. According to the city's spokesperson, multiple pipes across the system froze, burst, and leaked. There was also added stress on the city's power supply during the colder weather, which shut down a water supply well.
wbrc.com
City leaders point out trend in Birmingham homicide cases
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City leaders said there is a common thread in many of the homicides throughout the city, in that the suspect and victim usually know each other. So far there have been 134 homicides in Birmingham, with 10 being ruled justifiable. Mayor Randall Woodfin took to...
Shelby Reporter
Pizza Hut opens off Caldwell Mill
NORTH SHELBY – The Pizza Hut grand opening event is set for Friday, Jan. 6, and the location replaced the old Taco Bell restaurant. Amenities of the restaurant include: a new, compact design of the building and a “hut lane” drive-thru pick up window. To celebrate the...
Shelby Reporter
Sheriff’s reports for Nov. 22 through Dec. 9
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Nov. 22-Dec. 9:. -Permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 block of Shelby County 97, Columbiana. A chain link fence around a dog kennel was damaged. Dec. 1. -Unlawful possession of a...
wbrc.com
BFRS: Water leak occurs at Birmingham City Hall
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is on the scene of a water leak at Birmingham City Hall. BFRS says an elevator was filling with water. No one is trapped and no injuries have been reported. A Public Information Officer with the city says the leak was...
Shelby Reporter
Municipal police reports for Nov. 28 through Dec. 20
The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Nov. 28 through Dec. 20. -MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 232. -MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 31. -MVC from the 4900 Block of Spring Creek Road. -Violation of a domestic violation protection order...
Tuscaloosa Police Searching for Missing Elderly Man Wednesday
The Tuscaloosa Police Department needs the public's help locating a missing elderly man who has not been heard from in several months. According to a Facebook post from TPD, 65-year-old Michael Eric Seals was last known to be living at Valor Grove at the VA Hospital in Tuscaloosa, however family members have not been in contact with him for several months.
wvtm13.com
Police make arrest in recent Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A man is in jail after his arrest in the shooting death of Charles Edward Smith Jr. in Birmingham. Smith was found shot Monday in the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue Southwest. A woman and a teenager were also injured. Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department...
