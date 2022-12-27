Read full article on original website
Collider
'The Wizard of Oz' Hourglass Prop Sells For Almost $500,000 at Auction
In terms of film history, you would be hard-pressed to find a classic more beloved than The Wizard of Oz. The film most famous for making Judy Garland a Hollywood star, has some of the best music, characters, and production design around. Now one of the key props from the 1939 classic, the hourglass, has sold at auction for $495,000.
Woman falls foul of surprising Disney World dress code rule
A Disney World visitor has revealed a surprising clothing item that is not allowed at the resort - but which landed her with a free t-shirt.Jordyn Graime, from New Jersey, shared her experience on TikTok after visiting Epcot theme park in Florida.She arrived in a backless blue crop top with spaghetti straps, but was informed by staff that her outfit went against the dress code. @jordyngraime Disney doesn’t like backs I guess…. #epcot #disneyworld #disney #dresscode #fyp #foryoupage @jessiedipasquale ♬ Castaways - The Backyardigans Workers at the park then gave her a voucher to buy a...
Kirstie Alley Left Behind $40 Million Fortune & Massive Real Estate Portfolio Following Her Death At 71
Kirstie Alley enjoyed the fruits of her labor following a successful career in the limelight, leaving behind a $40 million fortune and massive real estate portfolio, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.Alley had several starring roles that afforded her a luxurious lifestyle, including on Cheers and the Look Who's Talking franchise.She also became a regular fixture on reality TV, making appearances on Kirstie Alley's Big Life, Celebrity Big Brother, Dancing With the Stars, and The Masked Singer.In addition to her significant net worth, she had a sprawling home in Wichita, Kansas. Plus, Alley dished about building her dream farmhouse on two acres...
This Rare 1981 John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Will Be Auctioned Off for Charity
On December 8, 1980—just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building—John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into his home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a clothed Ono on their bed appeared on the January 22,...
John Travolta can’t offload $5M Maine mansion Kirstie Alley first showed him
Nearly two years trying, John Travolta is having a tough time selling his 20-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion in Maine. The star first listed the home in February 2021 — seven months following the death of his wife Kelly Preston. Located in Isleboro, Travolta has kept the initial $5 million price tag, despite a brief moment off the market. Travolta, 68, designed the home with Preston back in 1991, when they were just newlyweds. His late “Look Who’s Talking” co-star and fellow Scientologist Kirstie Alley was the one who first showed them the property at the time. Spanning 10,830 square feet, the whimsical...
Sir Paul McCartney Surprises Diners At New Jersey Restaurant
“Maybe I’m Amazed” to be able to report about a recent surprise appearance in New Jersey by the legendary musician vocalist superstar Sir Paul McCartney. Just “Imagine” walking into the Blue Cafe last Friday, December 16, 2022, and there’s McCartney, right there sitting in the diner.
Milburn Stone Admitted the First Thing He Bought With His ‘Gunsmoke’ Money
Actor Milburn Stone once said how he decided to spend the money he earned from his success on the hit television show 'Gunsmoke.'
‘1923’ Star Harrison Ford, Wife Calista Flockhart Look Like Newlyweds on Premiere Red Carpet
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart have been together for decades, but they still clearly get starry-eyed when they see each other. This was evidenced when the married couple walked the red carpet for the 1923 premiere recently. The couple smiled radiantly at each other as if they had just gotten married, even though they’d been together for over 20 years and married for 12.
Coin Collector Lists Five Coins Worth More Than $10,000 And Up To $373,750
Most coins are worth very little, but in the hands of collectors, some are worth more than their weight in gold. Blake Alma, the penny pundit behind the CoinHub TikTok account, explains that certain coins may be worth a fortune to look out for. Some of the rare, valuable coins...
Ice Cube Wants Warner Bros. To Give Him ‘Friday’ Rights: “I’m Not About To Pay For My Own Stuff”
Ice Cube is fighting Warner Bros. for the Friday franchise rights and he is not willing to pay for the movie he created. In a new interview on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, the actor and rapper revealed Warner Bros. has been holding up the process of continuing the franchise despite several scripts being ready for a new Friday installment. “I don’t know. Warner Brothers is weird right now. I don’t know what they’re doing, they don’t know what they’re doing,” he said. “We’d love to have it back. I think it’s going to be close to a time when we get it...
The Beverly Hills Mansion Where Bugsy Siegel Was Murdered Lists for $17M (Exclusive)
The home where infamous mobster Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel was shot and killed 75 years ago has come on the market in Beverly Hills. Listed with Myra Nourmand of Nourmand & Associates, the Spanish Colonial-style mansion on North Linden Drive has an asking price of $16.995 million. Siegel — the ruthless gangster who socialized with Hollywood stars and also drove the early development of Las Vegas — didn’t own the house. He leased it for his mistress, Virginia Hill, who served as a courier for the mob. On the night of June 20, 1947, Siegel was killed by an assailant who fired at him...
Did Barbra Streisand and Robert Redford Date in Real Life?
Robert Redford and Barbra Streisand starred in 'The Way We Were,' a romantic film whose leads shared so much chemistry that fans wondered if sparks flew off-screen too.
Take a look inside Elvis Presley's 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar private jet that's up for auction
Elvis Presley bought the plane in 1976, a year before the King of Rock and Roll died. It was last sold at an auction for $430,000 in 2017.
Elvis Presley’s Last Movie Was a Forgettable Flop Starring a TV Darling
Elvis Presley's last movie was a tremendous failure despite starring the King of Rock and Roll and one of America's TV sweethearts.
CNET
Miles Bron's 'Glass Onion' Estate Listed on Zillow for $450 Million
Still waiting around for your invitation to Miles Bron's breathtaking Glass Onion island estate? Here's some exciting news. The venue from the hit Netflix murder mystery is listed on Zillow for a modest $450 million. But before you hop on a yacht to paradise, you should know Netflix is just promoting its buzzy Knives Out sequel.
Someone bought the iconic Ferrari from ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ for $337,500 at auction but they can’t even drive it
The fake 1961 California Spyder is one of three replicas made specifically for the John Hughes classic.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Scores Best Thursday of Year, Projected to Cross $400 Million This Weekend
Avatar: The Way of Water is set to cross $400 million at the domestic box office this weekend, following a blockbuster day that took in the biggest Thursday haul of 2022 yesterday. The movie took in $20 million yesterday, breaking a record for any non-preview night Thursday this year (a few movies have topped that number for their preview nights ahead of big opening weekends). It dramatically out-earned the second Thursday of the year's biggest blockbuster to date, Top Gun: Maverick. The film is currently sitting at around $358 million at the domestic box office, and will likely surpass $400 million with a $50 million 3-day weekend.
thedigitalfix.com
Schwarzenegger made Jingle all the Way because this movie was delayed
While Arnold Schwarzenegger is primarily known as an action movie star, he’s always had a good mix of comedies in there – going back to his hey-day in the late 1980s and 1990s. Kicking off his comedy career with 1988’s Twins, he would go onto make the action-comedies Last Action Hero and True Lies, as well as the comedy movies Kindergarten Cop, Junior, and the classic Christmas movie Jingle all the Way.
'A Christmas Story' star Zack Ward says director Bob Clark protected the childhood of the 1983 film's young actors
"Yes, we were making a movie, but we were still kids. We weren't Hollywood kids," Ward, who played bully Scut Farkus, told Insider.
Historians Uncover Fresh Details of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’s Time in Chile
Some of the historical figures immortalized in books and films are remembered for their best qualities. Others, though — well, let’s just say that popular culture has a fondness for outlaws. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid were active from the 1880s through the early 1900s, and were memorably portrayed on screen by Paul Newman and Robert Redford in a 1969 film.
