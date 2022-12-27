ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers-Buccaneers Week 17 Betting Preview

By Frankie Taddeo
A closer look at Week 17’s Sunday matchup featuring the Buccaneers as field-goal favorites against the Panthers.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers can clinch the NFC South with a victory over Sam Darnold and the Panthers in Week 17.

Carolina is red-hot, posting a 3-1 straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) mark over their last four games. However, the Panthers have struggled on the road this season, posting a 1-5 SU and 3-3 ATS mark away from Bank of America Stadium.

Tampa Bay, who snapped a two-game losing skid with their win over the Cardinals on Christmas, will look to build off that effort and clinch the NFC South crown for the second straight season.

The Buccaneers, who have been listed as favorites by oddsmakers in 13 of 15 games this year, have been a financial disaster for bettors to back - only cashing at a 21.4% (3-11-1 ATS) clip.

Brady is 4-1 SU and ATS against Carolina since becoming the starting quarterback of Tampa Bay back in 2020. That one loss came back in Week 7 when the Panthers upset the Buccaneers 21-3 as 13-point home underdogs. The Panthers are just 4-6 SU and 3-7 ATS over their last 10 meetings against their NFC South rival.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Odds

Moneyline : CAROLINA (+138) | TAMPA BAY (-163)
Spread : CAR +3 (-110) | TB -3 (-110)
Total : 39.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: 39 (-110)
Game Info : Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

Panthers Straight-Up Record : 6-9
Panthers Against The Spread Record : 8-7

Buccaneers Straight-Up Record : 7-8
Buccaneers Against The Spread Record : 3-11-1

Odds and Betting Insights

The Buccaneers' inconsistent offensive line play has resulted in major issues establishing a reliable running game. Tampa Bay's league-worst rushing attack, averaging a dismal 77 rushing yards per game, has resulted in a sub-.500 record through 15 games.

Brady, who has thrown one or fewer touchdowns in 10 of 15 games this season, will face a Panthers defense that allowed both Geno Smith and Darnold to each throw three touchdown passes in the last few weeks.

Leonard Fournette had one of his best games of the year in the win over Arizona on Christmas, leading the club in receptions (9) and receiving yards (90). Fournette, who has only scored three touchdowns all season, finds a difficult matchup to improve his disappointing total against a Panthers defense that has only surrendered two touchdowns to opposing running backs over the last six games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31s9rR_0jvZnxho00
The Panthers have made significant strides on the offensive side of the ball due to a dominant rushing attack in December. Carolina rolled the Lions in Week 16 thanks to 320 yards and three touchdowns on the ground led by Chuba Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman .

Darnold has thrown 52 interceptions in his career and has played mistake-free football since taking over starting duties in Week 12. The much-maligned quarterback has only averaged 189.8 passing yards per game, but his ability to take care of the ball has helped Carolina upset Denver, Seattle and Detroit over the last month.

The Panthers are one the best ‘live’ underdogs on the Week 17 slate as they look to upset the Buccaneers for a second time this season.

