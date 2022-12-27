ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufthansa flight lands at Chicago O'Hare after laptop fire

 3 days ago

A Lufthansa flight from Los Angeles to Frankfurt, Germany, made an unscheduled landing at Chicago's O’Hare International Airport after a passenger's laptop caught fire, the airline said.

Monday night's landing at O'Hare was a precautionary step after an overheated laptop caused a small fire in the passenger cabin, the airline said.

The fire was out by the time the plane made a safe landing, WLS-TV reported.

None of the passengers were injured, but two flight attendants were treated for smoke inhalation following the “unscheduled landing," Lufthansa said in a statement.

The airline said its ground staff was helping passengers get rebooked for flights to their final destinations and said it “regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers."

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

