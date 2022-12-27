Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Rikers Inmate Attacked Guard with Mop Handle, DA saysBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop: The Fully Automated Restaurant Franchise Changing the GameTy D.Brooklyn, NY
Four Great But Underrated Places In New York You Need To SeeLIFE_HACKSNew York City, NY
New Jersey witness describes three hovering orbs in stacked formationRoger MarshBloomfield, NJ
Related
Sampson removed as longshoreman by Waterfront Commission over ‘excessive absenteeism’
Longshoreman and state Assemblyman for the 31st Legislative District William Sampson IV was removed from the waterfront by the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor on Dec. 21 over what they say was excessive absenteeism. Sampson, who is from Bayonne, represents the district encompassing all of the city as well as parts of Jersey City.
insidernj.com
The (Ongoing!) Public Service Story of West New York’s Albio Sires
America served as a civic and civil savior for young Albio Sires, whose family fled communist. Cuba and resettled in West New York, in Hudson County, beloved proving ground for the young athlete, who would distinguish himself as a St. Peter’s Basketball star and come to epitomize immigrant opportunity made good in a life of public service.
insidernj.com
Orange Mourns the Loss of Former Councilman
Former Orange At-Large Councilman Donald Page has died. Mr. Page defined himself as a local anti-establishment personage who bucked Mayor Mims Hackett and challenged Dick Codey in an unsuccessful 2001 Democratic Primary candidacy for state senate. In 2008, after Hackett imploded on corruption charges, Mr. Page undertook a run for...
New Jersey City University goes through massive layoffs
New Jersey City University (NJCU) announced last week a significant downsizing in its academic portfolio as a result of combating a financial crisis, according to a statement made by the university’s Board of Trustees in June. “Today’s announcement is a difficult but necessary next step towards the long-term sustainability...
North Bergen approves salary range increases for array of township positions
North Bergen has increased the salary ranges for a number of municipal employees. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners voted to adopt an ordinance doing so at its Dec. 21 meeting after it was introduced earlier in the month. The move follows similar increases for a number of other positions in 2021.
njbmagazine.com
Valley Medical Group Welcomes New Chief Medical Officer
Valley Medical Group (VMG), Ridgewood, has named Puneeta Sharma, MD, as its new chief medical officer. As the senior medical administrator of the group, Dr. Sharma will be responsible for improving patient care and medical outcomes as well as the optimization of resources, and will be responsible for the performance of over 445 providers.
insidernj.com
Stack may be the Deciding Factor in West New York Election
Politics in North Hudson got infinitely more interesting now that Albio Sires has decided to run. Although his career has seen him rise to significant heights mayor, assemblyman, assembly speaker, congressman, in his heart, Sires has always seen himself as mayor of West New York. Most of his early political...
New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJ
New NJ State law requires all landlords to register with the municipality in which their property resides.Photo byMorristown Minute. Effective January 1, 2023, NJSA 46:8-27 requires landlords to file a Landlord Registration Form with their municipal clerk – all must comply within 30 days of the effective date.
Another New Jersey school district orders students to mask up
Earlier this month, public schools in Passaic re-implemented a mask requirement for students in all school buildings and on school buses. Then school officials in Camden announced a mask mandate will be in effect when students and staff return to school following the winter break. Now district officials in Paterson...
North Jersey pharmacy worker guilty of taking bribes, kickbacks for meds
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – A Morris County pharmacy worker has pleaded guilty to a medical bribery and kickback scheme for medications. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced today the admission of a pharmacy employee who conspired to pay bribes and kickbacks in exchange for prescriptions being steered to the Morris County, New Jersey, pharmacy where he worked. During a videoconference before U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp, Srinivasa Raju, 51, of Haskell, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to an information charging him with conspiracy to violate the federal anti-kickback statute. Magdalena Jimenez, 58, of Newark, previously pleaded guilty to a parallel The post North Jersey pharmacy worker guilty of taking bribes, kickbacks for meds appeared first on Shore News Network.
Another NJ school district will revive their indoor masking policy upon return from break
A New Jersey school district plans to return to a universal masking policy when classes resume after winter break in January.
luxury-houses.net
This $4.995M Estate Perfect for You Who Seeking Luxury, Privacy, Finest Amenities, and Arch Details in Mahwah, NJ
The Estate in Mahwah is a luxurious home where you can entertain on a grand scale now available for sale. This home located at 15 Farmstead Rd, Mahwah, New Jersey; offering 06 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with 15,000+ square feet of living spaces. Call Diane Cookson (201-788-6667) – Compass New Jersey, LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Mahwah.
Department of Health investigates potential Legionnaires’ disease cluster near Passaic and Bergen counties
The department said in a release that as of Dec. 28, they are aware of seven confirmed cases in individuals from Passaic and Bergen counties.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Paterson, NJ
Visitors eyeing free things to do in Paterson will discover various factors that set the city apart in northeastern New Jersey. First, Paterson is the largest city and the seat of Passaic County. Second, it is the first planned industrial center in the U.S., with the Passaic River and its...
essexnewsdaily.com
Job Haines Home celebrates 125 years
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The staff, board of trustees, residents’ family members, medical professionals, local businesspeople, community dignitaries, and other guests came together recently to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Bloomfield’s Job Haines Home at Nanina’s in the Park in Belleville. The gala included a retrospective of the organization’s history of providing assisted living, long-term nursing care, respite care and subacute rehabilitation services. The celebration also included dinner and an evening of live music.
News 12
Paterson Public Schools to return to universal masking after holiday break
District officials have announced that Paterson Public Schools will return to universal masking when schools and offices reopen after the holiday break on Jan. 3. Superintendent of Schools Eileen Shafer notified parents and staff members of the decision in a letter on Dec. 22, citing the rising numbers of COVID-19, RSV and flu cases in Passaic County as the basis for the decision.
Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot
TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
We may have found the best empanadas in NJ
One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
rocklandreport.com
Beloved Retired Orangetown PD Officer Robert “Smitty” Smith Passes Away
It is with deep sadness we share the passing of Retired Orangetown Police Department Officer Robert “Smitty” G Smith. Robert G. Smith Jr. of Pearl River, NY passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022. He was 67. Smitty worked as a police officer for 32 years. He began his career in 1983 working for the NYPD in the 47th Precinct. In September 1984 he transferred to the Orangetown Police Department where he worked until his retirement in 2015.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Jamaica-born pediatrician Bruce Maurice Henry found dead in New York
The body of a Jamaica-born pediatrician Bruce Maurice Henry was found with a slashed throat in Harlem, New York, last week in a crime spree. Reports are that the body of 60-year-old Henry was found on Friday, December 23, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park. It...
Comments / 0