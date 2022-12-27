ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawthorne, NJ

The (Ongoing!) Public Service Story of West New York’s Albio Sires

America served as a civic and civil savior for young Albio Sires, whose family fled communist. Cuba and resettled in West New York, in Hudson County, beloved proving ground for the young athlete, who would distinguish himself as a St. Peter’s Basketball star and come to epitomize immigrant opportunity made good in a life of public service.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
Orange Mourns the Loss of Former Councilman

Former Orange At-Large Councilman Donald Page has died. Mr. Page defined himself as a local anti-establishment personage who bucked Mayor Mims Hackett and challenged Dick Codey in an unsuccessful 2001 Democratic Primary candidacy for state senate. In 2008, after Hackett imploded on corruption charges, Mr. Page undertook a run for...
CITY OF ORANGE, NJ
New Jersey City University goes through massive layoffs

New Jersey City University (NJCU) announced last week a significant downsizing in its academic portfolio as a result of combating a financial crisis, according to a statement made by the university’s Board of Trustees in June. “Today’s announcement is a difficult but necessary next step towards the long-term sustainability...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Valley Medical Group Welcomes New Chief Medical Officer

Valley Medical Group (VMG), Ridgewood, has named Puneeta Sharma, MD, as its new chief medical officer. As the senior medical administrator of the group, Dr. Sharma will be responsible for improving patient care and medical outcomes as well as the optimization of resources, and will be responsible for the performance of over 445 providers.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Stack may be the Deciding Factor in West New York Election

Politics in North Hudson got infinitely more interesting now that Albio Sires has decided to run. Although his career has seen him rise to significant heights mayor, assemblyman, assembly speaker, congressman, in his heart, Sires has always seen himself as mayor of West New York. Most of his early political...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJ

New NJ State law requires all landlords to register with the municipality in which their property resides.Photo byMorristown Minute. Effective January 1, 2023, NJSA 46:8-27 requires landlords to file a Landlord Registration Form with their municipal clerk – all must comply within 30 days of the effective date.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
North Jersey pharmacy worker guilty of taking bribes, kickbacks for meds

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – A Morris County pharmacy worker has pleaded guilty to a medical bribery and kickback scheme for medications. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced today the admission of a pharmacy employee who conspired to pay bribes and kickbacks in exchange for prescriptions being steered to the Morris County, New Jersey, pharmacy where he worked. During a videoconference before U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp, Srinivasa Raju, 51, of Haskell, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to an information charging him with conspiracy to violate the federal anti-kickback statute. Magdalena Jimenez, 58, of Newark, previously pleaded guilty to a parallel The post North Jersey pharmacy worker guilty of taking bribes, kickbacks for meds appeared first on Shore News Network.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
This $4.995M Estate Perfect for You Who Seeking Luxury, Privacy, Finest Amenities, and Arch Details in Mahwah, NJ

The Estate in Mahwah is a luxurious home where you can entertain on a grand scale now available for sale. This home located at 15 Farmstead Rd, Mahwah, New Jersey; offering 06 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with 15,000+ square feet of living spaces. Call Diane Cookson (201-788-6667) – Compass New Jersey, LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Mahwah.
MAHWAH, NJ
15 Free Things to Do in Paterson, NJ

Visitors eyeing free things to do in Paterson will discover various factors that set the city apart in northeastern New Jersey. First, Paterson is the largest city and the seat of Passaic County. Second, it is the first planned industrial center in the U.S., with the Passaic River and its...
PATERSON, NJ
Job Haines Home celebrates 125 years

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The staff, board of trustees, residents’ family members, medical professionals, local businesspeople, community dignitaries, and other guests came together recently to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Bloomfield’s Job Haines Home at Nanina’s in the Park in Belleville. The gala included a retrospective of the organization’s history of providing assisted living, long-term nursing care, respite care and subacute rehabilitation services. The celebration also included dinner and an evening of live music.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Paterson Public Schools to return to universal masking after holiday break

District officials have announced that Paterson Public Schools will return to universal masking when schools and offices reopen after the holiday break on Jan. 3. Superintendent of Schools Eileen Shafer notified parents and staff members of the decision in a letter on Dec. 22, citing the rising numbers of COVID-19, RSV and flu cases in Passaic County as the basis for the decision.
PATERSON, NJ
Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot

TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
We may have found the best empanadas in NJ

One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
UNION CITY, NJ
Beloved Retired Orangetown PD Officer Robert “Smitty” Smith Passes Away

It is with deep sadness we share the passing of Retired Orangetown Police Department Officer Robert “Smitty” G Smith. Robert G. Smith Jr. of Pearl River, NY passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022. He was 67. Smitty worked as a police officer for 32 years. He began his career in 1983 working for the NYPD in the 47th Precinct. In September 1984 he transferred to the Orangetown Police Department where he worked until his retirement in 2015.
PEARL RIVER, NY

