ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Three warming centers to open across the Charleston metro Tuesday night

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xrQb9_0jvZmxoR00

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Three warming centers will be open Tuesday night as the Lowcountry experiences another night of very cold temperatures before a warmup.

Warming centers will be open in North Charleston, Goose Creek, and Summerville for those who need a warm place to sleep.

Holy City Missions at Aldersgate United Methodist Church will accept guests between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. (1444 Remount Road, North Charleston – 843-744-0283)

CARTA will offer free transportation to and from the warming center – a drop-off and pick-up location will be near the intersection of Remount Road and Allison Avenue.

Guests will need to leave the center by 7:00 a.m. Wednesday.

A warming center will accept guests between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. at Goose Creek United Methodist Church. Guests will need to leave by 7:00 a.m. the following morning.

That shelter is located at 142 Red Bank Road in Goose Creek. For assistance, call 843-553-6842.

Seacoast Church will accept guests between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. at its location on 301 E N 5 th Street in Summerville. The center will close to guests Wednesday at 7:00 a.m.

Those in need of transportation can utilize Tricounty Link, at no charge, to and from the center. Pick-ups and drop-offs will take place along their standard route.

Men, women, and children are all welcome to stay at one of these three shelters. Pets are not allowed.

Man, 91, dies on Christmas day trying to fix water pipe

Overnight lows will be below freezing again Tuesday night; however, a warmup is on the way for the late half of the week. Highs are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 60s by Thursday and into the 70s over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

New temporary housing causing concern for some Summerville residents

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — For years, the Dorchester County Community Outreach (DCCO) in Summerville has been offering shelter to people in need along Central Avenue. Recently, the shelter began looking to expand its services. "We found this piece of property, I don’t have an exact address, but it’s on...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Adults, kids displaced by North Charleston duplex fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two adults and four children were displaced following a Thursday morning duplex fire in North Charleston. Assistant Chief Christian Rainey with the North Charleston Fire Department said crews responded to a reported fire along McKnight Drive shortly after 10:00 a.m. Heavy smoke was seen coming from the attic when crews […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Multiple agencies involved in chase from Goose Creek to North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Lowcountry law enforcement agencies were involved in a reported pursuit that stretched between Goose Creek and North Charleston Thursday night. The slow-speed chase was reported on Rivers Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Charleston County and Berkeley County deputies confirmed they were assisting Goose Creek Police...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Ravenel woman born on Christmas Day turned 102 this year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As families and others gathered for Christmas, a Lowcountry woman had another special occasion to celebrate. Sadie Susie Green turned 102 years old on Christmas. Green was born on December 25, 1920 in Ravenel, SC. She now lives in an assisted living facility in Goose Creek....
RAVENEL, SC
live5news.com

2 adults, 4 children displaced in morning N. Charleston fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A fire at a North Charleston duplex displaced two adults, four children and pets Thursday morning. North Charleston Fire Department Assistant Chief Christan Rainey said crews responded just after 10 a.m. Thursday to the 7700 block of McKnight Drive. Arriving crews reported heavy smoke coming...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

7 Charleston area fire departments to sign aid agreement expanding cross-boundary fire protection

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Seven neighboring fire departments will soon sign an agreement that enables them to provide boundary support when responding to fires and emergencies. The agreement provides emergency response from the closest appropriate fire unit, regardless of the municipal and service district. “Faster response can significantly improve the outcome of incidents and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Breaking News: Vehicle crashes into Summerville apartment complex (10:00 p.m. Show)

Breaking News: Vehicle crashes into Summerville apartment …. CPD, local businesses working to bring in the new …. Charleston International still experiencing flight …. CPD, local businesses working to bring in the new …. Breaking News: Vehicle crashes into Summerville apartment …. Truck crashes into Summerville apartment complex. Court moves...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Officials: Water main break causes outage for N. Charleston buildings

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Water is flowing again at dozens of North Charleston buildings after a water main break caused neighbors to be without running water for a day. Residents at the Hidden Lakes Apartment Complex off Midland Park Road said they resorted to using bottled water to flush their toilets. They said the water went out at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Christmas blizzard’s effects being felt in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As clean-up efforts begin in Buffalo, New York after the deadly blizzard hit last Friday, folks that live there are not the only ones affected. Some have families that live right here in the Lowcountry. “She mentioned to me, she said, ‘By the way, if you...
BUFFALO, NY
WCBD Count on 2

CPD, local businesses working to bring in the new year safely

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Preparations are underway in downtown Charleston as both law enforcement and businesses work to ensure New Year’s Eve celebrations are safe and fun for everyone. The Charleston Police Department is beefing up patrols along King Street with safety a top priority this weekend. “Really, since September, we’ve had a focused presence […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Business is booming at local fireworks stands

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Business is booming at firework stands across the tri-county as people prepare to celebrate the new year. Rodney Christensen founded Road Show Fireworks in 2017. The business now employs about 15 people during the fireworks season. They had four stands last year but have since grown to seven across the Lowcountry. […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Five concerts coming to Charleston in 2023

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It won’t be much longer before Charleston feels like spring again – and with spring in the Lowcountry comes myriad events from the Southeastern Wildlife Expo to the Flowertown Festival, the Cooper River Bridge Run and the Credit One Charleston Open. But one thing people are always looking forward to when […]
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Traffic light outage impacting traffic in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Mount Pleasant say an issue with traffic lights is impacting traffic on Thursday afternoon. Traffic lights are out at the intersection of Hungry Neck Boulevard and Venning Road. Police say motorists should avoid the area until the lights are fixed.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Truck crashes into Summerville apartment

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies responded Thursday evening to a Summerville apartment complex after a truck crashed into a building. Summerville Police Department and Fire Department units were on scene at the Canebreak Apartments, 1300 Central Avenue, as of 10:00 p.m. working to secure the scene. The damage appeared to be isolated to the […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Charleston City Paper

Gullah Geechee Commission preserving Watch Night tradition

Morris Street Baptist Church will host the fifth annual Freedom’s Eve: A Gullah Geechee Watch Night and Emancipation Day Celebration at noon Friday to commemorate the night enslaved people celebrated the dawn of freedom. On Jan. 1, 1863, enslaved people throughout the slave-holding states emerged from bondage with the...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Dorchester Paws ‘desperate’ for emergency dog fosters

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws is urgently seeking temporary dog fosters as the shelter is expecting an influx of pets on Thursday. Dorchester Paws says the shelter is anticipating more dogs to come in from local animal control. “With the anticipated influx coming in, there is no kennel available as Dorchester Paws is already […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy