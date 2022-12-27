ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Centre Daily

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Oklahoma City Thunder

The Hornets and Thunder are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

Injury Report: Both Thunder and Hornets Without Key Pieces

Oklahoma City’s long run of home games comes to an end as OKC travels to Charlotte to take on the Hornets. The Thunder enter the game winning four of their last five, with the only loss being a 3-point overtime game against the Pelicans. The OKC injury report isn’t...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Centre Daily

Lakers Rumors: LA May Not Make Major Win-Now Trade This Season

The Lakers were completely outplayed in their seventh game (and fifth loss) without Anthony Davis on Wednesday. The Heat beat them up for a 112-98 victory, dropping the Lakers to 14-21 on the season. They're now 1.5 games back of the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 12th seed in the Western Conference — yes, it's that bad.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Brooklyn Nets Hold Off Atlanta Hawks 108-107

The Atlanta Hawks entered Wednesday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets without three starters (Trae Young, De'Andre Hunter, and Clint Capela). Not only was Brooklyn healthy, but they were hot. Despite being short-handed and operating on no rest, Atlanta set the tempo from the jump. Through two quarters, they shot...
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Lakers News: LeBron James Will Play Wednesday Against Miami Heat

Good news Laker fans. LeBron James is officially available for the Lakers' Wednesday evening matchup in South Beach. Despite entering the day questionable coming off a back-to-back, James will be out there against his former team. James, of course, spent a few good seasons in Miami as a member of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Leads Team Effort in Win Over Spurs

Oklahoma City completed one of its most dominant wins of the season Tuesday, beating San Antonio 130-114. It was a total team effort, as the Thunder recorded five double-figure scorers, and three of those came off the bench. The Thunder shot 54.2% from 3-point range, drilling 13 triples on the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Centre Daily

Louisville visits No. 19 Kentucky after Tshiebwe’s 23-point game

Louisville Cardinals (2-11, 0-3 ACC) at Kentucky Wildcats (8-4, 0-1 SEC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Kentucky hosts the Louisville Cardinals after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 23 points in Kentucky's 89-75 loss to the Missouri Tigers. The Wildcats are 7-0 on their home court. Kentucky ranks second in the SEC with 12.7...
LEXINGTON, KY

