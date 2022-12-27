Read full article on original website
City Of Superior Considers 5% Raise For Nonunion Employees
The City of Superior isn't immune - but they're doing something about it. Workforce shortages and employee retention has been an issue plaguing the economy over the last few years. To help combat some of those issues, the city is expected to provide for a 5% raise for all nonunion employees, effective January 1.
Here’s Where Duluth Area Residents Can Recycle Christmas Trees
Another Chrismtas had come and gone and while everyone hopefully remains in the Christmas spirit for a long time to come, it will eventully be time to take down those real trees. The Western Lake Superior Sanitary District is encouraging everyone to utilize their Treecycling program and recycle their fresh-cut...
Duluth Salvation Army Nears $215,000 Kettle Goal After Huge Anonymous Donation
This is exactly the kind of story you love to hear about, especially during the Christmas season. Recently, the Duluth Salvation Army was lagging behind in their goal to raise $215,000 through their red kettle campaign. They believe that inflation and snowy weather were the main reasons donations were coming...
Federal Funds To Rebuild 2018 Flood-Damaged Bridge South Of Superior
It's been a little bit of a wait. It's also been a long drive for many But it appears that the Nemadji River bridge that crosses County Highway W near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border will finally get rebuilt, following the damage that occured in June 2018. The bridge on County Highway...
Electric + Gas Rate Increases For Superior Utility Customers In 2023
Even as the cold start to our winter season in the Northland settles down, comes news that most Superior utility customers don't want to hear: Rates for electric and gas are going up as of January 1, 2023. Superior Water Light and Power disclosed the news that the Public Service Commision gave the nod to their projected rate increases on December 20.
Pilot Program Would Provide $30K In Landscape Funds For Six Superior Homes
A pilot program in Superior that would provide funding to six owner-occupied homes for landscaping passed its initial hurdle. The Superior Planning Commision gave the green light to the spending investment; next stop is the full City Council for a final vote. The $30,000 in funding would feed the "pilot...
