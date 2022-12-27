ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Paul Finebaum weighs in on Eli Drinkwitz, his future at Missouri

By Sam Gillenwater
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vV7xh_0jvZlqb900
Scott Winters | Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Eli Drinkwitz is one of the more interesting head coaches in the SEC. He certainly wouldn’t crack your upper tier, but several still believe in him to be a solid option at Missouri. However, with no winning seasons during his three-year tenure in Columbia so far, Paul Finebaum believes that conversation may start to shift as we head into next season.

Finebaum addressed Drinkwitz’s job security today on ‘McElroy & Cubelic In the Morning’. He said having a new athletic director at Mizzou is a twist that could go either way for him but, as of now, he wouldn’t feel nearly as good about where Drinkwitz stood had he not just signed an extension.

“Had he not received the extension? Yeah (I’d be concerned). But I don’t know what went into that. Other than I think athletic directors now just hand out extensions like Santa hands out candy canes at the mall. I don’t know what it means,” said Finebaum. “You have a relatively new athletic director, hasn’t been there a long time. She felt the need to give him an extension, although I don’t really know what was behind that…So I think he hangs in the balance.”

Drinkwitz signed the extension back in November which gave him a raise and added two years to his contract. That deal will lock him in with the Tigers through 2027.

Still, Finebaum doesn’t think those terms will matter much unless the product on the field improves. He started with a decent 5-5 mark during the pandemic season in 2020 but has followed that up with a pair of 6-7 campaigns. While you can make any excuse you want as to how or why they finished with those records, the fact of the matter to Finebaum is that they did and it’s now on Drinkwitz to turn it around heading in to year four of his tenure.

“I think when you’ve had two losing seasons in a row, pressure builds,” Finebaum said. “And you can argue ‘the losing season was created by a bowl game‘. Well, guess what? It’s still a losing season isn’t it?

“To me, he still looks like a really bright coach. To me, he still looks like somebody that can recruit at a pretty good level. (Someone) who came close in countless games…But, at some point, you have to win those games. And I think it’s time for him to start doing that,” said Finebaum. “Otherwise, if you’re asking me this question a year from today? I don’t know if you will be. Because, frankly in college football, you don’t have that long of a leash. So I think he really needs to start winning.”

After going 12-1 at Appalachian State in 2019 during his first head coaching gig, Drinkwitz has followed that up with a 17-19 stretch in the SEC. Now, if he wants to remain in a league where you can get left behind quickly, Finebaum says it has become now or never for him at Missouri.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scoopswithdannymac.com

Bernie: Thanks To Coach Dennis Gates, It’s Fun To Care About Mizzou Basketball Again.

Welcome to Mizzou Arena, Kentucky. Welcome to the Gates of Hell. As in the Dennis Gates of Hell. In a frolicsome, joyous Wednesday night in CoMo, Missouri left visiting Kentucky thunderstruck with an 89-75 thrashing that turned into an unofficial celebration of a new era of basketball under the dynamic first-year coach Gates. The Tigers’ performance was so thoroughly impressive, it inspired ESPN’s Dick Vitale to go on Twitter after the game to call Gates “a rising star.”
COLUMBIA, MO
247Sports

John Calipari chides Kentucky for miscues after blowout loss to Missouri: 'Those are not my teams'

Kentucky basketball is now 8-4 and has dropped two of their past three games after coach John Calipari saw the Wildcats endure an 89-75 loss at Missouri to open SEC play. Kentucky trailed 42-30 at halftime and was never able to dig out of that hole en route to the 14-point loss that now has the Wildcats asking themselves no shortage of questions entering a New Year's Eve date with in-state rival Louisville.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Missouri head coach Dennis Gates speaks after blowout win over Kentucky

Missouri improved to 13-1 on Monday with a resounding 89-75 victory over Kentucky (8-5) in their SEC opener. The victory marks the Tigers' second win over the Wildcats in their last three games. Despite handing Kentucky its second-worst loss of the season, Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said his team played just "OK."
COLUMBIA, MO
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Kentucky vs. Missouri prediction, odds and pick – 12/28/2022

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Missouri Tigers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Kentucky Missouri prediction and pick. The Kentucky Wildcats are in real trouble. If you follow college basketball fairly closely and keep up with the sport every year, you have probably seen the shocking statistic at some point over the past few weeks: Kentucky is 4-13 in its last 17 games against ranked opponents. Upper-tier teams normally get the better of Kentucky these days. Coach John Calipari is legitimately under fire from the Kentucky fan base. He is in a genuine, undeniable slump. He used to be the coach who could wobble at times in the regular season but get everything fixed in March, when it really mattered. Now that Kentucky is struggling in the current regular season, there is very little hope — if any at all — that Calipari can fix this team and its flaws when March Madness rolls around. It’s an acute crisis for a Kentucky team whose main flaw is obvious: the lack of elite shooting. Kentucky has been caught without prime shooters in recent years. The offense bogs down and there isn’t a knockdown sniper to rescue possessions. Big man Oscar Tshiebwe just doesn’t have enough help, and that’s what UK’s opponents are going to focus on when they study game tape.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Half of Missouri teachers leave the profession by their fifth year, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The state is hoping increased salaries will prevent that. The DESE has proposed several ways to extend pay raises for teachers. Missouri still sits at the bottom nationwide when it comes The post Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

New Boone County technical college to focus on nursing shortage

Ranken Technical College plans to open a new campus in Ashland in fall 2023, and one of the goals at the school will be to increase the number of nursing students entering the workforce. The Boone County campus will be the company’s fifth location in Missouri. The other locations are...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri to raise minimum wage in 2023

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) In 2023, some Missourians will see another pay increase to $12 per hour. It was set to be raised after 60% of Missouri’s voters passed Proposition B in November 2018. The current minimum wage in Missouri is $11.15 per hour. Tipped employees get paid half of the minimum wage. However, the employer The post Missouri to raise minimum wage in 2023 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Ameren Missouri Public Hearing for Another Rate Increase

(Farmington) The Consumers Council of Missouri is an intervenor in a pending rate increase case from Ameren Missouri. Ameren is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to approve a request to raise their rates by 11.64-percent, which would be spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase...
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

Ice jam impacting key river that flows through mid-Missouri

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says warmer weather over the next few days is expected to help an ice jam on the Missouri River in mid-Missouri. The NWS says the ice jam is between Glasgow and Boonville, causing record low flows at Jefferson City and at Hermann.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Attorney General’s lawsuit against Boonville-based propane company cites specific impact on mid-Missourians

Missouri’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against a Boonville-based propane gas supplier, alleging their abrupt closing has left more than 2,500 rural Missouri customers without a dependable source of propane this winter. Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office filed the lawsuit Thursday in Cooper County against Gygr-Gas. The attorney...
MISSOURI STATE
kwos.com

Strong turnout for opening of Columbia’s new Tacos4Life

The dining room and the drive-through at Columbia’s new Tacos4Life restaurant on East Green Meadows have been busy. Their three-day soft opening was earlier this month. Reporter Zola Crowder from Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine says that for every meal that’s purchased at Tacos4Life, one meal is donated to a nonprofit to help feed starving children. Zola reports that during the soft opening, enough donations were raised to cover more than 35,000 meals.
COLUMBIA, MO
showmeprogress.com

We get the representation we deserve

And that is not a good thing. Which version? Of either. Just asking. Teachers are busy teaching children to survive active shooters in school. I guess we could arm kids with Bibles to throw at a school shooter?. yeppers, nothing says the good book like a glock!! “thout shall always...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Truck removed from icy Missouri river, no bodies found

BOONE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities from Boone County and the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Wednesday said no bodies were found in a nearly-submerged truck that was reported early Wednesday afternoon. According to Chuck Leake, an Assistant Chief with the Boone County Fire Protection District, Boone County Joint...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

Missouri health officials deny reinstatement of operating licenses for two rural mid-Missouri hospitals

A state lawmaker from mid-Missouri’s Mexico says Platinum Health has not made required major repairs to the now-closed Mexico and Fulton hospitals. State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) tells the “Mexico Ledger” that is the reason that the state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) denied reinstatement of the hospital licenses. The hospitals have been closed since late March.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri Attorney General files lawsuit against propane gas supplier Gygr Gas

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office has filed a lawsuit against Missouri propane gas supplier, Gygr Gas. The lawsuit alleges that Gygr Gas abruptly closed in the cold winter months of late 2022, failed to notify its customers that it would stop making the propane deliveries they depended on, and failed to refund customer prepayments for propane gas.
MISSOURI STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
81K+
Followers
93K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy