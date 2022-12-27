Read full article on original website
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Oklahoma City Thunder
The Hornets and Thunder are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST.
Injury Report: Both Thunder and Hornets Without Key Pieces
Oklahoma City’s long run of home games comes to an end as OKC travels to Charlotte to take on the Hornets. The Thunder enter the game winning four of their last five, with the only loss being a 3-point overtime game against the Pelicans. The OKC injury report isn’t...
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Leads Team Effort in Win Over Spurs
Oklahoma City completed one of its most dominant wins of the season Tuesday, beating San Antonio 130-114. It was a total team effort, as the Thunder recorded five double-figure scorers, and three of those came off the bench. The Thunder shot 54.2% from 3-point range, drilling 13 triples on the...
Ja Morant Set to Make Toronto Debut as Raptors Host Grizzlies: Where to Watch, Injuries, Odds
The Toronto Raptors will look for a bounce-back win Thursday night when Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies come to town for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff at Scotiabank Arena. View the original article to see embedded media. Where to Watch. Sportsnet and TSN 1050 will air the game in...
Lakers News: LeBron James Will Play Wednesday Against Miami Heat
Good news Laker fans. LeBron James is officially available for the Lakers' Wednesday evening matchup in South Beach. Despite entering the day questionable coming off a back-to-back, James will be out there against his former team. James, of course, spent a few good seasons in Miami as a member of...
Saban: Lack of ‘Energy Vampires’ Made Bowl Prep Enjoyable
Alabama is often preparing for a College Football Playoff appearance this time of year, so it can be tough for players on the team to get up for non-Playoff bowl games. However, this year that doesn’t seem to be an issue. Coach Nick Saban said this year’s practices have...
Giants Final Injury Report: Adoree’ Jackson Doubtful
The New York Giants enter their "win and in" Week 17 game against the Indianapolis Colts with as healthy of a roster as they've had in quite some time. Cornerback Adoree' Jackson, who took his first practice reps this week since suffering a sprained MCL in Week 11, is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game. Jackson told reporters Thursday that he wanted to test out his knee in live reps at some point.
Brooklyn Nets Hold Off Atlanta Hawks 108-107
The Atlanta Hawks entered Wednesday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets without three starters (Trae Young, De'Andre Hunter, and Clint Capela). Not only was Brooklyn healthy, but they were hot. Despite being short-handed and operating on no rest, Atlanta set the tempo from the jump. Through two quarters, they shot...
Logan Wilson Wins Bengals’ Team Award
Logan Wilson is the Bengals' 2022 Ed Block Courage Award recipient. The award symbolizes professionalism, great strength, and dedication. Winners exemplify commitments to the principles of sportsmanship and courage, to go with work as a community role model. "I am humbled and honored to be selected as the recipient of...
Watson, Melton Set Training Facility Ablaze With Fast 40s
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Imagine running the eighth-fastest 40-yard time at the Scouting Combine but losing all your races during predraft training. So it was for new Green Bay Packers receiver Bo Melton, who trained with Christian Watson at Bommarito Performance Systems in Miami. “Man, yeah, going against a...
Ben McAdoo Talks Run Game, Darnold’s Development, Baker’s Success in L.A. + More
"I think the guys came out ready to go. They played hard. When you have that type of production, you have to give everybody credit. Whether it's the line, the tight ends, receivers, Sam getting us in good plays. The backs ran hard, they trusted their courses. It was obviously encouraging."
NFL Draft Profile: Michael Ezeike, Tight End, UCLA Bruins
By John Glennon Sports Illustrated Tennessee Titans News, Analysis and More.
Can Rams Finish Strong? ESPN’s FPI Predicts Final Games
The Los Angeles Rams' season is all but over after being eliminated from playoff contention with a 5-10 record. The Rams are now playing for pride, and tanking for a better draft pick like some teams may if they were in the same position is not an option. After a...
Broncos QB Russell Wilson on fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett: ‘I wish I could have played better for him’
DENVER — The past four days have been a whirlwind for the Broncos organization and specifically quarterback Russell Wilson. On Sunday he turned in his worst performance of the season, throwing three interceptions in a 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams that dropped Denver to 4-11. On Monday,...
‘Do Your Job’ vs. Jets: Seahawks Coach Cares Little for Tariq Woolen vs. Sauce Gardner
As the Seattle Seahawks host the New York Jets at Lumen Field on Sunday, there's an obvious focus on the playoff implications that the game has for both teams. There's also some interesting, but less important story lines to follow. An entertaining one leading up to the game has been the potential battle between rookie cornerbacks, as New York's Sauce Gardner and Seattle's Tariq Woolen, who are both headed to the Pro Bowl.
Bears Bring in Former Iowa Cornerback
The Bears brought in cornerback help on a Wednesday when they parted ways with a former first round draft pick. Defensive end Taco Charlton, the 28th pick of the 2017 draft by the Dallas Cowboys, was waived by the Bears after five games and three tackles without a sack. They...
Commanders QB Controversy... Again? Ron Rivera Remains Coy on Starter vs. Browns
As the saying goes, if you have two quarterbacks, you have none and the Washington Commanders are dealing with a proper quarterback controversy right now. After the 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers that saw Washington drop to 7-7-1, Taylor Heinicke was benched for Carson Wentz, an issue that was thought to be buried has reared its head again. Still in the playoff hunt, just who head coach Ron Rivera chooses will be pivotal to the team's chances of making it to the postseason.
