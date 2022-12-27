As the Seattle Seahawks host the New York Jets at Lumen Field on Sunday, there's an obvious focus on the playoff implications that the game has for both teams. There's also some interesting, but less important story lines to follow. An entertaining one leading up to the game has been the potential battle between rookie cornerbacks, as New York's Sauce Gardner and Seattle's Tariq Woolen, who are both headed to the Pro Bowl.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO