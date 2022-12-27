ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

2024 Five-Star PG Boogie Fland recaps visit to UNC

By Joe Tipton
 3 days ago
Boogie Fland / Player submitted photo

Boogie Fland, a 6-foot-3, 175-pound point guard out of White Plains (NY) Archbishop Stepinac, ranks as the No. 9 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He’s also ranked as the No. 1 point guard nationally.

The On3 Consensus is the average ranking from all four major recruiting media companies (ESPN, Rivals, 247Sports, On3).

At the City of Palms Classic in Florida, Fland recapped his recent official visit to Chapel Hill.

“It was a good first visit,” Fland said. “I’m definitely looking forward to more. Coach (Hubert) Davis is a great guy and has a good head on his shoulders. I love the way he coaches.”

Fland says he hopes to take more college visits after his high school season is finished, but is unsure of where he’ll go. However, he says he will “most likely” wait until his senior year to make a commitment.

In addition to North Carolina, Fland has also received offers from Kentucky, Auburn, Georgetown, Villanova, Oklahoma, Louisville, Michigan, Florida, LSU, Oregon, Kansas, Indiana, and others.

“Boogie Fland plays with a New York flair,” On3’s Jamie Shaw writes. “He has a good handle and is able to shoot the ball from each level. He has deep range off the bounce and will pull up if you give him an inch. He sees the floor well but seems to be most confident when he is looking for his shot first. There is a floater game in there as well, with a one and two dribble pull-up. He will need to continue getting stronger and he is a solid athlete and has average length. The confidence is sky-high and the skill set is obvious. He missed a lot of his sophomore season with injury.”

