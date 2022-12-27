ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre Daily

Postcard from the Sugar Bowl: Day 3

NEW ORLEANS — It was another busy day in New Orleans as the Alabama Crimson Tide continues to prepare for its Sugar Bowl matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats. Wednesday morning started with another trip back to the Caesars Superdome, the site of Saturday's game, where the Crimson Tide practiced for two hours in another upbeat environment.
Centre Daily

Can Rams Finish Strong? ESPN’s FPI Predicts Final Games

The Los Angeles Rams' season is all but over after being eliminated from playoff contention with a 5-10 record. The Rams are now playing for pride, and tanking for a better draft pick like some teams may if they were in the same position is not an option. After a...
Centre Daily

Report: Bengals-Bills Most Expensive Ticket Since 2012

CINCINNATI — The crowd at Paycor Stadium on Monday is making history. According to Field Yates, the Week 17 clash against Buffalo is the most expensive Bengals ticket since the start of the 2012 season. Get-in prices are hovering around $281 on the site as fans flock to the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Louisville visits No. 19 Kentucky after Tshiebwe’s 23-point game

Louisville Cardinals (2-11, 0-3 ACC) at Kentucky Wildcats (8-4, 0-1 SEC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Kentucky hosts the Louisville Cardinals after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 23 points in Kentucky's 89-75 loss to the Missouri Tigers. The Wildcats are 7-0 on their home court. Kentucky ranks second in the SEC with 12.7...
LEXINGTON, KY
Centre Daily

Logan Wilson Wins Bengals’ Team Award

Logan Wilson is the Bengals' 2022 Ed Block Courage Award recipient. The award symbolizes professionalism, great strength, and dedication. Winners exemplify commitments to the principles of sportsmanship and courage, to go with work as a community role model. "I am humbled and honored to be selected as the recipient of...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Injury Report: Both Thunder and Hornets Without Key Pieces

Oklahoma City’s long run of home games comes to an end as OKC travels to Charlotte to take on the Hornets. The Thunder enter the game winning four of their last five, with the only loss being a 3-point overtime game against the Pelicans. The OKC injury report isn’t...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Centre Daily

Watson, Melton Set Training Facility Ablaze With Fast 40s

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Imagine running the eighth-fastest 40-yard time at the Scouting Combine but losing all your races during predraft training. So it was for new Green Bay Packers receiver Bo Melton, who trained with Christian Watson at Bommarito Performance Systems in Miami. “Man, yeah, going against a...
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Oklahoma City Thunder

The Hornets and Thunder are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

Bears Bring in Former Iowa Cornerback

The Bears brought in cornerback help on a Wednesday when they parted ways with a former first round draft pick. Defensive end Taco Charlton, the 28th pick of the 2017 draft by the Dallas Cowboys, was waived by the Bears after five games and three tackles without a sack. They...
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

Commanders QB Controversy... Again? Ron Rivera Remains Coy on Starter vs. Browns

As the saying goes, if you have two quarterbacks, you have none and the Washington Commanders are dealing with a proper quarterback controversy right now. After the 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers that saw Washington drop to 7-7-1, Taylor Heinicke was benched for Carson Wentz, an issue that was thought to be buried has reared its head again. Still in the playoff hunt, just who head coach Ron Rivera chooses will be pivotal to the team's chances of making it to the postseason.
WASHINGTON, DC

