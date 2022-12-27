Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DurhamTed RiversDurham, NC
Cary Residents Invited to Share Input on New Community CentersJames TulianoCary, NC
Cloudy Tap Water in Cary Caused by Cold Weather, Town Officials SayJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovationThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Centre Daily
Postcard from the Sugar Bowl: Day 3
NEW ORLEANS — It was another busy day in New Orleans as the Alabama Crimson Tide continues to prepare for its Sugar Bowl matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats. Wednesday morning started with another trip back to the Caesars Superdome, the site of Saturday's game, where the Crimson Tide practiced for two hours in another upbeat environment.
Centre Daily
Can Rams Finish Strong? ESPN’s FPI Predicts Final Games
The Los Angeles Rams' season is all but over after being eliminated from playoff contention with a 5-10 record. The Rams are now playing for pride, and tanking for a better draft pick like some teams may if they were in the same position is not an option. After a...
Centre Daily
Report: Bengals-Bills Most Expensive Ticket Since 2012
CINCINNATI — The crowd at Paycor Stadium on Monday is making history. According to Field Yates, the Week 17 clash against Buffalo is the most expensive Bengals ticket since the start of the 2012 season. Get-in prices are hovering around $281 on the site as fans flock to the...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Michael Ezeike, Tight End, UCLA Bruins
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By John Glennon Sports Illustrated Tennessee Titans News, Analysis and More.
Centre Daily
Louisville visits No. 19 Kentucky after Tshiebwe’s 23-point game
Louisville Cardinals (2-11, 0-3 ACC) at Kentucky Wildcats (8-4, 0-1 SEC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Kentucky hosts the Louisville Cardinals after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 23 points in Kentucky's 89-75 loss to the Missouri Tigers. The Wildcats are 7-0 on their home court. Kentucky ranks second in the SEC with 12.7...
Centre Daily
Logan Wilson Wins Bengals’ Team Award
Logan Wilson is the Bengals' 2022 Ed Block Courage Award recipient. The award symbolizes professionalism, great strength, and dedication. Winners exemplify commitments to the principles of sportsmanship and courage, to go with work as a community role model. "I am humbled and honored to be selected as the recipient of...
Centre Daily
Michigan’s Mazi Smith moving on after ‘life lesson’ following gun charge
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Michigan defensive tackle and co-captain Mazi Smith, in his first comments since he faced a felony concealed-weapons charge earlier this month that was pleaded down to a misdemeanor, said he has learned plenty throughout this situation. Smith was initially stopped for speeding on Oct. 7 in...
Centre Daily
Injury Report: Both Thunder and Hornets Without Key Pieces
Oklahoma City’s long run of home games comes to an end as OKC travels to Charlotte to take on the Hornets. The Thunder enter the game winning four of their last five, with the only loss being a 3-point overtime game against the Pelicans. The OKC injury report isn’t...
Centre Daily
Watson, Melton Set Training Facility Ablaze With Fast 40s
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Imagine running the eighth-fastest 40-yard time at the Scouting Combine but losing all your races during predraft training. So it was for new Green Bay Packers receiver Bo Melton, who trained with Christian Watson at Bommarito Performance Systems in Miami. “Man, yeah, going against a...
Centre Daily
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Oklahoma City Thunder
The Hornets and Thunder are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is...
Centre Daily
Bears Bring in Former Iowa Cornerback
The Bears brought in cornerback help on a Wednesday when they parted ways with a former first round draft pick. Defensive end Taco Charlton, the 28th pick of the 2017 draft by the Dallas Cowboys, was waived by the Bears after five games and three tackles without a sack. They...
Centre Daily
Commanders QB Controversy... Again? Ron Rivera Remains Coy on Starter vs. Browns
As the saying goes, if you have two quarterbacks, you have none and the Washington Commanders are dealing with a proper quarterback controversy right now. After the 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers that saw Washington drop to 7-7-1, Taylor Heinicke was benched for Carson Wentz, an issue that was thought to be buried has reared its head again. Still in the playoff hunt, just who head coach Ron Rivera chooses will be pivotal to the team's chances of making it to the postseason.
