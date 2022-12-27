Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Kim Kardashian Shocks Fans as She Flaunts Her Natural Hair in a Rare Video: See Photos!
No extensions, no styling. Kim Kardashian flaunted her real hair in a rare TikTok video while singing Christmas tunes with her daughter North West on December 24. In the video, Kim, 42, and her eldest daughter lip-synced the song “Baby It’s Cold Outside” while in their morning holiday attire. Both were dressed in their pajamas while Kim sported a fresh out-the-shower wet hair look with *very* short hair. The beauty mogul had the internet shook after she showed her chopped blonde locks, which fell just above her shoulders. Usually, she’s rocking lengthy extensions that add inches to her hair length.
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Centre Daily
Photoshop Fail? Paula Abdul Has a ‘Completely Different Face’ in New Photos, Fans Say
Yikes! Paula Abdul was accused of a major Photoshop fail by fans after sharing a series of Instagram photos from pal Kathy Hilton’s Christmas event. “@kathyhilton always throws the most fabulous holiday party. Merry Christmas!” the former American Idol judge, 60, captioned her post on Monday, December 26. “I hope everyone is having a wonderful day relaxing, celebrating and surrounded by friends and family. Sending you lots of love and holiday cheer.”
‘I Just Hope He’s Okay’: Kanye West ‘Missing’ After Former Employee Alleges Rapper Owes Money
Kanye West’s former manager, Thomas St. John, plans to serve the rapper who fell from grace a $4.5 million lawsuit, but Kanye is nowhere to be found. The U.S. Sun retrieved a court filing from Dec. 19, 2022, that states St. John and his attorneys are requesting more time—until the end of March—to serve West and his company Yeezy L.L.C. The former manager’s efforts to contact the rapper have been unsuccessful because West was not reachable by mail, at home, or even at a law group listed as his contact.
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Centre Daily
GMA’s T.J. Holmes Files For Divorce From Marilee Fiebig Amid Amy Robach Relationship Drama
A long time coming. T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig have filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage, In Touch can confirm. The Good Morning America cohost, 45, and the immigration lawyer, 45, got married in 2010. Holmes filed divorce documents with the New York County Supreme Court on Wednesday,...
Comments / 0