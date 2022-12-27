No extensions, no styling. Kim Kardashian flaunted her real hair in a rare TikTok video while singing Christmas tunes with her daughter North West on December 24. In the video, Kim, 42, and her eldest daughter lip-synced the song “Baby It’s Cold Outside” while in their morning holiday attire. Both were dressed in their pajamas while Kim sported a fresh out-the-shower wet hair look with *very* short hair. The beauty mogul had the internet shook after she showed her chopped blonde locks, which fell just above her shoulders. Usually, she’s rocking lengthy extensions that add inches to her hair length.

