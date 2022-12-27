Read full article on original website
Massachusetts Minimum Wage Increasing January 1, 2023
BOSTON – The minimum wage in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts will increase to $15 per hour on January 1, 2023. This is the last increase as part of a multi-step increase under legislation passed in 2018. On Jan. 1, Massachusetts will raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour,...
MassDOT Holding Public Hearings on Freight Plan Process
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing it is launching the 2023 Massachusetts Freight Plan Process. Two public meetings will be held soon, a Freight Advisory Committee meeting on Tuesday, January 10, at 11 a.m., and a public information meeting on Thursday, January 12, at 6 p.m.
Healey and Driscoll Name Scott Reed as Chief Legal Counsel
BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor-elect Driscoll today, December 29, announced that they will appoint Paige Scott Reed as Chief Legal Counsel. Scott Reed is currently a Partner at Prince Lobel Tye LLP. She will be the first Black woman appointed to the position in Massachusetts...
Massachusetts State Police Cadet Class Tours Framingham Headquarters
FRAMINGHAM – Last week, the 46 members of the inaugural Massachusetts State Police Cadet Class visited General Headquarters in Framingham, where state Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy and Colonel Christopher Mason spoke to them about the values and mission of the Department that they are joining, as well as about the great opportunity that lies ahead of them.
