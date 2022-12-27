Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily ClosingBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
NFL Punishes Patriots QB Mac Jones For 'Dirty Play'OnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Coffee Shop Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Related
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Former Bengals player doesn't deny rumors of a return
The Super Bowl-contending Cincinnati Bengals lost star right tackle La’el Collins for the season due to a torn ACL and MCL he suffered in Week 16 against the New England Patriots. Collins, 29, has been a consistent force for the defending AFC champs after coming over from the Dallas...
Bengals, Bills Barreling Towards Historic Monday Night Football Matchup
The final Monday game of the season can't get much bigger than this.
‘Joe Burrow is like a venomous snake’: Bengals star gets eye-opening review from Ex-QB
Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow has had a phenomenal season, helping lead his team to a playoff berth. As the Bengals look to lock up the AFC North, Burrow received a venomous compassion from a former NFL QB. Burrow currently has the second highest MVP odds (+600) on FanDuel....
NBC Sports
NFL Week 17 picks: Vikings-Packers, Bills-Bengals and more
There's plenty on the line in the NFL this week. With four division crowns, three Wild Card spots and the top seed in each conference left to be decided, every team still in the playoff race could use a win. Can the Bills solidify their hold on the AFC's first-round...
AdWeek
Why is Cincinnati Losing Local TV Talent So Quickly?
Cincinnati local stations appear to be struggling to hold on to on-air staff. This year’s high turnover rate led local media writer John Kiesewetter to ask some of the stations about what’s going on in the Queen City market. Kiesewetter points out that this year’s turnover in reporters...
Ja'Marr Chase Reveals Christmas Gift For Joe Burrow
The wide receiver actually did buy Burrow's clothes this time.
atozsports.com
One Bengals coach stands to gain everything on MNF
The firing of Nathanial Hackett by the Denver Broncos means one thing. “Coaching candidates” season is officially upon us in the NFL. And believe me, the Cincinnati Bengals will be a part of it. No, not because they’ll be looking for a head coach themselves but because their...
Yardbarker
The Cincinnati Bengals Could Benefit From a First-Round Bye
The Cincinnati Bengals are banged up and facing two vital games — there’s a chance they could get the No. 1 seed. Trey Wingo and Arif Hasan break down what it would mean for the Bengals to get that first-round bye.
Centre Daily
Logan Wilson Wins Bengals’ Team Award
Logan Wilson is the Bengals' 2022 Ed Block Courage Award recipient. The award symbolizes professionalism, great strength, and dedication. Winners exemplify commitments to the principles of sportsmanship and courage, to go with work as a community role model. "I am humbled and honored to be selected as the recipient of...
Centre Daily
Watson, Melton Set Training Facility Ablaze With Fast 40s
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Imagine running the eighth-fastest 40-yard time at the Scouting Combine but losing all your races during predraft training. So it was for new Green Bay Packers receiver Bo Melton, who trained with Christian Watson at Bommarito Performance Systems in Miami. “Man, yeah, going against a...
Centre Daily
Week 17: Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders (6-9) first injury report against the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) was released on Wednesday, bringing a dilemma to a team who has dealt with injuries all season long. The Silver and Black started the week by placing defensive end Chandler Jones and linebacker Denzel Perryman on...
Centre Daily
Saban: Lack of ‘Energy Vampires’ Made Bowl Prep Enjoyable
Alabama is often preparing for a College Football Playoff appearance this time of year, so it can be tough for players on the team to get up for non-Playoff bowl games. However, this year that doesn’t seem to be an issue. Coach Nick Saban said this year’s practices have...
Centre Daily
Joe Starkey: Steelers’ playoff chances are better than you think (although not great)
There is one playoff spot left in the AFC. Do the Steelers have something more than a Powerball's chance to snag it?. Most would say no. The site fivethirtyeight.com pegs the possibility at 2%. I would disrespectfully dispute that figure. Don't get me wrong. The odds stink. The Steelers need...
Centre Daily
Broncos QB Russell Wilson on fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett: ‘I wish I could have played better for him’
DENVER — The past four days have been a whirlwind for the Broncos organization and specifically quarterback Russell Wilson. On Sunday he turned in his worst performance of the season, throwing three interceptions in a 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams that dropped Denver to 4-11. On Monday,...
Centre Daily
5 Things Broncos Should Do in 2023
With the Denver Broncos parting ways with Nathaniel Hackett, the question to be asked is what happens next to get the team ready for 2023. I will have more to say when I roll out the first part of my offseason approach to preparing for free agency and the draft, but there are a few things that I believe the Broncos should keep in mind for the 2023 season. Most of this comes from lessons that can be learned from the past couple of years and what should be in place in case Russell Wilson doesn’t improve in 2023.
Fox 19
How you can participate in the Bengals light show at Paycor Stadium
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals will have an enormous light show involving the crowd at Paycor Stadium ahead of the Bills game on Monday Night Football. Before player introductions and before the halftime show with Bootsy Collins, fans in attendance can hold up their phones when prompted to be part of the show.
Centre Daily
NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Oklahoma Sooners
It feels like just yesterday Florida State (9-3, 5-3 ACC) was preparing for a showdown with LSU in New Orleans. Nearly four months later, the Seminoles are set to match up with another premier brand in the sport, the Oklahoma Sooners (6-6, 3-6 Big 12), in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. It's been a season of progression for FSU under third-year head coach Mike Norvell as the program has an opportunity to conclude the campaign on a six-game winning streak while breaking into double-digit victories for the first time in six years.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor on Monday Night Football, the right tackle spot and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals are a few days away from one of the most anticipated matchups of the season. Coach Zac Taylor talked about that, the right tackle spot and more at his weekly press conference on Thursday. Here’s a transcript:. Determined who starting RT will be?
WCPO
Bootsy Collins to perform 'Fear Da Tiger' at halftime of Bengals vs. Bills on Monday Night Football
CINCINNATI — Crank it up fool! Renowned musician Bootsy Collins will perform 'Fear Da Tiger' at halftime of Monday Night Football. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer said he is bringing The ZAPP Band back together to perform the early 2000s song celebrating the Bengals as they take on the Buffalo Bills Jan. 2.
Comments / 1