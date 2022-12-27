ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Man hospitalized after verbal dispute leads to Christmas Eve stabbing

By Caitlyn Stroh-Page, Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Christmas Eve as the result of a verbal dispute, according to an incident synopsis from the Tallahassee Police Department.

Police responded just before 10 p.m. to the report of a stabbing in the 3700 block of Roswell Drive. The officers found a male victim with "multiple stab wounds to his back, abdomen, and hands," the report said.

The stabbing happened after a verbal dispute between people who knew each other. The suspect was not at the residence when police arrived on scene.

The victim was transported to a hospital, and it was determined that his injuries were not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Man hospitalized after verbal dispute leads to Christmas Eve stabbing

