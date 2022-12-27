ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucerne Valley, CA

foxla.com

Weather triggers 15 Freeway closure on New Year's Eve

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Heads up if you're driving between Los Angeles and Las Vegas to celebrate New Year's Eve. Lanes on the 15 Freeway will be closed in San Bernardino County from Hesperia to Victorville from Saturday, Dec. 31 at noon through Sunday, January 1 at 6 a.m., according to the California Department of Transportation. Days and hours are subject to change due to weather.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Rescuer: teams ‘weren’t going to stop’ until they found missing Coachella Valley business owner

News Channel 3 is learning more about the incredible rescue operation that recovered a Coachella Valley business owner after a cold night injured and stuck in the rugged terrain of Morongo Valley. Watch News Channel 3 at 5:00 for more on the community effort that led to the successful rescue. Nathan Otto, the founder of The post Rescuer: teams ‘weren’t going to stop’ until they found missing Coachella Valley business owner appeared first on KESQ.
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Hemet, CA

Hemet is a city west of San Jacinto Valley in California's Riverside County. Those who want to explore Southern California's desert Oasis should visit this city. Despite its sleepy appeal, Hemet boasts many gorgeous attractions worth checking out. It may not be as popular as other California tourist attractions, but...
HEMET, CA
z1077fm.com

Missing Dirt Biker Located in Morongo Valley Through Coordinated Community Effort

An injured man missing for more than 24 hours was located in Morongo Valley and airlifted to medical treatment, thanks to the efforts of the high desert community. On Monday (December 26) at around 3:30 p.m. Nathan Otto, a 58 year-old resident of Palm Desert, was reported missing to the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station. Otto was said to have been last seen riding a dirt bike away from a residence in the 5800 block of Paradise Avenue in Morongo Valley. Ottos’ friends reported him missing after he did not return from the ride.
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Missing 61-Year-Old Woman Found

A Silver Alert that was in effect in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties for a missing 61-year-old woman was deactivated Wednesday. Ruth Gutierrez was last seen at approximately 3:55 p.m. Tuesday in Upland in San Bernardino County, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Upland Police Department.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
capitalandmain.com

Time to Leave, But Nowhere to Go

(This is the final story of a three-part series.) One way or another, Sarah Fay’s life will soon change. In early November, her 82-year-old grandmother, Pat Fowler, announced that she will sell the house that she bought in the mid-1960s and that she is moving to Riverside County. Grandma...
CULVER CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Looking back at the biggest local crime stories of 2022

As we close out 2022, we take a look back at some of the biggest crime stories over the past year in the desert.  The first murder of the year in the valley happened in Palm Springs on Jan. 11 in the parking lot at Raising Cane's. A 32-year-old man was shot and killed.  Just The post Looking back at the biggest local crime stories of 2022 appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Our Desert Past: Murder at Las Palmas

It was 1978 when Palm Springs first experienced its first triple homicide, in the affluent Las Palmas area. While studying that incident, NBC Palm Springs Steve Sumrall has uncovered more details about the house where it occurred and explains it all in this edition of Our Desert Past. Much thanks to Eric Meeks, author of The Best Guide Ever To Palm Springs Celebrity Homes, for his assistance.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
YAHOO!

Sheriff's officials find missing Hesperia man, reunited with family

Update 8:40 p.m. Wednesday: The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday night announced that missing Ricardo Arturo Baires, 85, of Hesperia was located safe in Los Angeles. He has been reunited with his family. Earlier this week, detectives from the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station requested the public’s help as they...
HESPERIA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Pamona woman ID’d in crash that killed one, injured three in Oasis

The California Highway Patrol today was continuing its investigation into a crash involving a big rig and a passenger vehicle in Oasis that killed a 67-year-old Pamona woman and injured three others. The crash was reported about 2 p.m. Monday at Highway 86 and Johnson Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.    A The post Pamona woman ID’d in crash that killed one, injured three in Oasis appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

California school photographer arrested in connection to 'numerous' child molestation cases, police say

ONTARIO, Calif. - A 72-year-old man is behind bars after police say he was connected to numerous child molestation cases. Back in May of 2022, the Ontario Police Department launched an investigation against Philbert Hernandez. Prior to the arrest, Hernandez was a school photographer and shot photos for various other photography firms across Southern California.
ONTARIO, CA

