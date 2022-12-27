Read full article on original website
IE Lighthouse for the Blind raffling Super Bowl LVII ticketsThe HD PostGlendale, AZ
New Year’s fun for the whole family around the High DesertThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Adelanto ranks top 20 in cheapest cities to do business in the USThe HD PostAdelanto, CA
Hesperia Quick Quack Car Wash net lease selling for $3.4 MillionThe HD PostHesperia, CA
A Romantic Mountain Getaway Itinerary in Big BearTammy EminethBig Bear Lake, CA
foxla.com
Weather triggers 15 Freeway closure on New Year's Eve
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Heads up if you're driving between Los Angeles and Las Vegas to celebrate New Year's Eve. Lanes on the 15 Freeway will be closed in San Bernardino County from Hesperia to Victorville from Saturday, Dec. 31 at noon through Sunday, January 1 at 6 a.m., according to the California Department of Transportation. Days and hours are subject to change due to weather.
'Barstow belongs to Satan': 29-acre Calif. pot mall plan draws controversy
A developer wants to turn an abandoned desert outlet mall into a "cannabis super center."
Rescuer: teams ‘weren’t going to stop’ until they found missing Coachella Valley business owner
News Channel 3 is learning more about the incredible rescue operation that recovered a Coachella Valley business owner after a cold night injured and stuck in the rugged terrain of Morongo Valley. Watch News Channel 3 at 5:00 for more on the community effort that led to the successful rescue. Nathan Otto, the founder of The post Rescuer: teams ‘weren’t going to stop’ until they found missing Coachella Valley business owner appeared first on KESQ.
SUV slams into home in Glendora, rupturing gas line and sparking fire
An SUV slammed into a home in Glendora Wednesday evening, rupturing a gas line and sparking a fire.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Hemet, CA
Hemet is a city west of San Jacinto Valley in California's Riverside County. Those who want to explore Southern California's desert Oasis should visit this city. Despite its sleepy appeal, Hemet boasts many gorgeous attractions worth checking out. It may not be as popular as other California tourist attractions, but...
KQED
Million Year Old Ecosystem Dying Off In San Bernardino Mountains
On the tops of the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California lies plants that exist nowhere else in the world. The Pebble Plains ecosystem is more than a million years old. It’s an old expert at adapting to a changing climate, and yet, it’s dying out faster than ever before.
z1077fm.com
Missing Dirt Biker Located in Morongo Valley Through Coordinated Community Effort
An injured man missing for more than 24 hours was located in Morongo Valley and airlifted to medical treatment, thanks to the efforts of the high desert community. On Monday (December 26) at around 3:30 p.m. Nathan Otto, a 58 year-old resident of Palm Desert, was reported missing to the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station. Otto was said to have been last seen riding a dirt bike away from a residence in the 5800 block of Paradise Avenue in Morongo Valley. Ottos’ friends reported him missing after he did not return from the ride.
vvng.com
Woman Suffers Severe Burns During Victorville Apartment Fire on Christmas Day, airlifted to trauma Center
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A woman suffered critical burns Sunday and was airlifted to a trauma center on Christmas Day. The fire broke out at about 9:18 a.m. on December 25, 2022, at a unit at the Lone Yucca Apartments located at 17442 North D Street, near National Trails Highway.
vvng.com
Week 1 of Operation Dust Devil results in 4 arrests, 25 citations, and 3 towed vehicles
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s first week of “Operation Dust Devil” resulted in 4 arrests, 25 citations, 3 towed vehicles, and 140 citizens receiving OHV information officials said. During the first week of the operation, deputies patrolled the Deep Creek,...
mynewsla.com
Missing 61-Year-Old Woman Found
A Silver Alert that was in effect in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties for a missing 61-year-old woman was deactivated Wednesday. Ruth Gutierrez was last seen at approximately 3:55 p.m. Tuesday in Upland in San Bernardino County, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Upland Police Department.
capitalandmain.com
Time to Leave, But Nowhere to Go
(This is the final story of a three-part series.) One way or another, Sarah Fay’s life will soon change. In early November, her 82-year-old grandmother, Pat Fowler, announced that she will sell the house that she bought in the mid-1960s and that she is moving to Riverside County. Grandma...
KTLA.com
Elderly war veteran’s golf cart stolen on Christmas Eve in Riverside County
A Southern California veteran is hoping for justice after his beloved golf cart stolen was stolen from his Riverside County home on Christmas Eve. The victim, 73-year-old Dave Stotler, is a Vietnam War veteran who has lived at the Crane Lakeside Mobile Home Park in Lake Elsinore for 17 years.
Looking back at the biggest local crime stories of 2022
As we close out 2022, we take a look back at some of the biggest crime stories over the past year in the desert. The first murder of the year in the valley happened in Palm Springs on Jan. 11 in the parking lot at Raising Cane's. A 32-year-old man was shot and killed. Just The post Looking back at the biggest local crime stories of 2022 appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Our Desert Past: Murder at Las Palmas
It was 1978 when Palm Springs first experienced its first triple homicide, in the affluent Las Palmas area. While studying that incident, NBC Palm Springs Steve Sumrall has uncovered more details about the house where it occurred and explains it all in this edition of Our Desert Past. Much thanks to Eric Meeks, author of The Best Guide Ever To Palm Springs Celebrity Homes, for his assistance.
80-year-old California store owner who shot robber dies
An 80-year-old Southern California liquor store owner who opened fire with a shotgun and wounded a would-be armed robber this summer has died, the store reported Tuesday.
YAHOO!
Sheriff's officials find missing Hesperia man, reunited with family
Update 8:40 p.m. Wednesday: The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday night announced that missing Ricardo Arturo Baires, 85, of Hesperia was located safe in Los Angeles. He has been reunited with his family. Earlier this week, detectives from the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station requested the public’s help as they...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Authorities Seek Driver of Big Rig Involved in Fatal Rollover Christmas Night
(CNS) – Authorities Tuesday sought help from the public to identify the driver of a tractor-trailer that was involved in a fatal rollover crash that killed a 32-year-old man and injured four others Christmas night. Officers responded at around 9:45 p.m. Sunday to Interstate 10, west of state Route...
Pamona woman ID’d in crash that killed one, injured three in Oasis
The California Highway Patrol today was continuing its investigation into a crash involving a big rig and a passenger vehicle in Oasis that killed a 67-year-old Pamona woman and injured three others. The crash was reported about 2 p.m. Monday at Highway 86 and Johnson Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. A The post Pamona woman ID’d in crash that killed one, injured three in Oasis appeared first on KESQ.
New Year’s fun for the whole family around the High Desert
VICTORVILLE – The new year is fast approaching and there are several family friendly events around the High Desert. Here’s a list of events to ring in the new year this Saturday.
foxla.com
California school photographer arrested in connection to 'numerous' child molestation cases, police say
ONTARIO, Calif. - A 72-year-old man is behind bars after police say he was connected to numerous child molestation cases. Back in May of 2022, the Ontario Police Department launched an investigation against Philbert Hernandez. Prior to the arrest, Hernandez was a school photographer and shot photos for various other photography firms across Southern California.
