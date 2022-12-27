Beatrice Fitzgerald “Bea” Cash, 87, of Covington, went to rest with her Lord and Savior, and the love of her life, Homer on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at the Highland House in Clifton Forge.

Mrs. Cash was born on October 19, 1935, in Alleghany County a daughter of the late John Henry and Willie Violet Phillips Fitzgerald. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband in 2011, Homer E. Cash, and a brother John H. Fitzgerald Jr.

Bea spent her life making a home for her family and especially loved helping care for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a passion for crossword puzzles, birdwatching, flowers, and long walks where she could take it all in.

Surviving are her two sons, Michael E. Cash, Sr., and wife Jennifer of Clairemont, NC and Alan Dale Cash of Pounding Mill; two grandchildren, Chanelle Gonzalez of Woodacre, CA and Michael E. (Megan) Cash Jr. of Covington; five great-grandchildren, Michael E. Cash III, Timothy Dale Cash, Jackson Levi Cash, Bethany Joy Cash, and Ernie Gonzalez; one sister, Betty Simmons of Virginia Beach; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Cedar Hill Cemetery at 2:00 PM with the Rev. Curtis Stump officiating.

The family will receive their friends on Thursday at Arritt Funeral Home from 12:30 PM until 1:30 PM.

The funeral arrangements are being handled by Arritt Funeral Home.

Friends wishing to send condolences online may do so at arrittfuneralhome.com.

