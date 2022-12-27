ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zacks.com

8 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Synopsys (SNPS) Stock Now

SNPS - Free Report) is one of the stocks that investors can currently add to their portfolio to counter the highly volatile market conditions and benefit from its upside potential. Wall Street continues to witness high volatility due to the vicious macro challenges, ranging from the Covid-led supply crisis and...
Zacks.com

Here's Why You Should Hold Triton (TRTN) in Your Portfolio

TRTN - Free Report) is benefiting from its shareholder-friendly measures. These initiatives instill investors’ confidence and positively impact earnings per share. Notably, shares of Triton have gained 14.4% so far this year against 2.8% decline of the industry it belongs to. We are impressed with Triton's efforts to reward...
Zacks.com

Reasons to Retain FactSet (FDS) Stock in Your Portfolio Now

FDS - Free Report) shares have had an impressive run on the bourses over the past six months. The stock has gained 16.6% against the 7.6% decline of the industry it belongs to and the 3.6% fall of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. FactSet Research Systems Inc. Price. FactSet Research...
Zacks.com

Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Now

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
Zacks.com

Should Value Investors Buy Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com

Here's Why Donaldson (DCI) Shares Are Up Over 22% in 6 Months

DCI - Free Report) appears in good shape, with its shares rallying 22.6% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 12.7% growth. Donaldson’s strong product portfolio, solid demand and focus on innovation are expected to have driven the stock’s performance. Let’s look into the factors...
Zacks.com

Here's Why Splunk (SPLK) is an Enterprising Portfolio Pick

SPLK - Free Report) have risen 7.4% over the past three months, driven by healthy revenues on the back of a flexible business model and a quick time-to-market schedule to meet clients’ evolving needs. Earnings estimates for the current fiscal have increased a stellar 223.3% over the past year, while that for the next fiscal are up 288.5%, implying solid inherent growth potential. With healthy fundamentals, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) software solutions provider appears to be a solid investment option at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Zacks.com

Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Aerospace Stocks Now

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling...
Zacks.com

Here's Why Momentum in Aaon (AAON) Should Keep going

Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. The trend often reverses before exiting the...
Zacks.com

Implied Volatility Surging for PennyMac Mortgage (PMT) Stock Options

PMT - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com

Should You Hold On to AmEx (AXP) Stock in Your Portfolio?

AXP - Free Report) remains well-poised for growth due to improved discount revenues, innovative card offerings, an advanced digital solutions suite and a strong financial position. Zacks Rank & Price Performance. American Express carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. The stock has gained 6.2% in the past six...
Zacks.com

Implied Volatility Surging for Southwestern Energy (SWN) Stock Options

SWN - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $1 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com

Is Campbell Soup (CPB) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

CPB - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question. Campbell Soup is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 200 individual...
Zacks.com

Here's Why Gol Linhas (GOL) Deserves a Place in Your Portfolio

GOL - Free Report) is benefiting from the uptick in air-travel demand (particularly on the domestic front). Let’s delve deeper to unearth the factors that make the stock an attractive investment opportunity. Solid Rank & VGM Score: Gol Linhas currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a...
Zacks.com

Why Coty (COTY) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term

Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Zacks.com

AFYA vs. PWSC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

AFYA - Free Report) or PowerSchool Holdings (. PWSC - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is...
Zacks.com

Surrozen, Inc. (SRZN) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know

SRZN - Free Report) , as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is a company's changing earnings...

