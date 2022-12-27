ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Chris Beard’s fiancée said he didn’t strangle her, doesn’t ‘refute’ that he acted in self-defense

By Jim Vertuno, Associated Press
CW33 NewsFix
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Why is Chris Beard Still The Texas Longhorns' Basketball Coach?

The No. 6-ranked Texas Longhorns begin Big 12 play Saturday afternoon at Oklahoma. It could be a great season. Or at least it should have been a great season. Right now it’s mostly given Longhorn fans reason to avert their eyes from the wreckage and celebrate that national title in volleyball.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Family of off-duty officer killed in wreck sues alleged drunk driver, bar

AUSTIN, Texas - The wife, children, and parents of an off-duty officer who died after being hit by a vehicle in North Austin announced a wrongful death lawsuit today. The Stewart Law Firm says they're suing the alleged drunk driver and the bar in The Domain that the officer's family says over-served her.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Man accused of killing his wife, holding family hostage in Georgetown now in custody

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Authorities arrested a man connected with an incident in Georgetown early Tuesday morning. At 2:52 a.m., the Georgetown Police Department received a 911 call from a juvenile stating that their dad had come into the home in the 2700 block of Gabriel View Drive in Georgetown. The juvenile said the dad had a weapon and was holding the residents hostage.
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

APD looking for suspects in South Austin food truck theft

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is looking for two men they say stole a food truck trailer in South Austin in early November. APD says the theft happened on Nov. 3 just before 5:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of E. William Cannon Drive. The two suspects were...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Deaf Austin teen stuck 1,800 miles away without luggage, cochlear implant charger after Southwest cancelations

AUSTIN, Texas — Lacresha Roberts has spent the last two days at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hoping to find her daughter's luggage. Roberts' daughter, 16-year-old Sanyia Roberts, is one of the many who were affected by Southwest Airlines' catastrophe. Sanyia, however, is still stuck 1,800 miles away from home without her luggage, any toiletries or her cochlear implant charger.
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Task Force 1 leader dies after battle with cancer

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Task Force 1 Leader Travis Maher, who has been with the organization for over two decades, has died after fighting cancer. Maher, 49, was a graduate of Texas A&M’s class of 1996 and served with the Austin Fire Department for 23 years. Maher...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Caught on camera: Thieves steal camper off South Austin driveway

AUSTIN, Texas - A South Austin man is looking for his camper stolen in broad daylight the day after Christmas. He was able to get surveillance video from his neighbors after thieves stole his trailer off his driveway in the McKinney Falls neighborhood. "I was at work and got home...
AUSTIN, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Missing Texas A&M University Student Was Found Dead in Austin

According to news sources, a Texas A&M University student who lost previously this month has been discovered dead. Tanner Hoang, 22, was found dead on Saturday in Austin, where his vehicle had been left unattended, according to College Station police, who spoke to ABC News. After Hoang skipped lunch on...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
newsnationnow.com

Father of missing Texas student says case has had missteps

(NewsNation) — Dec. 13 marked the two-year anniversary of Texas State University student Jason Landry’s car being found crashed on a rural road near Luling, Texas, and Landry being reported missing. To this day, Landry’s case remains puzzling. His car was found abandoned on a rural road crashed...
LULING, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy