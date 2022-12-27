Monroeville Youth Basketball League
12/18/2022 Results
Kindergarten — 2nd Grade Division
Caldwell Roofing 20, Sons of American Legion 8
Caldwell Roofing — 20; Weston Myers, 8pts, Jack Fries, 8pts, Braden Bumb, 4pts
Sons of American Legion — 8; Luke Welfle, 8pts
Janotta & Herner 14, Ben Stang Builders 4
Janotta & Herner 14; Zane Smith, 6pts, Carter Shupe, 6pts, Archie Underwood, 2pts
Ben Stang Builders 4; Anthony Gravenhorst, 2pts, Braden Bumb, 2pts
Boys Division (2nd-4th Grade)
Adelman Equipment Rental 32, Pizza Post 16
Adelman Equipment Rental 32; Jason Poths, 18pts, Jackson Mockler, 14pts
Pizza Post 16; Bryceson Blasetzky, 8pts, Landon Braucher, 6pts, Drake Meyer, 2pts
The Stitchery 32, Tek Seal 28
The Stitchery 32; Jack Fries, 24pts, Lucas Salmons, 4pts, Grant Loose, 2pts, Owen Blystone, 2pts
Tek Seal 28; Cam Greenwell, 10pts, Ryan Tolle, 10pts, Beckett Kamann, 8pts
