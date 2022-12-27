Read full article on original website
Native victims of mass execution remembered in Minnesota
The Dakota 38+2 memorial runners met the horseback riders in southwestern Minnesota the day after Christmas. ‘It’s important to learn about history. This ride and run keep that history alive’
A reflection on how COVID-19 affected Minnesota in 2022
A philosophical question, I know, but one I find myself asking more and more since the initial COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns in March of 2020. The days, weeks and months now seem to blend together. The Jill Scott concert I attended at the Fillmore in Minneapolis on Feb. 25, 2020 – right before the world “stopped” – seems like just yesterday, and vaccine and mask mandates seem like forever ago, yet they were in place (in some fashion) as recently as April.
FOX 21 Online
CHUM to Receive $2 Million from Minnesota Congressionally Directed Spending
DULUTH, Minn. – “We’re so happy to have heard the news that CHUM is receiving two million dollars from congressionally-directed spending. This will allow us to be able to expand our shelter capacity to respond to the shelter crisis that we are having now,” CHUM Executive Director, John Cole says.
What? The Minnesota Roadside Sign That’s So Subtle You Might Miss It
Minnesotans are resourceful and pretty darn funny when left to their own devices. For instance, take a look at this road sign located in St. Louis County! Did you see it? You might have missed the subtle addition, look again. Hats off to Jeff Wallager of Quirky Minnesota Places for...
minnesotamonthly.com
New Northwoods Camper Cabins Blend Modern and Rustic
State parks are the pride of Minnesota. The state has the second-oldest state park system in the country, starting with Itasca State Park in 1891, and nearly 10 million people visit the 66 parks each year, while over a million of these visitors spend the night. Despite their popularity, Minnesota state parks face a dilemma—their aging infrastructure gets older each year. How does the state park system keep tradition and heritage alive, while modernizing at the same time?
Cannabis push begins anew at state capitol
MINNEAPOLIS — Legal recreational cannabis was like a pipe dream in Minnesota under a politically divided legislature. But that power dynamic will change when the 2023 session begins and Democrats take complete control of the state capitol. Both supporters of cannabis legalization and opponents of the idea are gearing...
Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Dec. 27
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and the number of cases identified through PCR testing remained on par with the previous week's data. Here's a look at the numbers for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27. The 7-day moving average is tough to...
Looking back at my year learning about health equity in Minnesota
The year is coming to an end, and we’ve all been reflecting on the 2022 we’ve had. In my almost 10 months as the race and health equity reporter here at MinnPost, I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about the many health disparities we see in Minnesota and how people in the impacted communities are pushing to improve the lives of others by fighting for equity in their professions, hobbies and personal lives.
kfgo.com
Walz signs order to reduce propane delivery backlog
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has signed an executive order aimed at reducing the backlog on propane deliveries, by temporarily easing hours-of-service regulations for drivers transporting fuel in the state. Recent winter storms have slowed propane deliveries just as sub-zero temperatures have increased demand. Officials said...
boreal.org
Video: Minnesota grandpa builds 200-foot sledding course for grandkids
Minnesota grandpa builds 200-foot sledding course for grandkids A grandfather in Minnesota constructed an impressive sledding course for his grandchildren, which they've named "Papa Bear Plunge" after their grandfather. Photo: Fox 9. A grandfather in Minnesota built his grandchildren their own personal sledding course. Nicole Warner shot the video on...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Minnesota
Minnesota can be considered the country’s snowiest state. Many of its cities get the highest annual average snowfall overall. This year, Hermantown, in particular, has gotten an average of 84 inches of snow! Although the average for the top three snowiest cities in Minnesota is quite close—roughly 71 inches for Duluth and 69 inches for International Falls—the city of Hermantown has out-snowed them all! In fact, Hermantown got a huge 26.5 inches of snow during the most recent snowstorm in 2022. Although it may be cold and wintery there, the city alone has a fascinating history and current events that take place. Let’s discover more about the wintery city of Hermantown!
Stranger offers CO couple ride home from Minnesota amid Southwest fiasco
The website Flight Aware shows Southwest Airlines canceled another 25,000 flights on Wednesday, and up to 15,000 flights never took off since the meltdown began a week ago. The travel troubles are forcing people to either drive to their destinations or wait it out. And in one case, it led to an unexpected friendship"Like everybody, we were trying to get flights on any airline that could get us out of Minnesota," said Annie Brunner, who came for Christmas with her wife, Megan.They ended up getting stranded in Minnesota for two days as their Southwest flights to Denver kept getting canceled....
These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin
One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
Ice Fishing Taking a Turn for the Better in Central MN
The extreme cold weather last week combined with occasional strong winds counteracted the wet heavy snow that fell in Central Minnesota a couple of weeks ago. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says ice conditions turned out way better than expected due to the wind moving the snow on the ice along with the extreme cold weather freezing it solid. Schmitt indicates many Central Minnesota lakes now have a foot of ice but cautions ice anglers that ice depth may not be uniform throughout every lake.
kduz.com
MN Minimum-wage Rates Increase Jan 1
Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation on Jan. 1, 2023, to $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 an hour for other state minimum wages. Large employers – with annual gross revenues of at least $500,000 – must pay at least $10.59 an hour.
KFYR-TV
Hundreds of ND, MN median barriers wrecked by semis, vehicles after string of winter storms
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are in clean up mode across North Dakota and Minnesota after several recent days of bad weather left many drivers in the ditch, which in turn took out hundreds of cable median barriers on their way. More than 400 posts fell victim to...
fox9.com
Minnesota's minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Ringing in the new year for workers, the minimum wage rate throughout Minnesota will be adjusted for inflation and be raised for both small and large employers beginning on Jan. 1, 2023. Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation on Jan. 1, 2023,...
Top 20 ‘Glean’ headlines in Minnesota in 2022
The twice-daily Glean collected close to 1,000 headlines from news organizations across Minnesota in 2022. Here’s a collection of the top 20 headlines capturing MinnPost readers’ attention this year:. In March, Gov. Tim Walz proposed giving Minnesotans a one-time $500 direct payment. Source: WCCO-TV In July, 3M, one...
KNOX News Radio
Potential changes to MN voting laws
An explosion of new election-related legislation followed former President Donald Trump’s claims about losing the 2020 presidential election due to fraud. Next year is shaping up to be another busy one for state legislatures seeking to change voting laws. Democrats are readying bills that would make it easier to vote in Michigan and Minnesota, two states where they won control of the statehouses in November.
