ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 1

Related
MinnPost

A reflection on how COVID-19 affected Minnesota in 2022

A philosophical question, I know, but one I find myself asking more and more since the initial COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns in March of 2020. The days, weeks and months now seem to blend together. The Jill Scott concert I attended at the Fillmore in Minneapolis on Feb. 25, 2020 – right before the world “stopped” – seems like just yesterday, and vaccine and mask mandates seem like forever ago, yet they were in place (in some fashion) as recently as April.
MINNESOTA STATE
minnesotamonthly.com

New Northwoods Camper Cabins Blend Modern and Rustic

State parks are the pride of Minnesota. The state has the second-oldest state park system in the country, starting with Itasca State Park in 1891, and nearly 10 million people visit the 66 parks each year, while over a million of these visitors spend the night. Despite their popularity, Minnesota state parks face a dilemma—their aging infrastructure gets older each year. How does the state park system keep tradition and heritage alive, while modernizing at the same time?
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Cannabis push begins anew at state capitol

MINNEAPOLIS — Legal recreational cannabis was like a pipe dream in Minnesota under a politically divided legislature. But that power dynamic will change when the 2023 session begins and Democrats take complete control of the state capitol. Both supporters of cannabis legalization and opponents of the idea are gearing...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Looking back at my year learning about health equity in Minnesota

The year is coming to an end, and we’ve all been reflecting on the 2022 we’ve had. In my almost 10 months as the race and health equity reporter here at MinnPost, I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about the many health disparities we see in Minnesota and how people in the impacted communities are pushing to improve the lives of others by fighting for equity in their professions, hobbies and personal lives.
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Walz signs order to reduce propane delivery backlog

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has signed an executive order aimed at reducing the backlog on propane deliveries, by temporarily easing hours-of-service regulations for drivers transporting fuel in the state. Recent winter storms have slowed propane deliveries just as sub-zero temperatures have increased demand. Officials said...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Video: Minnesota grandpa builds 200-foot sledding course for grandkids

Minnesota grandpa builds 200-foot sledding course for grandkids A grandfather in Minnesota constructed an impressive sledding course for his grandchildren, which they've named "Papa Bear Plunge" after their grandfather. Photo: Fox 9. A grandfather in Minnesota built his grandchildren their own personal sledding course. Nicole Warner shot the video on...
MINNESOTA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Minnesota

Minnesota can be considered the country’s snowiest state. Many of its cities get the highest annual average snowfall overall. This year, Hermantown, in particular, has gotten an average of 84 inches of snow! Although the average for the top three snowiest cities in Minnesota is quite close—roughly 71 inches for Duluth and 69 inches for International Falls—the city of Hermantown has out-snowed them all! In fact, Hermantown got a huge 26.5 inches of snow during the most recent snowstorm in 2022. Although it may be cold and wintery there, the city alone has a fascinating history and current events that take place. Let’s discover more about the wintery city of Hermantown!
HERMANTOWN, MN
CBS Denver

Stranger offers CO couple ride home from Minnesota amid Southwest fiasco

The website Flight Aware shows Southwest Airlines canceled another 25,000 flights on Wednesday, and up to 15,000 flights never took off since the meltdown began a week ago. The travel troubles are forcing people to either drive to their destinations or wait it out. And in one case, it led to an unexpected friendship"Like everybody, we were trying to get flights on any airline that could get us out of Minnesota," said Annie Brunner, who came for Christmas with her wife, Megan.They ended up getting stranded in Minnesota for two days as their Southwest flights to Denver kept getting canceled....
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin

One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
DULUTH, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Ice Fishing Taking a Turn for the Better in Central MN

The extreme cold weather last week combined with occasional strong winds counteracted the wet heavy snow that fell in Central Minnesota a couple of weeks ago. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says ice conditions turned out way better than expected due to the wind moving the snow on the ice along with the extreme cold weather freezing it solid. Schmitt indicates many Central Minnesota lakes now have a foot of ice but cautions ice anglers that ice depth may not be uniform throughout every lake.
MINNESOTA STATE
kduz.com

MN Minimum-wage Rates Increase Jan 1

Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation on Jan. 1, 2023, to $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 an hour for other state minimum wages. Large employers – with annual gross revenues of at least $500,000 – must pay at least $10.59 an hour.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota's minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Ringing in the new year for workers, the minimum wage rate throughout Minnesota will be adjusted for inflation and be raised for both small and large employers beginning on Jan. 1, 2023. Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation on Jan. 1, 2023,...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Top 20 ‘Glean’ headlines in Minnesota in 2022

The twice-daily Glean collected close to 1,000 headlines from news organizations across Minnesota in 2022. Here’s a collection of the top 20 headlines capturing MinnPost readers’ attention this year:. In March, Gov. Tim Walz proposed giving Minnesotans a one-time $500 direct payment. Source: WCCO-TV In July, 3M, one...
MINNESOTA STATE
KNOX News Radio

Potential changes to MN voting laws

An explosion of new election-related legislation followed former President Donald Trump’s claims about losing the 2020 presidential election due to fraud. Next year is shaping up to be another busy one for state legislatures seeking to change voting laws. Democrats are readying bills that would make it easier to vote in Michigan and Minnesota, two states where they won control of the statehouses in November.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy