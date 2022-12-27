Read full article on original website
Cold snap causes waterline breaks in Lynchburg, burst pipe at women's healthcare center
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Our community is seeing the impacts of this cold snap. Water crews have been working to fix almost a dozen waterline breaks in Lynchburg. In addition, Women's Health Services of Central Virginia closed Tuesday due to a burst pipe. Employees there showed up to work...
Molly's Creek bridge closed after 'vehicle strike' in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — If you're trying to cross the bridge over Molly's Creek on Winfall Road you'll need to follow a detour instead. The Virginia Department of Transportation announced that a vehicle strike has closed the bridge. The bridge is located 1.3 miles east of Brookneal Highway,...
PHOTOS: New truck rolls into service at the Halifax Volunteer Fire Department
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Halifax Volunteer Fire Department station is the new home for a new truck that will very soon be put into service. On Thursday the HVFD posted photos of the new vehicle, saying some of their members had traveled to Pennsylvania to pick up the truck and drive it home after a final inspection.
Bee Line Transport in Lynchburg offering free rides and towing for NYE
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A local towing company is asking you to "BEE" safe and don't drink and drive. Bee Line Transport Inc. in Lynchburg will be offering free "tows" from 11:00 p.m. on New Year's Eve night until 2:00 a.m. in the morning on New Year's Day. "New...
Seven hospitalized in Roanoke County after using grills to heat homes
The Roanoke County Fire Department is issuing a warning about carbon monoxide after they say seven people in the county were hospitalized after they used grills to heat their homes.
Bedford deals with water emergencies due to cold snap
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Bedford is dealing with its fair share of water emergencies after the cold snap we've experienced. According to the Bedford Regional Water Authority, their after-hours emergency line normally gets on average 1-3 calls a day, but since Friday, the line has received 96 calls for water emergencies.
Fire destroys engine repair shop in Verona
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - An engine repair shop in Verona was destroyed by a fire Thursday morning. The fire occurred at the intersection of Spring Hill Road and Quick’s Mill Road near Verona on Dec. 29. Smoke could be seen from far away, and multiple departments were called to the scene.
Broken pipe in Roanoke leaves two inches of water inside home
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Days of freezing temperatures caused many frozen pipes. As warmer weather arrives, pipes are thawing, causing some to burst. Daniel Colston owns a rental property in the Star City that was flooded after a pipe burst. “It was in the attic and the pipe went to...
Devastating Virginia bakery fire leaves $2 million in damages
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR/WNCN) — An accidental fire at a Virginia bakery will still leave $2 million in damages. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived at Bimbo Bakeries at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday to heavy smoke and a fire that had been contained to a freezer inside the bakery, CBS 17’s sister station WFXR reported.
'We're a stepping stone:' Roads to Recovery opens new homeless shelter in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There is a new place for people in need to call home in Lynchburg. On Thursday, Roads to Recovery opened a new homeless shelter. It's called The Shelter at Reset and it's located at 1001 Fifth Street. Right now they have nine beds, which are...
Roanoke Co. crews make repairs after high winds damage Illuminights display
ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - High winds pulled the plug on Illuminights over the weekend, but employees of Roanoke Co. Parks Recreation and Tourism are working to repair the damage and re-open the winter lights display at Explore Park. The damage occurred when extreme weather moved through the area Friday...
Amherst Fire Dept. announces death of former assistant chief
AMHERST, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst Fire Department has announced the death of a former Assistant Fire Chief. The department shared Thursday evening that William Allen Ogden Jr. has died. SEE ALSO: 32-year-old man dead, young girls injured after car crashes into mailbox in Campbell Co. "We offer our...
Fire departments respond to chimney fire
The Bedford Fire Department (Company 1) was dispatched at 10:16 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, as first due to the 4200 block of McDaniel Road in Bedford County for the report of a chimney fire. The Moneta Volunteer Fire Department (Company 8) (second due), Forest Volunteer Fire Department Rapid Intervention Team...
Residents displaced after house fire in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. – Residents of a Danville home will be displaced until their home is repaired from a fire, according to the Danville Fire Department. We’re told the department responded to the 200 block of Oakwood Circle for the report of a house fire on Wednesday. Crews said...
Danville firefighters push for pay boost, city eyes new pay study
After getting a report on Danville Firefighters pay, City Council is now calling for a study to look at compensation for all city workers. Last year, the city gave police officers an 18% increase to help with retention and recruitment. But Paul Collins, Danville Professional Firefighters Association IAFF Local 2532, says the Danville Fire Department remains one of the lowest paid departments in the state. “Our starting pay is $34,085 per year. That comes out to just over 12 dollars an hour,” said Collins of the 52-hour a week schedule. “That’s pretty sad.”
Rescue crews working to save horse from frozen pond in Bedford County
BEDFORD Co, Va. (WSET) — Multiple emergency rescue units are working to save a horse in Bedford County. The Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department posted on their Facebook page late Tuesday night about a horse that had fallen into an icy pond. They say the rescue is happening at a...
1 rescued from burning house in Appomattox
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — A kitchen in a home in Appomattox caught fire Tuesday, with one person who was brought out of the house by firefighters, the Concord Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post. Tuesday morning just before 10 a.m. CVFD responded along with other crews in...
Shell casings recovered on Stokes Street in Danville: Officials
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Shell casings were recovered in Danville, Matt Bell with Danville police tells ABC13. According to Bell, this incident happened at the 800 block of Stokes Street. This incident remains under investigation, Bell said. ABC13 is working to learn more.
Third body found in submerged vehicle investigation
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have given an update about the submerged car that was found in Nelson County on Dec. 27. Previously, the VSP reported that they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River and that there were two confirmed dead. In...
Moneta business gets $21,500 grant to expand kitchen operations in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A Moneta business is getting a sizeable investment, thanks to Governor Glenn Youngkin. On Thursday, Youngkin announced the largest-ever award round from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program supporting local farms and food producers. A total of 10...
