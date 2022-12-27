Read full article on original website
The Main Tavern In Bangor To Temporarily Close January 1st
The legendary watering hole will shut its doors on Sunday. A popular Downtown Bangor hangout has decided to close for an unspecified amount of time, starting on Sunday, January 1st, 2023. In a recent post on their Facebook page, ownership stated that they will temporarily shut down, due to constant...
Hermon Mountain’s Slopes Are Almost Ready for A Big Opening Weekend
It's a blessing to have a spot like Hermon Mountain so close by. It really is. And that's coming from someone who can't do either of the things the mountain caters to the most. I'm terrified of riding skis or snowboards. Always have been. However, I've lived in Maine my whole life and am quite aware of how much that culture is woven into our state.
Street List By Town Where Power Is Expected to Be Restored By Sunday Night December 25th
Here's the latest update from Versant, including a street list by Town where power is expected to be restored by Sunday night, December 25th!. As of Sunday, December 25th, Christmas Day, about 19,000 customers were still without power. All customers in northern Penobscot County, Island Falls, and the Fort Kent...
An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike
The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
UPDATE: Silver Alert Canceled for Vassalboro Man
Waterville Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old Vassalboro man with cognitive issues. UPDATE: Maine State Police say William Whitley has been safely located. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says William Whitley of Vassalboro was last seen on Tuesday, December 27th at 6:12 pm at the Shaw's Supermarket on Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville. Officials say Whitley suffers from cognitive issues.
Looking for a Christmas Angel from December 1996
Deb Neuman is the President of the Bangor Chamber of Commerce. Back in December 1996 she was involved in a bad accident on Route 1 in Dedham. She posted the following story in the Facebook group Downeast Maine Road Traffic and Conditions. She's hoping that you can help her identify...
What’re the Greatest Rain and Wind Storms We’ve Ever Had In Maine?
We're gonna get it big time tomorrow. The forecast has been pretty unanimous everywhere I've looked, that we're going to get some mighty powerful winds and rain Friday into Saturday. There's talk we could get multiple inches of rain in a pretty short period. We could also see wind gusts in the Bangor area that could top out over 50mph. That's nuts.
Can’t Fit That Christmas Trash Into Your Bin, Bangor? Here’s an idea…
If you live in Bangor and are wondering how you'll ever fit all of the remnants of Christmas morning into your one allotted trash bin, worry not: The City of Bangor recently sent word that they have a solution for all that; the week after Christmas, they're going to have an extra dumpster set up at their Public Works Facility.
Authorities Say Body Found By Busy Bangor Shopping Center Thursday Morning
An already bustling part of Bangor was a buzz with more activity and police presence than usual Thursday morning, as authorities were called to the Airport Mall Complex off Union Street in Bangor for the report of a dead body in the field next to the building. Bangor PD's Public...
A Brewer Man is Accused of Attacking a Convenience Store Clerk
A Brewer man is facing charges after allegedly attacking a clerk at the local Circle K. Brewer Police were called to the Circle K convenience store and gas station on North Main Street just after 10:00 Monday night for a report of an assault. Officers responded and learned that a man had entered the store with another person and tried to buy something. Witnesses said the man became frustrated when his card wouldn't work so he went behind the counter and allegedly assaulted the clerk, causing non-life-threatening injuries. The clerk's identity has not been released.
Bangor PD Catches Up With Alleged Bank Robber At Hermon Gas Station
Thanks to a series of tips received from the public, Bangor PD caught up with the person they think robbed a local bank Tuesday. The alleged robbery took place at the Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway around 3 PM Tuesday afternoon. Shortly after it happened, Bangor PD released a still frame from a video feed showing pretty plainly the person of interest they were looking for.
Bangor PD Searches For Suspect After Broadway Bangor Savings Bank Robbed Tuesday
Bangor Police are asking the public for help locating a person of interest related to a bank robbery that took place this week. The robbery allegedly took place at the Bangor Savings Bank located at 652 Broadway in Bangor. Sergeant Jason McAmbley, Public Information Officer with the Bangor Police Department,...
Belmont Woman Dies After Morning Crash Along Route 131
The morning commute turned deadly for a woman from Belmont Monday morning. Authorities were called to the scene of a single-person crash. The crash resulted in the death of one resident. State Police spokesperson, Shannon Moss, says it was just after 8 AM when Maine State Police Troopers responded to...
