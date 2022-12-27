ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wetzel County, WV

Wetzel County man killed after crash on Ohio 7

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

A Wetzel County man died over the weekend after a crash on Ohio 7.

Ohio State Police say a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Richard W. Evans, 60, of Newport hit a  2017 Kia Sportage driven by Henry Lee Scott II, 70, of New Martinsville.

Police say Evans was heading North on Ohio 7 when his vehicle veered left of center and hit Scott’s vehicle.

The crash happened near milepost 29 in Marietta Township.

Scott was pronounced dead at the scene.

Evans was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Police say alcohol and drugs are suspected to be a factor in the crash.

WTRF- 7News

