Ron Howard Doesn't Sound Very Optimistic About The Possibilty Of Solo 2
Despite being directed by Oscar-winning director Ron Howard and featuring a stellar cast that included Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, and Emilia Clarke, not all "Star Wars" fans were thrilled with the 2018 film "Solo: A Star Wars Story." Some fans accused Howard of rewriting the script after he took over, something which one of the film's actors disputed. "It's exactly the same script," the anonymous actor told Vulture. "They're filming exactly the same things. There's nothing new." But while the standalone film may not be nearly as financially successful as other "Star Wars" installments, "Solo" fans aren't the only ones hanging onto hope for a sequel.
Chris Miller Thinks Sony Is The Only Studio That Could've Made Into The Spider-Verse
Sony Animation Studio celebrated its legacy of taking chances and releasing subversive animated content for its 20-year anniversary in 2022. Perhaps one of their biggest successes was the 2018 film, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." Using a wide array of animation styles and techniques, the film won over critics and audiences alike with its stunning aesthetic. It also was on the pulse of pop culture's interest in multi-verses, tapping into the trend before the MCU released "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in 2021 and before DC finally unleashes "The Flash" onto audiences in 2023.
The Witcher's Anya Chalotra Doesn't Think Drama School Helped Prepare Her For The Role
With the 2019 premiere of "The Witcher," Netflix took Andrzej Sapkowski's ground-breaking fantasy book series — and equally as popular video games series from CD Projekt Red — and introduced it to general audiences. While Henry Cavill is undoubtedly the biggest name on the show, "The Witcher" also...
Star Wars Fans Are Uncharacteristically Aligned When It Comes To Andor's Female Characters
"Andor," the latest "Star Wars" series on Disney+, made many a best-of-the-year list in 2022, and for good reason. It's the galaxy far, far away like we've never seen it before, completely devoid of Jedi, Sith, or monomythic heroes, preferring instead to take a deep dive into daily life under the tyrannical Empire and revealing the motives someone might have in choosing to fight for or against it. While it might not have hit the viewing metrics Disney was hoping for, "Andor" seems certain to be an awards season contender. Those who have seen it appear overwhelmingly impressed, with some calling it one of the best "Star Wars" series of all time.
One Piece's Creator Has A Serious Critique Of Modern Shonen Manga
From the horrific world of "Attack on Titan" to the comedic aspects of "Spy x Family," manga offers something for every reader. While it is open to a range of themes and styles, trends also dictate what stories and genres get the biggest push at any time. Not many titles...
