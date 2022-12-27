"Andor," the latest "Star Wars" series on Disney+, made many a best-of-the-year list in 2022, and for good reason. It's the galaxy far, far away like we've never seen it before, completely devoid of Jedi, Sith, or monomythic heroes, preferring instead to take a deep dive into daily life under the tyrannical Empire and revealing the motives someone might have in choosing to fight for or against it. While it might not have hit the viewing metrics Disney was hoping for, "Andor" seems certain to be an awards season contender. Those who have seen it appear overwhelmingly impressed, with some calling it one of the best "Star Wars" series of all time.

1 DAY AGO