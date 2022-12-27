PROVINCETOWN -- Days after a pre-Christmas storm that brought wind and downpours inland, some Provincetown residents are still picking up from severe flooding. A vicious combination of high winds, high tide, and storm surge sent the surf crashing through a wall and into the dining room of Fanizzi's, a restaurant that has called the East End of Provincetown home for 22 years. "Standing there helpless, couldn't do anything at that point, other than watch it come through," said bar manager Joe Rustin. Rustin said he and other employees tried to save as much of the dining room as they could...

PROVINCETOWN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO