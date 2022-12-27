Read full article on original website
Related
capecod.com
Yarmouth Firefighters extinguish electrical fire
YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Firefighters responded to a garage fire at 347 White’s Path shortly after 9 AM Friday. Crews were able to quickly put out the flames on an outside wall. No injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. Cape Wide News was...
capecod.com
Dog rescued after falling through ice in Eastham
EASTHAM – Eastham firefighters were able to rescue a dog that reportedly fell through the ice Friday morning. It happened on Great Pond at Wiley Park sometime after 9 AM. Crews were able to safely get the dog back to shore. Two people with the dog who had apparently ventured out in a rescue attempt were evaluated for possible hypothermia. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Operation Safe Ride for New Year’s Eve Offered on Outer Cape
WELLFLEET – The Wellfleet and Eastham Police Departments have announced they will be taking part in Operation Safe Ride this New Year’s Eve. The initiative offers free rides home to residents of Eastham, Wellfleet, Truro, and Provincetown from bars or other licensed establishments. Local taxi services will provide rides from 10 p.m. Saturday evening through 4 a.m. Sunday morning.
capecod.com
Garbage truck fire slows traffic on Route 6 in Harwich
HARWICH – A garbage truck fire slowed traffic on Route 6 in Harwich for a time Friday afternoon. The fire happened on the eastbound side between Route 134 (Exit 78) and Route 124 (Exit 82). The driver was able to use an extinguisher to put the fire out. Firefighters wet it down to make sure it was out. No injuries were reported.
capecod.com
Two vehicles collide sending car into tree in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – At about 6:15 PM Thursday night, there was a 2 vehicle crash in front of the Cove at Yarmouth Resort on Route 28 in West Yarmouth. Both the driver and the passenger of the sedan were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The occupants of the pickup truck were not injured. Traffic on Route 28 was backed up in both directions until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
capecod.com
Solar glare suspected after SUV crashes into rear of Harwich Council on Aging bus
HARWICH – An elderly man driving a Lexus SUV reportedly crashed into the rear of the Harwich Council on Aging minibus in front of 56 Oak Street around 1:30 PM Friday. Two people on the bus were slightly injured and transported to Cape Cod Hospital by Harwich Fire and Rescue. Harwich Police are investigating if solar glare may have blinded the driver.
capecod.com
Officials sound alarm after teen falls through ice in Marstons Mills-The Ice Is Not Safe!
MARSTONS MILLS – A teenager reportedly fell through the ice on Shubael Pond around noon Thursday. Luckily the victim was able to make shore on his own. He was evaluated for possible hypothermia by EMTs. Officials are sounding the alarm that despite the recent cold snap-THE ICE IS NOT SAFE TO BE ON!
Provincetown restaurant destroyed in flood during last week’s storm
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Paul Fanizzi had a bad feeling Friday morning. His restaurant along the water in Provincetown has weathered bad storms before, but this one felt different. “It flooded everything. It took everything out,” Fanizzi said. The storm surge Friday broke through the dining room wall of...
The results are in: These were the sharkiest beaches on the Cape this year
The outer Cape gets the majority of shark activity, though the finned fish have also been spotted in Cape Cod Bay. Like bridge traffic and Sundae School dessert runs, shark sightings are a hallmark of summers on Cape Cod. And some beaches tend to be more “sharky” than others, according...
South Shore man working to save North Atlantic right whales as species faces possible extinction
PEMBROKE, Mass. — The official marine mammal of Massachusetts is facing possible extinction and a local man wants to do something to help North Atlantic right whales survive. Matt Delaney, of Pembroke, is working with his state representative, Josh Cutler (D-Pembroke), to pass a bill making April 24th Right...
capecod.com
Barnstable Police investigating shooting in Hyannis
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a shooting in Hyannis. It reportedly happened about 6:30 PM Wednesday in a parking lot near Yarmouth Road and Crocker Street. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Barnstable and Mass State Police including their helicopter were actively looking for the suspect in that area. Police shut down roads in the area for a time during the investigation.
capecod.com
New details: Driver extricated after car vs tree in Sandwich
SANDWICH – Two people were injured, one seriously after a car struck a tree in Sandwich. it happened around 4:30 PM Tuesday on Quaker Meetinghouse Road between Oakcrest Cove and Route 130. Firefighters reportedly used the Jaws of Life to free one of the occupants. The most seriously injured victim was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
capecod.com
Sunday Journal – Fire Staffing Challenges with Brewster Fire Chief Robert Moran
Though no injuries were reported, a fire at the Orleans Christmas Tree shops in early December pushed local fire department resources to their limit when it coincided with a medical emergency elsewhere in town. Brewster Fire Chief Robert Moran’s department provided mutual aid during the incident. He joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss the growing staffing challenges he says are putting public safety at risk across the Cape.
Provincetown restaurant gets boost from community after severe flooding
PROVINCETOWN -- Days after a pre-Christmas storm that brought wind and downpours inland, some Provincetown residents are still picking up from severe flooding. A vicious combination of high winds, high tide, and storm surge sent the surf crashing through a wall and into the dining room of Fanizzi's, a restaurant that has called the East End of Provincetown home for 22 years. "Standing there helpless, couldn't do anything at that point, other than watch it come through," said bar manager Joe Rustin. Rustin said he and other employees tried to save as much of the dining room as they could...
nbcboston.com
WATCH: Cape Cod Harbor Frozen Over Amid Cold Snap
How cold is it out there this morning? Cold enough that the ocean is freezing over on Cape Cod. Video shared on Twitter Monday shows Rock Harbor in Orleans, Massachusetts, completely frozen. Waves are turned into patches of ice and sea foam resembles piles of snow. The video also shows...
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Dec. 18-24
A condo in Falmouth that sold for $242,100 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Dec. 18 and Dec. 24. In total, 110 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $766,002, $452 per square foot.
Duxbury crash sends one person to hospital
A motor vehicle crash in Duxbury has sent one person to the hospital. Drivers are asked to avoid Enterprise St. Duxbury fire is on the scene and one person is being transported to the South Shore Hospital. According to officials, this is the fourth call since midnight for firefighters. This...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford announces real Christmas tree curbside pick up, holiday recycling tips
The Greater New Bedford Regional Refuse Management District has offered recycling tips for New Bedford residents to ensure holiday waste ends up in the correct container. • Cardboard: Empty, flattened boxes can be placed in the recycling bin including boxes from online shopping, gift boxes, and empty pizza boxes. Pizza boxes with grease can still be recycled. Boxes that are too large for recycling carts can be taken to the Recycling Center located at 1103 Shawmut Ave.
YAHOO!
Police say victim was targeted in Wednesday shooting in Hyannis
HYANNIS — A person was shot Wednesday evening in Hyannis, said Barnstable Police Lt. Mark Mellyn. Barnstable Police went to Crocker Street in Hyannis at 6:36 p.m. after reports of gunshots in the area. Police found the victim at a parking area off Yarmouth Road. The victim was then taken to Cape Cod Hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries. The incident was not a random act of violence, said Mellyn.
capecod.com
Habitat for Humanity Preps for Sandwich Home Construction
SANDWICH – Construction on a pair of affordable homes in Sandwich will begin in early 2023. Volunteers with Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod will begin raising walls on Cotuit Road on Saturday, January 7. Those builders will join the families who help construct the homes before buying them.
