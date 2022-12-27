Read full article on original website
Cows take only one bite at Green Pastures Farm
Greg Judy, the owner of Green Pastures Farm near Rucker, Mo., offered new insights on livestock grazing, regenerative ranching, and profitability for cattle producers during Menoken Farm’s annual Crops, Covers & Cows field day this past summer in Menoken, N.D. Judy’s operation has grown to include 17 farms, four...
Have You Seen More Coyotes In North Dakota?
It seems so far winter 2022-2023 there have been a number of coyote sightings, possibly more than usual in urban settings. Specifically regarding towns, the outskirts of city limits as well as in the cities themselves in North Dakota. These predators appear to be more fearless than in other years. Even one of our own DJ's had what he believes to be a "coyote thief" after going back outside to retrieve a trophy pheasant to be mounted from the backstep. Instead of finding the beautiful long-tailed rooster, it was missing and only fresh tracks remained telling the tale of where this bird had disappeared. Other sightings include one Bismarck resident near Calgary Avenue coming home to find a coyote laying bedded down in the backyard. Then another was a Mandan resident that spotted two coyotes running along the old Fort Lincoln trolly bridge. Some while performing snow removal in the Bismarck / Mandan area have noted the coyotes out, especially after the last holiday blizzard and severe temperatures. Areas mentioned in the social media group on Facebook, Bismarck People Reporting News were: River Road near the water treatment plant, running along railroad tracks, and some venturing into people's yards looking for apples or leftovers. What has been the repeated comment amongst many on social media, is noticing how these furry dog-like looking predators have become more daring. Is it due to the long snow-covered winter, colder temps or maybe more too that our cities have become spread out further? Regardless of the reason, they are scavengers, and coyotes are adapting to finding new ways to survive. Small pets should be kept indoors if you feel there are coyotes around, or be sure to not leave the pets outside unattended. According to Game and Fish, coyotes are rarely threats to humans, but there are measures to take to ensure safety. ND Game and Fish advises against feeding coyotes or approaching coyotes. And if you do have to ward off a coyote, you should "wave your hands and arms and make loud noises so that coyotes learn being in close proximity to people is dangerous."
Post Blizzard Reality-Some ND Cities REALLY Left Out In The Cold
No pun intended on the title of this article... ... this is really a trying time for so many North Dakotans. We are all familiar with the power of Mother Nature, especially out here. To me, it seems like every season people think "we are getting hit harder than last winter" - we tend to forget how cold it was right around New Year's Eve of 2021. Here is the thing though, Bismarck alone is on pace to have a record year as far as how many inches of snow we will accumulate. Even a couple of weeks after our last blizzard, there are several North Dakota cities that are feeling the effects big time.
Paradiso closes in Bismarck due to frozen pipe
The manager says last week's punishing below-zero weather froze up their pipes. The restaurant was closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Driver okay after he hits moose with pickup
BISMARCK, N.D. – A Bismarck man escaped serious injury after he struck a moose with his pickup. Steve Fleckenstein, 50, was heading home from work at the Falkirk Mine around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when he hit the bull moose on U.S. Highway 83 between Baldwin and Wilton. Burleigh County...
Another Significant Snowfall Event Possible Next Week For NoDak
We currently have over 50 inches of snowfall on the ground in Bismarck Mandan. More is on the way to kick off the new year. Another Colorado low is heading our way beginning Monday, and this system could linger into Tuesday as well. Colorado lows are capable of putting up...
Bismarck’s Brief Panic In Paradise ( Paradiso ) – CLOSED?
I can understand why many people can assume the worst these present days. So I came across this bit of news late yesterday afternoon on Bismarck People Reporting News - within just a minute or two of reading some comments I could feel the sense of panic. The headline of someone's question was simple and to the point - "Paradiso CLOSED?" - Of course, a quick thought flashed through my head of other restaurants in Bismarck and Mandan that have had to close their doors for good this past year. I wasn't the only one that was starting to panic, to worry, to think that we were about to lose another great place, "...went for some supper and drinks - Outside lights ON...dark INSIDE. No lights, No cars" Was this yet another place that had to succumb to the daily grind of having enough employees to run their restaurant?
Bismarck family loses everything in camper fire
Bismarck Firefighters soon showed up to put out the flames.
OPEN! Largest Snowboard & Ski Resort In North Dakota
After the MANY blizzards, 2022-2023 winter is roaring with snowmobiles, to snowshoeing to folks ready to HIT THE SLOPES. We believe it is safe to say all of us that are lovers of all things WINTER are beyond thankful for Huff Hills Ski Area to be right here in our own 701 backyards.
Dream Center Bismarck sees increase in meals since opening
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dream Center has only been open since April of this year, but many in the community have already been impacted by the organization. The center serves breakfast and dinner. The meals started out with just a couple of people showing up, but now hundreds come to eat.
North Dakota legislative leaders may again allow remote voting
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO Prairie Public) – Legislative rules adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic allowed lawmakers to participate remotely, if they were quarantined. The rules also allowed remote testimony in committees. Some federal COVID relief money allowed the Legislature to put cameras and sound gathering in committee hearing rooms and...
Restaurant owners capture video of recent burglars in Bismarck
Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — We’re now hearing from the owner of a restaurant in Bismarck which was broken into earlier this month. Ben Gillund owns Eat Thai Cafe along Riverwood Drive.She says she was alerted when the restaurant’s surveillance cameras captured the two thieves who broke in the morning of December 8th.Gillund says the thieves […]
City of Lincoln mayor to resign
LINCOLN, N.D. (KFYR) - The next scheduled election for mayor in the city of Lincoln is in June 2024. However, soon the town will be without a mayor and a special election could be called to fill the vacant position. Gerarld Wise has been the mayor of Lincoln for over...
BisMan’s Disturbing AND Senseless Latest Trend
I'm certainly not a police officer or a detective for that matter, but the rash of break-ins we've had lately makes me wonder if somehow they are all connected. Just recently there were two incidents that happened literally within yards of each other -AND the way they were carried out were almost identical. Doors smashed in to obviously make a quicker entry - these burglaries took place over the span of a weekend, just a week ago - The first one was at Eat Thai Cafe along Riverwood Drive, business was quickly restored after they boarded up the door -
Hockey: Grand Forks teams too tough to handle for Bismarck and Century
Both Bismarck and Century got a second crack at the Grand Forks Schools on the ice, with hopes of improving on last night’s results. Hockey Scores: Boys: Bismarck Demons 0 GF Central 7 Final Boys: Century Patriots 1 GF Red River 8 Final Boys: Williston Coyotes 2 May-Port Ice Dawgs 6 Final Boys: Minot Magicians […]
ND inmate back in custody after escape
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is back in custody after walking away from Missouri River Correctional Center in Bismarck. Police say 41-year-old Trevis Tessaro left the correctional center around 6:30 p.m. on December 29th. He was found and arrested at a Bismarck gas station 3 hours later...
Transmission issues left hundreds without power across several cities
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Transmission issues left the entire town of New Salem and Judson without power Sunday afternoon. At one point, more than 800 customers were in the dark in Morton, Mountrail and Williams County. Crews from several companies are working to restore remaining outages. Check with your provider...
Mandan’s Jaxon Duttenhefer named to FCS Freshman All-America team
FARGO, ND (KXNET) — Mandan native and NDSU defensive tackle, Jaxon Duttenhefer, has been named to the FCS Freshman All-America team ahead of North Dakota State football’s championship game. The Redshirt Freshman defensive tackle has flashed this season, racking up 31 total tackles and 4 sacks in his first full-time collegiate season. Duttenhefer was a team […]
Bismarck man with 108 Misdemeanors arrested for terrorizing with a hatchet at N. Bismarck Simonson
When police arrived, Iron Road denied engaging in a verbal altercation with the clerk and said he did not ever have a hatchet.
Alleged doughnut thief with hatchet is charged in Bismarck
A Bismarck man is in trouble with the law after he allegedly raised a hatchet toward a convenience store clerk who tried to stop him from stealing doughnuts. Thirty-six-year-old Brently Iron Road faces charges of felony terrorizing and misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with the incident on Friday. According to...
