Notre Dame reportedly lands top transfer QB
Notre Dame lost quarterback Drew Pyne to the transfer portal, but they seem to have found a replacement for him. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Tuesday that Sam Hartman is expected to enter the transfer portal and go to Notre Dame. Hartman has played quarterback at Wake Forest the last five seasons. He only appeared... The post Notre Dame reportedly lands top transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: 'Disrespectful' to label Ravens' Mark Andrews as just 'a tight end'
Regardless of who's playing quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin knows his squad has an arduous task ahead in containing tight end Mark Andrews. Then again, Tomlin isn't much for pigeonholing Andrews as just a tight end. The Steelers head coach views...
Week 17 Vikings Injury Report: Rodgers Sits Out in GB
The Minnesota Vikings have a big division rivalry matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field this weekend. Prior to that matchup, each team will have three days of practice with injury reports. Here is the first Week 17 Vikings injury report:. C Garrett Bradbury- DNP (back) LG Ezra...
4 best Derek Carr destinations for 2023 after benching by Raiders
Ahead of Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced that quarterback Derek Carr is done for the season. Backup Jarrett Stidham will start from here on out, and undrafted rookie Chase Garbers will back up the Raiders’ new QB. This decision pretty much officially ends Carr’s nine-year run with the franchise. The team will save almost $30 million cutting or trading their QB this offseason, which means Carr should be with a new team in 2023. If the veteran QB does hit the open market or gets traded, the question then becomes, what are the best Derek Carr destinations? We’ll look at these ideal landing spots that include the New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, and New York Jets.
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
There Are 4 College Football Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
The college football bowl season rolls on today with four more games on the docket. While only one ranked team is in action today, there's plenty for football fans to look forward to. A surprising Kansas team looks to finish on a high note against an SEC foe. Meanwhile, Lane...
Former Cowboys 1st Round Draft Pick Cut On Wednesday
Taco Charlton will have to find another home in the NFL. He was officially waived by the Bears on Wednesday. The Bears waived Charlton to make room for former Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia. Charlton was selected by the Cowboys with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The...
Kirk Cousins Wins Award Named after Packers QB
Described as an award that “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community,” Kirk Cousins is that guy. The Minnesota Vikings signal-caller won the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday, a feat previously accomplished by quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Kurt Warner.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Aaron Rodgers Names Packers' No. 1 Rival Right Now
On Thursday afternoon, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed the main rival for the Green Bay Packers. Sorry, Chicago Bears fans, Aaron doesn't have too much love for your team right now. Instead, the back-to-back NFL MVP thinks a different NFC North team is the Packers' main rival. He gave the...
Report: Russell Wilson Could Reunite With Former Coach
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been named as a possible head coaching option to replace a recently-fired Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. If Quinn were to take a head coaching job with the Broncos, he would reportedly want to bring Cowboys coaching analyst Brian Schottenheimer along with him as offensive coordinator.
ESPN Analyst Suggests Broncos Should Get Rid Of Russell Wilson To Save Locker Room
The Russell Wilson-Denver Broncos partnership has been an absolute disaster so far. The Broncos' season struggles culminated in an embarrassing 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas night. With the eyes of the NFL world on him in primetime, Wilson threw three interceptions before he was benched for backup Brett Rypien.
Packers Media Grasping at Straws with Vikings Looming in Week 17
There is no denying that the Green Bay Packers have been bad in 2022. Aaron Rodgers watched his franchise trade away star wide receiver Davante Adams, and while they invested significant capital on the defense, their offense left plenty to be desired. Ahead of a divisional matchup on Sunday, the Vikings success has left the Packers media grasping at straws.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 17 of 2022
We have just two weeks left in the regular season and everything remains up in the air. Every single game more or less has playoff ramifications for somebody, especially in the NFC South where these final weeks could decide who wins the division, who picks in the Top 10, and potentially even two teams making the playoffs if something weird happens.
Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation
Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Analysis Network
Eagles Receive Brutal Injury Update On Key Defender
The Philadelphia Eagles fell short against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve in what was one of the best games of the week. The NFC East rivals played right to the wire with the Cowboys coming out ahead, 40-34. The loss put off the Eagles from clinching the division and...
Packers Sign Rocket-Fast Receiver Melton, Place Lowry on IR
If the Green Bay Packers reach the playoffs and progress deep enough into the postseason, Dean Lowry could be designated for return.
Von Miller Makes His Opinion On Russell Wilson Very Clear
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled mightily this season. In fact, he has played so poorly that people are wondering if his days of being an elite quarterback are officially over. During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this Thursday afternoon, Bills edge rusher Von Miller was asked about...
Week 17: Ravens Vs. Steelers Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction
Ravens are favored by 2.5 points (SI Sportsbook) Television: NBC Sunday Night Football / WBAL Ch. 11 (Baltimore) Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98Rock (97.9 FM) Spanish Radio: La Mera Mera 1050 AM & WTTZ 93.5 FM (Tico Sports) Stream: Fubo TV. Series History. The Steelers lead the all-time...
Denver Broncos great alleges Russell Wilson has ‘ticked a lot of people off’ with his attitude
The Denver Broncos 2022 campaign has been an absolute nightmare, and one team legend claims it has only gotten worse
