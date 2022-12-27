The Carolina Panthers are somehow still alive for the NFC South, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can clinch that playoff spot with a win in this Week 17 showdown. I backed Sam Darnold and the Panthers over Tom Brady’s Bucs earlier in the week because I love Carolina’s run game. Maybe Brady will have some magic and find a way to win, but we can still cash in on some prop bets, or maybe I’ll be right on all accounts and really win big.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO