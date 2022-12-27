Deadline to get no-strings-attached $500 payment from Chicago approaching soon

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — More than 25,000 Chicago residents will be chosen by lottery to receive a one-time, no-strings attached payment of $500.

"The fund is intended to support [those] who had difficulty accessing and qualifying for federal relief payments in 2020 and 2021,” the city said.

To be eligible, a person must live in Chicago, be 18 years or older, and they must have a total household income at or below 300% of the Federal Poverty Level — that’s about $41,000 for an individual and $69,000 for a three-person household.

Applicants must either be in a household that filed taxes in 2019 and claimed a dependent age 17 or older at the time; be a domestic worker; or be an undocumented resident.

The deadline is 5 p.m. on Dec. 31.

