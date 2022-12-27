A mum who presumed her son was dead after he went missing over a decade ago has hailed a 'miracle' after discovering he is alive and well.Joyce Curtis believed that her son Nicholas had passed away as she hadn't seen or heard from him since 2010. The last thing she knew was that he was hitchhiking around France and Spain, but because of Covid, she thought Nicholas had died and even 'grieved for him.' But on December 19 she received a phone call informing her that her son was alive and in hospital in the South of France."I can’t...

