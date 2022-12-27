ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Wichita girl found safe

By Ryan Newton
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says a missing girl has been found safe.

Lavendar Carlson was last seen in the 1700 block of S. Ellis St. at 11:50 p.m. Monday.

Southwest Airlines cancels flights at Wichita airport Tuesday

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 80 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. Police say she was wearing black bottom pajama pants, a white top, and a “Nightmare Before Christmas” sleep gown.

