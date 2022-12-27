Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches above 7000 feet, locally up to 3 to 4 feet above 9000 feet. Winds gusts 50 to 60 mph, particularly at exposed ridgetops and peaks. * WHERE...West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada County. * WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will drop through the day on Saturday, starting 8000+ ft Saturday morning, 7000 to 8000 ft Saturday mid-day, and 5500 to 7000 ft Saturday evening. Precipitation will fall in the form of rain below the snow level.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 12:31:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 7,000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet above 7,000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 4 feet possible above 8,000 feet. Isolated accumulations of 5 feet possible above 9000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada from Yosemite National Park to Tulare County. * WHEN...To 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect a rise in snow levels to above 8,000 feet at times during Friday into Saturday morning.
Flood Watch issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park .Heavy rainfall associated an incoming atmospheric river will result in increased potential for areal, small stream, and river flooding across much of northern California. As a result, a Flood Watch remains in effect. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada and Western Plumas County/Lassen Park. * WHEN...From 4 PM PST this afternoon through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Rockslides will be possible. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.
Flood Watch issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings and Advisories. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley .Heavy rainfall associated an incoming atmospheric river will result in increased potential for areal, small stream, and river flooding across much of northern California. As a result, a Flood Watch remains in effect. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County, Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley, Northern Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley and Southern Sacramento Valley. * WHEN...From 4 PM PST this afternoon through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. Area weirs including Tisdale, Fremont, and Colusa will also likely flow. Various rivers/tributaries may have multiple locations approach and even exceed Monitor Stage. The Cosumnes River at Michigan Bar may approach and possibly exceed Minor Flood Stage late Saturday in response to heavy rain. Other specific locations that will need to be closely monitored include the Mokelumne River at Benson`s Ferry and the Cosumnes River at McConnell, both of which are forecast to reach Monitor Stage at this time.
