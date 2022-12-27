Effective: 2022-12-30 13:40:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-01 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by visiting 511.idaho.gov. Target Area: Bear Lake Valley; Big Hole Mountains; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Marsh and Arbon Highlands WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Light to moderate mixed precipitation below 6500 feet MSL and moderate to heavy snow above 6500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 9 inches below 6500 feet and 12 to 24 inches above 6500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Malad Summit, Border Summit, Geneva Summit, Emigration Summit, Holbrook Summit, Fish Creek Summit, Georgetown Summit, Pine Creek Pass, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, and Victor. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

BANNOCK COUNTY, ID ・ 1 HOUR AGO